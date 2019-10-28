Serie A Round-Up: Atalanta in the history books and more VAR drama

Atalanta bounced back from their 5-1 thumping in Manchester with a mauling of their own, beating Udinese 7-1 at the Stadio Atleti. Gasperini’s men fell behind after 11 minutes and you would be forgiven for thinking heads might drop but Serie A’s highest-scoring side showed they maybe learnt a thing or two from Manchester City.

Josip Ilicic levelled the scoring and was then fouled in the area by Nicholas Opoku who was given his marching orders. Luis Muriel duly converted and when Ilicic capped off his tremendous first-half performance, making it 3-1 just before half time, the game was over.

Atalanta have 28 goals in nine games

The seven goals against Udinese mean Atalanta, who are third in the table, have scored 28 Serie A goals after nine games, the first team to reach that number since Fabio Capello’s AC Milan in 1992-93.

Despite the result in midweek the Nerazzuri got under the skin of the Premier League champions by sticking to their principals of dynamic and quick build-up. It was evident again on Sunday when Papu Gomez exchanged passes with Ilicic’s on the edge of the area the set-up Muriel to make it four.

Gomes grabbed another assist setting up Mario Pasalic before Muriel completed his hat-trick with a second penalty. The 17-year-old Ivorian Amad Diallo Traoré then put the icing on the cake scoring on his Serie A debut.

The Bergamo side face 4th placed Napoli on Wednesday, who could only draw 1-1 with SPAL, in a real test of their credentials. To call them title contenders might be a step too far, but if they keep up this form, they are going to win many more fans around the world.

Mentor Ribéry sets bad example after getting three-game ban for pushing linesman

There was VAR drama late into Fiorentina’s home tie against Lazio. With both sides level going into the final 10, Ciro Immobile headed home a Jordan Lukaku cross to give his side the points. The Viola players were left enraged by what they thought was a foul on Riccardo Sottil in the build-up.

The VAR decided it didn’t warrant the referee going to take a second look at his monitor and the goal was given. Luca Ranieri was then sent off deep into added on time, for handling a goal-bound shot in the area. ‘Keeper Bartłomiej Drągowski saved Felipe Caicedo tame spot-kick but it wasn’t enough for his side to avoid defeat.

After the full-time whistle, the TV cameras caught veteran winger Franck Ribery shoving the assistant referee, who has been given a 3-game ban for his troubles, as angry protests continued. This young side must not let their emotions get the better of them and the absence of the Frenchman could affect them dearly with 3 winnable games coming up. Although, perhaps not if he is setting a bad example like that.

And to think VAR was introduced to stop all the discussion around referees?

Final Scores

Verona 0-1 Sassuolo

Lecce 1-1 Juventus

Inter 2-2 Parma

Genoa 3-1 Brescia

Bologna 2-1 Sampdoria

SPAL 1-1 Napoli

Torino 1-1 Cagliari

Atalanta 7-1 Udinese

Roma 2-1 Milan

Fiorentina 1-2 Lazio