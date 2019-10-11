on VAVEL
Georgia vs Ireland: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Euro Qualification 2019
Follow along for Georgia vs Ireland live stream online, TV channel, lineups preview and score updates of the EURO 2020 Group D Qualification match. Kick-off time: 2pm BST.

John Townley

Follow the game Georgia vs Ireland here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Georgia v Ireland match.
Special Memories
The last time Ireland won in Georgia came through a 90th minute winner from the star of the day Aiden McGeady, back in 2013. His skill and craft set up a win on Martin O’Neil and his assistant Roy Keane’s first competitive game.

 

O’Neil guided Ireland to their second Euppean Championships in 28 years after beating Bosnia and Herzegovina in a EURO 2016 two legged qualifying play-off.

The form guide
Ireland are unbeaten in seven, and have won four of their last six. Last time out they beat Bulgaria 3-1 in a friendly after holding Switzerland to a 1-1 draw in a successful first international break of the domestic season.

 

Georgia had won five of their six Nation League games, but have since only registered one win against Gibraltar in their last six in all international competitions. Strong at home, Georgia have only lost once in their last seven in Tbilisi.

 

Ireland have however won their last nine in all competitions against Georgia.

 

Team news
Ireland will welcome back Shane Duffy after nursing a calf injury he sustained last month, but the  Brighton man has only made four appearances for his club so far this Premier League campaign. A defensive partnership of John Egan and Kevin Long looks set to continue.

 

At the other end, David McGoldrick isn’t available, but manager McCarthy hasn’t ruled out including the Sheffield United striker in the away tie to Switzerland on Tuesday.

How to watch
Georgia vs Ireland is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

 

Stay here for live updates, interaction and post match match comment.

Unbeaten tenure
Mick McCarthy hasn’t lost a game as Ireland boss since taking over last November. Seven games into the job and his Irish side sit top of Group D in EURO 2020 qualification on 11 points, having conceded just two goals in five qualifiers.

 

McCarthy won his first back-to-back games in charge of Ireland against Gibraltar and upcoming opponents Georgia thanks to a spectacular Conor Hourihane free kick in Dublin.

Kick-off time
The Georgia vs Ireland match will be played at the in the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, in Tbilisi, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 GMT.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the match: Georgia vs Ireland.

My name is John Townley and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

