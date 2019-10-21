Fiorentina vs Brescia: Fiorentina will look to continue their recent strong form

Fiorentina’s start to the season was not what the club had hoped for. The Viola lost their first two matches, yet they followed it up with two draws and three wins. Before their first win of the season, the club had gone 18 games without a win and looked as if a change was needed. New owner Rocco B. Commisso decided to stay with Vincenzo Montella and this has paid off as the club seemed to turn things around after losing their first two matches.

In their recent fixture, Fiorentina won 1-0 in a hard-fought match against Udinese. Nikola Milenkovic scored in the 71st minute of the match, extending the Viola’s winning streak to three games.

As for Brescia, they have lost four of their last five matches. The squad has found it difficult to find the back of the net this season as they have only scored more than one goal in one of their first six fixtures. This is something they will want to improve if they’re going to have a chance of winning against Fiorentina.

The Biancazzurri’s recent fixture against Sassuolo had to be postponed after the death of club owner Giorgio Squinzi. The club owner died at the age of 76, following a long illness. Brescia have not played a match since September 29th versus Napoli, yet the club will have up to three weeks of rest and should be ready to go against the Viola.

In the past eight fixtures between the two clubs, Fiorentina has been the better team with a record of three wins, four draws and one tie.

Suspensions and injuries

Brescia

Unavailable: Ndoj (Injured), Torregrossa (Injured), Magnani (Injured), Viviani (Injured)

Fiorentina

Unavailable: Rasmussen (Out of favour), Eysseric (Out of favour), Dabo (Out of favour), Pedro (Injured)

Doubtful: Badelj (Injured), Chiesa (Injured)

Predicted line-up

Brescia: (4-3-3): Joronen; Sabelli, Cistana, Chancellor, Martella; Bisoli, Tonali, Dessena; Romulo, Donnarumma, Balotelli

Fiorentina: (3-5-2): Drągowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Pol Lirola, Pulgar, Badelj, Castrovilli, Dalbert Henrique; Chiesa, Ribery

Players to watch

Italian striker, Mario Balotelli will look to continue his strong start with Brescia. After leaving the French team Olympique de Marseille this past summer, Balotelli decided to play for his hometown team. The forward has only been able to play in two matches this season after starting the year serving a suspension. In his debut against Juventus, the striker had a good performance and this followed in his second match against Napoli, where he scored his first goal with the Biancazzurri. The forward will be depended upon once again in their match against the Viola.

As for Fiorentina, midfielder Franck Ribery has been a pleasant addition to the squad. After leaving Bayern Munich in the summer, the French man decided to sign with the Viola on a free transfer. Ribery’s recent form this year has been very good as he has two goals and one assist to start the season. When the midfielder has started or been inserted as a substitution, he’s been able to make a difference or make an impact.

Federico Chiesa has also been good this season for Fiorentina. The forward picked up a slight injury over the international break when Italy played Greece. While it is still unknown if the forward will be featured in this match-up, when he has been in the line up, he has been effective up front creating numerous chances and having his own as well. The Italian this season has one goal and two assists in Fiorentina’s first seven fixtures.