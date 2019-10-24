Atlético Madrid vs Athletic Club: Simone men looking to defeat Los Leones

Matchday 10 sees a potentially titanic clash in the late Saturday night kick-off, with Club Atlético de Madrid hosting their old parent club Athletic Club at the wonderful new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Story Behind the Game

The early iterations of Atlético Madrid were formed by three Basque students living in Madrid, who sought to create a youth branch of Athletic Club in the capital. As the years passed that initial branch merged with another team and finally became Club Atlético de Madrid, by which we know them now. Both clubs have gone their separate ways, with Atlético winning more league and international trophies, though Athletic Club can still state that they have never been relegated.

The last five times these clubs have faced each other, Atlético Madrid have been the victors in 4 of them. However, Athletic Club did manage to grab a 2-0-win the last time these two played. Since that encounter in March 2019 little has changed for Athletic Club, who are of course limited to whom they can buy due to their policy of signing only Basque nationals. This meant they brought no one in but, at the same time sold no one and maintained the squad they had at the end of last season.

Atlético, on the other hand, underwent a massive turnover this summer with Diego Simeone losing some of the players that had brought him recent successes. Players such as Diego Godín, Filipe Luís and Juanfran all left on a free. This was not helped by other big players having their release clause triggered, including Antoine Griezmann going to Futbol Club Barcelona, Lucas Hernandez leaving for Fußball-Club Bayern München and Rodri moving to Manchester City. Therefore, they had to invest rapidly, bringing in their record signing, and the second most expensive teenager in world football, João Félix from Sport Lisboa e Benfica for €120 million. He has played regularly and managed to grab two goals and an assist in the first 9 games but, of course, he still young and will take time to reach his full potential. Other notable signings are Marcos LLorente from bitter rivals Real Madrid Club de Fútbol, as well as, English international Kieran Trippier who joined from Tottenham Hotspur.

The large turnover has clearly affected the squad and Simeone is still trying to find his best starting XI. With Barcelona and Real Madrid not looking as strong as in previous years it appeared Atlético had a real chance this season. However, they have managed only one win in the last five, the rest being draws, which has provoked questions about a potential change in style. With their attempts to play expansive football failing, it is likely they will revert to what Simeone knows best; football that is not attractive on the eyes, but gets him the results he craves. Athletic Club, on the other hand, went unbeaten until game week six, though since that defeat, they have lost again and only drew their last game. This means both teams will be seeking to pick 3 points up on Saturday evening, meaning this game could be eventful on paper. Athletic Club normally like to play on the counter using Iñaki Williams’s pace and technical ability to punish teams, meaning they will most likely invite Atlético on to them. This contrasts with what Atlético normally set out to do, meaning they will have to be at their best to break down the Basque giants.

Team News

Both teams are free of suspensions coming into this game, though Atlético are without their record signing João Félix due to sprained ankle. They are also missing a solid centre-back in Stefan Savic and right-back Sime Vrsaljko. José Giménez is also doubtful after having to go off after 15 minutes in their midweek Champions’ League win.

Athletic Club are still without left-back Yuri Berchiche and winger Ibai Gómez for this match.

Expected line up

Atlético Madrid (4-4-2) – Oblak; Trippier, Hermoso, Felipe, Lodi; Koke, Saúl Ñíguez, Partey, Lemar; Morata, Costa

Athletic Club (4-2-3-1) - Simón; Capa, Nuñez, Yeray, Yuri; Lopez, Dani García; Córdoba, Raul García, Muniain; Williams

Key Clash

Iñaki Williams vs Mario Hermoso

As mentioned before, Williams and his explosive pace and beguiling technical skills is the key to Athletic Club’s attack. Therefore, it will be interesting to see the matchup against one of Atleti’s new summer centre-back signings in Mario Hermoso. Hermoso has made only two appearances in the league so far but now with the amount of injuries they have suffered it means he most likely will be forced to deal with Williams this game. He had an amazing season last season with Reial Club Deportiu Espanyol de Barcelona but a lack of games this season hasn’t allowed him to get up to speed, meaning this will be a big test for him.

Thomas Partey vs Dani García

Thomas Partey has been one of Atleti’s main players this season, he was their standout player in the Madrid Derby. He works incredibly hard for the team, putting in tackles, clearances and fouls when needed. To add to this, he pops up with the occasional goal, keeps the game ticking over and recently has been producing more key passes. Therefore, it is going to be important for Dani García to ensure he stays quiet this game. The stats show that García will put a defensive shift in for his team much like Partey, putting in a lot of tackles, clearances, fouls and interceptions. It will be important for García to stick to his role while also ensuring the ball keeps moving quickly as they seek to counter against Atleti.