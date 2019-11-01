The teams

Even after the appointment of new manager Stefano Pioli, AC Milan have continued to struggle to pull out results. Their most recent match came against S.P.A.L where they narrowly pulled out a 1-0 victory. The performance was far from convincing though and Pioli will need much more for his squad as they host a tough SS Lazio team Sunday evening. The Rossoneri currently sit in 10th place on the Serie A table and have only collected two victories in their past five matches, which is not nearly good enough for a once historic club. Unfortunately for them, it will not get much easier as Lazio will be a tough test for them.

Simone Inzaghi seems to have his Lazio squad in great form these past couple weeks. The Biancocelesti are currently fifth in Serie A and are undefeated in their last five matches, three of those being wins. They also have an impressive twenty-two goals scored, while they have only conceded ten, making them one of the best teams defensively in Serie A. Look for this Lazio back-line to stifle this already lacklustre Milan attack and punish them at the other end.

Potential lineups

AC Milan (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Leo Duarte, Mateo Musacchio, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Lucas Paqueta, Ismael Bennacer, Franck Kessie; Suso, Krzysztof Piatek, Hakan Calhanoglu

Lazio (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Patric, Francesco Acerbi, Luiz Felipe; Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Jordan Lukaku; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Injuries

Milan looks to be without centre-back Mattia Caldara and left-back Ricardo Rodriguez due to injuries. However, Pioli should have everyone else at his disposal for Sunday's clash.

Inzaghi looks to be without just one injured player, backup goalkeeper Silvio Proto.

Game changers

From this Milan side, look to their most recent goalscorer and arguably their most creative player, Suso. The Spaniard has had a quiet season so far, but surely the Milan winger will be hoping his goal against S.P.A.L will give him a little kick-start in the right direction. With just one goal and one assist in 10 Serie A appearances this year, Milan will need much more from their star if they hope to move up the table. Also look to central-midfielder Ismael Bennacer, to pull the strings in the midfield and get this team onto the attack. Bennacer has been rather impressive since making the summer switch from FC Empoli.

The Lazio game-changer is a rather easy choice in Ciro Immobile. The 29-year-old Italian striker has been absolutely lethal this season and Lazio are where they are strongly because of him. In his ten Serie A appearances, Immobile has collected 12 goals, four assists and has contributed to over 70% of Lazio's goals this season. Very impressive start for Immobile, and surely Lazio will heavily rely on him throughout the rest of the season.

Match details

The clash Sunday night is set to take place at the iconic San Siro stadium at 7:45 p.m (GMT+1). The Rossoneri will be looking for back to back victories, whereas in form Lazio are looking to extend their Serie A winning streak to three straight matches.