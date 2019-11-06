Wolves v Slovan Bratislava Preview: Wolves look to continue pursuit of Europa League’s qualification.

Slovan Bratislava will test Wolves to the maximum as there is an opportunity to surpass the Midlands team in Group K, sitting two points behind. However, if group leaders SC Braga fail to win their home game against Besiktas, Wolves could jump to first place.

In the away fixture, Wolves came from behind to score two goals, courtesy of Roman Saiss and Raul Jimenez, while Diogo Jota received a red card later on but the visitors held on to the three points.

Team News:

Nuno will be forced to make some changes to his starting XI as Wolves will be without the Portuguese forward Jota through suspension. Despite impressing last season, Jota is yet to mirror the same stats so, therefore, may not be a huge loss for the home side.

There is a possibility wing-back Matt Doherty could also be ruled out as he hobbled off at the Emirates last weekend. Doherty is still nursing a knee injury but the infirmly landing against Arsenal could cast doubt over his involvement in Thursday night’s game.

Willy Boly will also be unavailable for Nuno's side, as he is recovering from a fractured ankle he sustained while training before Wolves were due to travel to Newcastle.

‎Ján Kozák nearly has all of his players fully fit for the trip to the Molineux. The only player left sidelined is right-back Mitch Apau who is still recuperating from ongoing injury and is set to return in the new year.

Predicted line-ups:

Wolves: Patricio; Traore, Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss, Vinagre; Neves, Moutinho, Neto; Cutrone, Jimenez.

Slovan Bratislava: Greif, Medvedev, Abena, Bozhikov, Morlacchi, De Kamps, Ibrahim, Daniel, Holman, Rharsalla, Sporar.

Bratislava out for revenge

The Slovakians will seek revenge on Wolves after leading 1-0 for so long last time out. Should Kozák's side come away with the three points, the Slovaks will move to second place in Group K.

Nevertheless, Bratislava is yet to win in England, having lost on all five occasions. Their first defeat dates back to 1963 against Tottenham. Although, this will fill the team with motivation to set a new record straight.

Recent Form:

Wolves Arsenal 1-1 Wolves Slovan Bratislava 2-0 FC Senica Aston Villa 2-1 Wolves Michalovce 0-1 Slovan Bratislava Newcastle 1-1 Wolves Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves Slovan Bratislava 1-2 Wolves Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Pohronie Wolves 1-1 Southampton Oravska Poruba 0-7 Slovan Bratislava

Where can I watch it?

The clash between Wolves v Slovan Bratislava will take place at the Molineux on Thursday, November 7. The game will be broadcast live on TV where viewers can follow on BT Sport ESPN.