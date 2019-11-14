Republic of Ireland vs Denmark Live Stream Score Commentary in UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers 2019
Copenhagen , Denmark - 7 June 2019; Enda Stevens of Republic of Ireland in action against Lasse Schöne of Denmark during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Group D match between Denmark and Republic of Ireland at Telia Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT

Team news and manager interviews to follow !
Rich in talent
It's not just Eriksen who Ireland should be wary of, though. Åge Hariede possesses a wealth of gifted footballers at his disposal including the likes of Leicester captain Kasper Schmeichel, highly-rated Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen, RB Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen and Thomas Delaney of Borussia Dortmund. A huge test for the Green Army.
Danish revival
Denmark are almost certain of their qualification to  Euro 2020, with Ireland needing to win by eight goals tomorrow in order from them to drop into the playoff spots. The Danes have breezed through the qualification process effectively and efficiently, notching some heavy routs against the likes of Georgia and Gibraltar along the way. 

The sponsorship disputes that caused a mutiny among the senior players back in September has well and truly been brushed under the carpet as Denmark prepare to build on their successful world cup campaign that saw them just miss out on a quarter-final spot via a penalty shootout.  With contractual troubles back in North London, Christian Eriksen is relishing his escapes to the national team, scoring five goals in his last six appearances. 

McCarthy must solve goalscoring conundrum
Make no bones about it : the Republic of Ireland men's national football team simply cannot find the back of the net. Despite losing only one match, drawing three and winning three, Ireland have only scored six goals in seven of their qualifiers. A dismal statistic that has even been usurped by Georgia, a nation 54 places below them in the world rankings. 

However, it's not as though Ireland are spoilt for choice offensively. The current squad contains few stellar attacking players, the most gifted of the lot probably being Sheffield United's Callum Robinson or Aston Villa's Conor Hourihane.

McCarthy has chopped and changed with the striker position, experimenting with David McGoldrick, James Collins, Scott Hogan and then recently, in-form youngster Aaron Connolly, whose emergence into the public eye after a brace against Tottenham initially appeared to have solved the conundrum until he suffered a groin injury at Old Trafford last week.

Luckily, it isn't a long-term injury so Connolly should be available for the playoffs (should they lose or draw to Denmark). But even then, is it wise to rest the goalscoring burden upon a 19-year-old ?

McCarthy needs to decide on his attacking options, and do so sooner rather than later. 

 

 

The Green Army have by no means disgraced themselves in the qualifiers. Finishing 3rd was what was expected when drawn in a group with Switzerland and Denmark, and while they may feel aggrieved after disposing realistic automatic hopes with a 0-0 draw against Georgia, McCarthy's side have ultimately given a decent account of themselves.

Should the inevitable play out and they miss out on automatic qualification, it's all about looking onwards and upwards to the playoffs.  

Make-or-break clash
To stand any chance of automatic qualification to Euro 2020, Mick McCarthy's side must defeat Denmark at the Aviva Stadium. Then, they pray that Switzerland squander three points in Gibraltar - it's as simple as that. The odds are thin: Gibraltar haven't won a single game throughout the qualifying rounds, amassing a goal difference  of -23 - and while the playoff route is still open for Ireland, this path has proven it's     lottery-esque qualities all too often in recent years. To some, Ireland's fate is sealed. But stranger things have happened in football.
Pre-match build-up
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of Republic of Ireland vs Denmark. Monday’s game kicks off at 7:45PM GMT but until then you’ll have plenty of pre-match build-up and analysis from me, Toby Bowles. Make sure you stay following.
VAVEL Logo