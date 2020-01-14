Napoli vs Fiorentina: preview, expected lineups & one to watch

Napoli vs Fiorentina: Match Preview

Napoli (11th) take on Fiorentina (14th) at the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening. Gattuso's side have lost their last two league games and haven't recorded three consecutive defeats in a single Serie A season since April 2012, under Walter Mazzarri.

Mario Rui misses out after picking up a yellow card against Napoli in the least round of fixtures. Mertens, Koulibaly and Ghoulam could all be available for selection, the trio will need to prove their fitness prior to the match.

Fiorentina go into the fixture off the back of a league victory against SPAL in the last round of the championship and victory over Atalanta in the Coppa Italia. The Viola have not secured back to back wins in the league since the beginning of October.

Dalbert, Caceres, Milenkovic and Lirola are all one booking away from a suspension.

Form Guide: Napoli (L,L,W,L,D) Fiorentina (W,D,L,D,L)

Last Season: 1-0

Expected Lineups

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Luperto, Manolas, Hysaj; Zielinski, Ruiz, Allan; Insigne, Milik, Callejon.

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres; Dalbert, Castrovilli, Pulgar, Benassi, Lirola; Vlahovic, Chiesa.

One to Watch

Erick Pulgar: The Chilean has been the heartbeat of the Fiorentina side this season with nearly everything good about Giuseppe Iachini's side coming through him. The defensive midfielder has contributed with three goals and three assists showing his qualities going forward along with averaging three tackles per game. If Fiorentina are to get a positive result you can guarantee Pulgar would have had a good performance.

Chiesa to score: Napoli is the team against which Federico Chiesa has attempted the most shots in Serie A without ever finding the net: 25 shots and zero goals.