Roma vs Juventus: The Giallorossi host Ronaldo and Co.

The teams

Fourth place AS Roma will have a tough but not impossible task ahead of them Sunday evening when Serie A co-leaders Juventus FC visit the Stadio Olimpico. After an extremely unexpected 2-0 loss to Torino F.C, the Giallorossi will surely be looking for a much better result against a much stronger team. Roma had previously been in very good form winning three out of their previous four and drawing the fourth match. Unfortunately, Roma received a wake-up call and their hot streak came to a shocking end.

The Bianconeri, however, are on a little bit of a roll themselves now. Having won their previous match 4-0 in a rather easy fashion against Cagliari Calcio and have now won three straight. They are currently tied on points for the Serie A lead with Internazionale but have a lesser goal differential. Juve will undoubtedly be looking to continue their recent winning ways and continue to fight to retain their Serie A glory, although Roma will prove a tough task for them also.

Potential lineups

AS Roma (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Leonardo Spinazzola, Chris Smalling, Gianluca Mancini, Aleksandar Kolarov; Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout; Nicolo Zaniolo, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Diego Perotti; Edin Dzeko

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Paulo Dybala; Gonzalo Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Injuries

Roma have quite the injury list, including the likes of; Federico Fazio, Davide Santon, Davide Zappacosta, Bryan Cristante, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Javier Pastore, and winger Justin Kluivert.

On the other side of the pitch, Maurizio Sarri will not have Giorgio Chiellini and Sami Khedira at his disposal because of their injuries.

Who to watch

This Roma side is full of young talent, specifically the likes of Lorenzo Pellegrini and Nicolo Zaniolo. Pellegrini at only 23 years of age, is continuing to get better game after game. The Italian International also leads Roma with his seven assists. Zaniolo, at only 20 years old has also contributed a fair share by adding four goals and one assist this season. Both are full of creativity and crucial to Roma's attacking play.

From Juventus, it has been fairly clear who their standout player has been this season, Paulo Dybala. After almost getting shipped out in the summer, the Argentinian has proven to the Juventus hierarchy just how valuable he is to this team. Whether it has been his crucial passing or scoring, he has definitely been Juventus' best player during this campaign. The 26-year-old attacker has done his fair share of contributing also, he has tallied five goals and four assists in 16 appearances.

Match details

This Sunday night clash between these two heavyweights is set to take place at the famous Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Both teams will be set to kickoff at 7:45 p.m (GMT+1) in hopes of collecting a victory.