Sassuolo vs Fiorentina: Sassuolo look to hand Fiorentina another loss

The teams

US Sassuolo Calcio are coming off a narrow 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona F.C in their last Serie A match thanks to a strike from Filip Djuricic. Currently in 14th place, Sassuolo have had some struggles in consistency this season and face a tough task when ACF Fiorentina come to visit on Wednesday. Sassuolo's main struggles have been in defence, as they have already conceded 16 goals in eight matches, and if they want a chance to pull out a result against Fiorentina, they will surely need to tighten up their back-line.

After a relatively slow start to the Serie A campaign, Fiorentina have had a decent run of form lately, as they have won three of their last five. But unfortunately for them, they fell 2-1 to SS Lazio on the weekend. Now in ninth place in the Serie A table, la Viola will be looking to avoid back to back losses and get back on track with a victory.

Probable lineups

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Jeremy Toljan, Filippo Romagna, Marlon, Federico Peluso; Alfred Duncan, Manuel Locatelli; Domenico Berardi, Filip Djuricic, Jeremie Boga; Gregoire Defrel

Fiorentina (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Federico Ceccherini, German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic; Pol Lirola, Gaetano Castrovilli, Erick Pulgar, Marco Benassi, Dalbert; Federico Chiesa, Kevin-Prince Boateng

Injuries

Sassuolo have quite the injury list, as coach Roberto De Zerbi looks to be without goalkeeper Gianluca Pegolo, defenders Gian Marco Ferrari, Vlad Chiriches, left-backs Rogerio, Alessandro Tripaldelli, and midfielders Mehdi Bourabia and Luca Mazzitelli.

Fiorentina will be without the injured Aleksa Terzic and potentially Martin Caceres who looked to pick up a slight injury during their match against Lazio on the weekend.

Also, la Viola will be without Luca Ranieri, who picked up a red card in their last match. After the match there was footage of Franck Ribery shoving one of the match officials and it has been announced that he has been banned for the next three matches. This leaves coach Vincenzo Montella with a few less available options for their visit to Sassuolo.

Who to watch

From this Sassuolo squad look to their attacking leader Domenico Berardi. Now at 25-years-old, Berardi is having arguably his best start to a season of his career. In seven Serie A matches he has collected six goals, two assists and participated in over 50% of Sassuolo's goals this season. Also, look for young Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli who brings a lot of creativity and pulls the strings in the middle of the park.

Look for Fiorentina's young star Federico Chiesa to lead this team in attack, as the youngster has started all nine of Fiorentina's Serie A matches and has two goals, four assists during that time. Midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli has also really impressed this season after spending last season out on loan. The 22-year-old is a key link when Fiorentina transitions into attack.

Match details

The clash between these two will take place at the Mapei Stadium on Wednesday evening. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m (GMT+1) as Fiorentina look to get back to winning ways and Sassuolo hope to collect back to back victories for the first time this season.