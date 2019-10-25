Fiorentina vs Lazio: Struggling Lazio travel to in form Viola 

ACF Fiorentina had a slow start to the Serie A season under coach Vincenzo Montella, but now they have won three out of their last five games and are undefeated in their last five. Having scored a total of twelve goals in eight games this season, it looks like La Viola are finally finding their form and generating team chemistry at the perfect time, although they did not have their greatest match last round as they drew Brescia Calcio 0-0, in a rather lacklustre match. Currently in ninth place, they will be hoping for much of the same in Sunday's evening clash against a decent SS Lazio squad.

Lazio, who are currently sitting seventh place in Serie A, have hit some poor form as of late, and will be hoping to turn things around on Sunday. Their last three matches have consisted of a 2-2 draw against Bologna FC, a match where they were up 3-0 but ended up drawing 3-3 against Atalanta B.C. and most recently losing 2-1 to Celtic F.C in UEFA Europa League action midweek. Lazio will be hoping to find their early season form and pull out a positive result in Florence this weekend.

Potential lineups

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; German Pezzella, Martin Caceres, Nikola Milenkovic; Pol Lirola, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar, Milan Badelj, Dalbert; Federico Chiesa, Franck Ribery

SS Lazio (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu; Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Injuries

Fiorentina seem to have just one injury to young left-back Aleksa Terzic, who has yet to feature this season.

SS Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi looks to be without backup goalkeeper Silvio Proto and should have just about everyone else available for Sunday evenings match.

Who to watch

From this Fiorentina side keep an eye on their two attackers Franck Ribery and Federico Chiesa. Both players have seemingly complimented each other well since Ribery joined the starting XI and if Fiorentina are able to score goals, it will most likely come through these two. Chiesa will surely be looking to increase his goal total as he only has one so far this season, but he has provided four assists. A notable mention goes out to young midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli that has been very impressive this season, appearing in all eight Serie A matches.

From Lazio look to arguably their two best players, Ciro Immobile and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Immobile has nine goals and three assists in eight Serie A appearances, contributing to 75% of Lazio's goals. It would be fair to say Lazio heavily rely on their striker to provide goals and if he is not on his game, Lazio usually do not create much. The dynamic box-to-box midfielder Milinkovic-Savic is the strongest link in this Lazio midfield and is heavily influential in Lazio's buildup play. At only 24-years-old, Savic continues to get better each season.

Match details

Sunday's match is set to take place at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence at 7:45 p.m (GMT+1).

Lazio will be looking to put a halt to their recent poor and inconsistent form, all while putting a stop to Fiorentina's five match undefeated run.

La Viola will want to collect another victory and add to Lazio's misery, all while continuing to climb up the Serie A table.