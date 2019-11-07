Albania v Scotland Women Preview: Scotland return to a place where history was made

Scotland now returns to their cheerful place where history was constructed to play their last game of the year in Elbasan, Albania.

Shelley Kerr’s team now into tomorrow evening’s game on a high after their comfortable 8-0 home victory in the first qualification fixture over Cyprus in front of 6,000 fans at Easter Road.

Team News:

Hannah Godfrey and Kirsty Hanson have both earned their first international call-up to represent their country as injuries have occurred since Kerr’s original squad announcement.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender, Godfrey will replace the injured Sophie Howard while Manchester United’s forward Kirsty Hanson substitutes Martha Thomas.

Rachel Boyle could potentially earn some minutes with the squad after becoming a mum.

Hanson who only joined the squad on Monday ahead of the second qualifying match has settled in well amongst the rest of the group and has revealed her excitement.

She said: “I was so excited when I found out and the first thing I did was tell my family and they were really proud.”

“I’ve really enjoyed my time in the squad so far, all of the players have been really welcoming and it’s been good to see some of the players I was in age-grade teams with, again.

“All of the staff have been great with me and I can feel myself learning off the senior players already so that has been brilliant.

“Since I finished up with the under-19s in 2017 I’ve always wanted to play with the seniors so it has a dream come true.”

What to expect:

Despite Albania’s losses in the campaign so far, history has indicated that the Albanians are a much tougher opposition at home when on their travels, something which the Scottish will have to look out for in tomorrow evening’s match.

Scotland is fond of memories from their last trip out, the Albanian’s midfield showed that their inability to maintain track of running players confirmed that not one but two Scottish players got to the box in position to strike unmarked from around the penalty spot.

Almost a year on, and it appears that Vioresin Sinani’s side has not learnt from their mistakes. The match against Finland in which ended in a 3-0 loss, their second goal came from close range as the goal scorer sees an open space in the box when receiving a cross from the right-wing.

While the Albanians often defend in large numbers, they still lack defending that one player who possesses the ball and is left unmarked, something the Finns did to great effect in their 8-1 home soil win over Albania.

Head-to-head:

The first time SWNT met Albania was in 2017 where they edged past the Albanians with a 5-0 in Paisley with courtesy of Fiona Brown, Jane Ross, Claire Emslie and Jane Ross.

Recent Form:

Scotland – LWWDW

Albania – LWLLL

Scotland will continue to pursue a place in the Euro 2021 as the Scottish manager looks to take the nation to contest in a third consecutive major tournament.

The team will be confident in going into the game and getting the job done earlier on but are also aware that a less professional display could result in the victory being put at risk.

Where to watch:

The game will take place in Elbasan Arena where kick-off is scheduled for 5:10 pm (UK time).

Viewers can follow the game live on BBC ALBA alongside live commentary from BBC Scotland. The official Scotland National Team’s Twitter page will also produce live tweet throughout the 90 minutes.