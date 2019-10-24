Lecce vs Juventus: Serie A leaders seek another win in Lecce

The teams

Serie A new boys US Lecce face a massive task this weekend when they host current Serie A leaders and last years champions Juventus FC. Lecce have had some trouble scoring goals, scoring only nine in eight matches and that is to be expected as Serie A is on a whole other level than Serie B. However, they are currently sitting 16th in the Serie A table and are safe from the relegation zone, for now. That is certainly a positive for Lecce, and they will be surely hoping to steal some points away from Juve on Saturday.

Lecce have already tied the likes of AC Milan last weekend and beating Torino F.C previously, Lecce have shown they can stun some teams. Although, the Bianconeri will undoubtedly be their toughest test thus far this season.

Juve, who are coming off an impressive comeback 2-1 victory against FC Lokomotiv Moscow midweek in UEFA Champions League action, have slowly started to find their confidence under Maurizio Sarri. Currently holding onto first place in Serie A and gaining chemistry after each win, Juve will be looking to show Lecce who is boss by collecting another win.

Potential lineups

Lecce (4-3-1-2): Gabriel; Biagio Meccariello, Luca Rossettini, Fabio Lucioni, Marco Calderoni; Jacopo Petriccione, Panagiotis Tachtsidis, Andrea Tabanelli; Marco Mancosu; Diego Farias, Khouma Babacar

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro; Emre Can, Miralem Pjanic, Adrien Rabiot; Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Injuries

Lecce look to be without defensive-midfielder Giannelli Imbula due to a thigh injury, but coach Fabio Liverani should have everyone else available for Saturday's clash.

Juve still have a number of players unavailable due to injuries, including the likes of: keeper Mattia Perin, captain Giorgio Chiellini, full-back Mattia De Sciglio, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, and wingers Marko Pjaca, Douglas Costa.

Who to watch

From this Lecce side, look for captain Marco Mancosu who has appeared in all eight of their matches and has scored four goals in the process. Also, left-back Marco Calderoni scored a sublime goal last weekend in the final minutes to earn a draw for Lecce against AC Milan, look for him to be a solid force up and down the left flank.

From Juventus, keep an eye on attacker Paulo Dybala who has been on fire as of late, and scored both of Juve's goals in their midweek victory against Lokomotiv Moscow. Adrien Rabiot has also impressed as of late since joining from Paris St. Germain FC on a free transfer in the summer. Look for him to be a solid link in Juve's midfield and join in on the attack when he is able to.

Match details

Saturday's clash between Lecce and Juventus takes place at the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce. Kickoff is set for 2:00 p.m (GMT+1) as Lecce will be hoping to steal a positive result from Juventus, the current Serie A leaders.