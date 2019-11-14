Republic of Ireland vs Denmark Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers 2019

ADVERTISEMENT
The sponsorship disputes that caused a mutiny among the senior players back in September has well and truly been brushed under the carpet as Denmark prepare to build on their successful world cup campaign that saw them just miss out on a quarter-final spot via a penalty shootout. With contractual troubles back in North London, Christian Eriksen is relishing his escapes to the national team, scoring five goals in his last six appearances.
However, it's not as though Ireland are spoilt for choice offensively. The current squad contains few stellar attacking players, the most gifted of the lot probably being Sheffield United's Callum Robinson or Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane.
McCarthy has chopped and changed with the striker position, experimenting with David McGoldrick, James Collins, Scott Hogan and then recently, in-form youngster Aaron Connolly, whose emergence into the public eye after a brace against Tottenham initially appeared to have solved the conundrum until he suffered a groin injury at Old Trafford last week.
Luckily, it isn't a long-term injury so Connolly should be available for the playoffs (should they lose or draw to Denmark). But even then, is it wise to rest the goalscoring burden upon a 19-year-old ?
McCarthy needs to decide on his attacking options, and do so sooner rather than later.
Should the inevitable play out and they miss out on automatic qualification, it's all about looking onwards and upwards to the playoffs.