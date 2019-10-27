Juventus vs Genoa: The Bianconeri return home to host Genoa

The teams

Juventus FC saw themselves dominate in their weekend matchup against US Lecce but unfortunately, the match ended in a draw 1-1. Luckily for the Bianconeri, Internazionale also drew their match and therefore Juve are still at the top of the Serie A table. Juve did test Lecce time and time again but were unable to find the target on a number of opportunities. Surely, the team and Maurizio Sarri will be slightly disappointed with the outcome of the match but will try to put it behind them by getting back to winning ways come Wednesday evening against Genoa C.F.C.

Genoa are currently in 17th place and just outside the relegation zone but newly appointed coach Thiago Motta has his team off to a winning start. His first match with Genoa saw them come back from 1-0 down against Brescia Calcio to end up winning the match 3-1 after some incredibly worked team goals. Undoubtedly, their midweek match against Juventus will prove to be a much tougher task in comparison to a Brescia team that are currently in 18th place in Serie A and struggling to avoid the relegation zone. Though, Genoa will be hoping to ride their momentum to another positive result against a tough Juventus team.

Potential lineups

Expect some lineup rotation from Juventus as they still have some players out injured and this will be their third game in just eight days.

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Gianluigi Buffon; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio; Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Blaise Matuidi; Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa (3-4-2-1): Ionut Radu; Ivan Radovanovic, Davide Biraschi, Cristian Romero; Paolo Ghiglione, Lasse Schone, Francesco Cassata, Antonio Barreca; Christian Kouame, Lukas Lerager; Andrea Pinamonti

Injuries

Coach Sarri looks to be missing captain Giorgio Chiellini, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, and winger Marko Pjaca from his Juventus team list due to various injuries.

On a brighter note for Sarri, it looks like he will have versatile winger Douglas Costa back from injury and the winger could possibly get some action in Wednesday's match.

Genoa seems to be without the injured Domenico Criscito, Marko Pajac, midfielder Stefano Sturaro and attacker Andrea Favilli.

Who to watch

From this heavily talented Juventus team, look for Paulo Dybala to be their spark and get things going in the attacking area of the pitch. Dybala has seemingly found his form once again under Sarri and this is great news for Juve because he is a game-changer. Also look for superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to try to get back to his scoring ways, as he has been a little quiet on the goal front so far this season.

This Genoa side has lots of young and dangerous attacking talent, specifically Christian Kouame and Andrea Pinamonti. The attacking duo have a combined six goals and four assists. Genoa have scored twelve goals total this season, meaning this duo have been involved in over 50% of Genoa's goals in this Serie A campaign. If Genoa are able to threaten Juventus at all it will likely come from one or both of these individuals, with their skill, speed and superb finishing, they are able to make a positive impact on any match for Genoa.

Match details

Wednesday's clash between Juve and Genoa is set to take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m (GMT+1), as Genoa hope to collect another victory under new coach Thiago Motta. However, with just a one-point lead on Inter for first place in Serie A, Juve will need to get back to winning ways if they want to stay atop the table.