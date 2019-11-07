Rangers vs FC Porto Live Stream and Score Updates in Europa League (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
18' Tavernier and Barker combine well down the right to win another corner for the home side, the ball in the box is cleared and Rangers will look to build from the back once more
13' Better from Rangers as Kent turns on the afterburners to swing in a deep cross it's cleared for the 1st Rangers corner of the evening
12' Another opportunity for the vistors, a good cross finds the man at the back post but his header backs across McGregor's goal falls frustratingly wide
10' a whirlwind start to this match is seeing Rangers be penned back by this busy Porto side. The replays of Pepe's header are being shown and it's brilliant from Kamara to clear from under the crossbar
7' Matheus has a speculative effort at goal that is deflected of Hellander for the game's opening corner, the centre halfs are up and the header from Pepe is cleared off the line by Glen Kamara, Close!
5' After a few fiesty challenges early on Rangers finally have their foot on the ball and are looking to halt Porto's early attacking intent
Here we go, Porto will get us underway in Glasgow...
Good Evening and welcome to Vavel's live coverage of Rangers vs FC Porto in the Europa League. It's been two weeks since the sides met in Portugal playing out a 1-1 draw and should either side prevail this evening they could find themselves on top of the Group G table
Lets start by looking at tonight's line up's
Rangers Starting XI: McGregor, Tavernier, Helander, Goldson, Jack, S. Davis, Kent, Kamara, Morelos, Barker, Barisic
Porto Starting XI: Marchesin, Pepe, Marcano, Alex Telles, Uribe, Corona, Wilson Manafa, Mbemba, Danilo, Otavio, Soares