Parma vs Roma: Parma host the in form Giallorossi

The teams

After a fairly promising start to the new Serie A campaign, Parma Calcio 1913 have seemed to hit a stumbling block and have somewhat struggled as of late. Winning only once in their last five matches, Parma currently sits in 10th place in Serie A and will be hoping to get back to winning ways against a very tough opponent in AS Roma.

The Giallorossi are currently third in Serie A, have won three straight and are undefeated in their last five matches. Quite an exceptional run of form and what makes it even more impressive is the amount of injuries Roma has had so far this season. It is safe to say new coach Paulo Fonseca has done wonders to this squad since taking over in the summer. After coming off an impressive 2-1 victory last weekend against a tough SSC Napoli squad, Fonseca and his Roma will be hoping to make it four straight wins come Sunday when they travel to Parma. However, Parma surely will have other ideas.

Probable lineups

Parma (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Matteo Darmian, Simone Iacoponi, Kastriot Dermaku, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Matteo Scozzarella, Juraj Kucka; Dejan Kulusevski, Andreas Cornelius, Gervinho

Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Alessandro Florenzi, Chris Smalling, Federico Fazio, Leonardo Spinazzola; Gianluca Mancini, Jordan Veretout; Cengiz Under, Nicolo Zaniolo, Justin Kluivert; Edin Dzeko

Injuries and suspensions

Parma still look to be without their captain Bruno Alves, right-back Vincent Laurini, midfielder Alberto Grassi, winger Yann Karamoh and striker Roberto Inglese all due to various injuries.

Roma have been hit quite hard by the injury bug this season. They are starting to get a couple of players back but are still missing a large number of players. Fonseca looks to be missing Davide Zappacosta, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Nikola Kalinic all because of injuries.

Furthermore, Roma will be missing centre-back Mert Cetin after he picked up two yellow cards against SSC Napoli last weekend and therefore is suspended for this weekends match.

Who to watch

From Roberto D'Aversa's Parma side look for young attacker Dejan Kulusevski. The 19-year-old has started all 11 Serie A matches for Parma this season, in the process collecting two goals and five assists. He has definitely been a bright spot for Parma this season.

From Roma, look for their veteran striker Edin Dzeko who continues to lead by example and is still able to put the ball in the back of the net game after game. The Bosnian international has five goals and one assist in his eleven appearances. The young attacking talent that supports him have also been impressive this season, especially with all the injuries Roma has endured this season. Youngsters Justin Kluivert and Nicolo Zaniolo continue to prove themselves as top young International talents.

Match details

Sunday's evening clash between Parma and Roma will take place at the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma. Kickoff is set for 5:00 p.m (GMT+1), as Parma will be hoping to get back to winning ways and Roma will be looking to continue their impressive winning run.