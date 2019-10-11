Georgia vs Ireland: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Euro Qualification 2019
Follow along for Georgia vs Ireland live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the EURO 2020 Group D Qualification match. Kick-off time: 2pm BST.
O’Neil guided Ireland to their second Euppean Championships in 28 years after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in a EURO 2016 two legged qualifying play-off.
Georgia had won five of their six Nation League games, but have since only registered one win against Gibraltar in their last six in all international competitions. Strong at home, Georgia have only lost once in their last seven in Tbilisi.
Ireland have however won their last nine in all competitions against Georgia.
At the other end, David McGoldrick isn’t available, but manager McCarthy hasn’t ruled out including the Sheffield United striker in the away tie to Switzerland on Tuesday.
McCarthy won his first back-to-back games in charge of Ireland against Gibraltar and upcoming opponents Georgia thanks to a spectacular Conor Hourihane free kick in Dublin.
