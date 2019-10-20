Atlético Madrid 1-1 Valencia: Valencia salvage point through late Parejo free-kick

A draw was a fair result for both teams on Saturday evening at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid. Atlético Madrid started the brighter of the sides and a first half Diego Costa penalty gave them a 1-0 lead at the break. Valencia upped the ante in the second half and equalised late on through captain Dani Parejo.

The Story of The Game

Diego Simeone’s side had only scored seven goals in eight games coming into the fixture, however, he stuck with the same side that failed to score against Real Valladolid on matchday eight. Joao Felix started on the left, with Alvaro Morata and Diego Costa starting together up top.

Valencia travelled to Madrid looking for a third successive win, having beaten Alaves and Athletic Club in their last couple of fixtures. It was the home side that started the better, Morata, Saúl Ñíguez and Costa all going close in the opening twenty minutes. A neat one-two between Saúl and Costa saw the former strike a 20-yard effort just wide of Jasper Cillessen’s left-hand post.

The game was there for the taking, Atlético tried once more and this time Denis Cheryshev stuck a hand out, the referee went to VAR and pointed to the spot. Diego Costa placed the ball on the spot, stood up and sent Cillessen the wrong way, calmly dispatching his spot-kick.

A rejuvenated looking Valencia side appeared in the second half, Cheryshev cracked a left-footed shot off Jan Oblak’s crossbar. On 54 minutes Diego Simeone made a double substitution, earlier than usual. Arguably their player of the season - midfield dynamo Thomas Partey was withdrawn - this then gave Parejo more room for manoeuvre in the engine room.

The away side came more and more into the game and when Joao Felix went over on his ankle in an accidental fall, Simeone had all his substitutes used. Los Colchoneros were down to 10 men, Los Che had the ascendancy.

With just under 10 minutes left on the clock, one of La Liga’s setpiece specialists placed the ball 25 yards from goal. Jan Oblak hadn’t conceded since mid-September, Parejo had scored four goals in seven league games. The Madrileño sent his free-kick into the top right-hand corner of Oblak’s net, giving the Slovenian no chance.

A minute later it was Parejo again, this time driving a sweetly struck effort low and hard, Oblak got down just in time to keep it out and the score at 1-1.

Korean wonderkid, Kang-in Lee was shown a straight red in injury time for a high challenge on Colombian full-back Santiago Arias. Both sides finished with 10 men and a point apiece. A fair result in a game where chances were created but the quality end product to kill if off was lacking.

Key Takeaways

Joao Felix sustains ankle injury

The Portuguese playmaker will miss between four and six games for Atlético having sprained his ankle. It’s likely that the 19-year-old will miss the Champions League ties with Bayer Leverkusen and league matches against Athletic Club, Alaves and Sevilla.

Parejo strikes again

Valencia captain and talisman Dani Parejo has now scored five goals in eight league matches. As instrumental as ever, he drove his team on at the Wanda Metropolitano and almost gave his side all three points late on, only for Jan Oblak to rescue the home side.

Atlético continue to struggle in front of goal

Diego Costa’s first-half penalty was only Atlético’s eight-goal in nine league games. Simeone’s side haven’t scored from play since the 25th of September when they won 2-0 away to Mallorca.



