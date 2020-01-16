Lazio vs Sampdoria: Lazio look for their eleventh win in a row

The halfway point of the Serie A season has arrived and Lazio find themselves chasing for a spot into Champions League while Sampdoria work their way back up in the standings.

Sampdoria’s season didn’t start well under recent manager Eusebio Di Francesco as the club started with one win in their first seven matches. Since Claudio Ranieri replaced Di Francesco as new manager, the team turned their season around with four wins, four draws and four losses. The Italian has done a good job in his short time with the club as the Blucerchiati look much more fundamental and organized.

In their recent match against Brescia, the Biancazzurri opened the scoring early against Sampdoria, yet the Blucerchiati responded with five straight goals to win 5-1. The win allowed Sampdoria to move into 16th place with nineteen points, which brings them five points above relegation. The win will give added confidence as they will play a Lazio side who has been hot over the course of the past thirteen games and have shown good form.

Lazio won their recent Serie A match against Napoli this past weekend. The win was their tenth in a row and a club record. During their winning streak, they faced teams such as Juventus, AC Milan and Napoli. The Biancocelesti have been able to overcome many obstacles with late winners from Felipe Caicedo, and Ciro Immobile, while Simone Inzaghi has his men playing some of the best football the team has seen in a long time.

In Lazio’s 1-0 victory against Napoli, the club scored late after David Opsina made an error and Immobile took advantage of the opportunity. It was a very tight affair between the two clubs and Lazio, once again, scored late into the match and showed resilience, which they have displayed all season.

The last time Lazio and Sampdoria played, Di Francesco was the manager for Sampdoria. The Blucerchiati did not perform well and Lazio won 3-0 in a one-sided match. Since that match, Sampdoria has turned their season around while Lazio continues to have a strong season under Inzaghi. The Biancocelesti will need to be prepared as this will not be the same team they played back in August. Expect a tight affair between the two clubs with many goals.

Team news

Lazio Injuries: Joaquin Correa (Questionable), Jordan Lukaku (Doubtful), Adam Marusic (Doubtful). While Senad Lulic will be serving a one game suspension.

Sampdoria Injuries: Alex Ferrari (Out Indefinitely), Edgar Barreto (Doubtful), Gaston Ramirez (Questionable), and Fabio Depaoli (Questionable)

Predicted line-up

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha – Radu, Acerbi, L.Felipe – Jony, Lazzari, Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Luis Alberto – Immobile, Caicedo.

Sampdoria (4-4-2): Audero – Murru, Bereszznski, Colley, Chabot – Vieira, Ekdal, Thorsby, Linetty – Quagliarella, Gabbiadini

Key Clashes

Immobile continues to impress this season as the striker scored in his recent match against Napoli and leads Serie A with 20 goals. The forward has scored three goals in his last two matches after going scoreless in his previous two games. Immobile has been a focal point this season for Lazio and is on pace to pass his record of 29 goals which was recorded in 2018/19 Serie A season.

Luis Alberto has been a key factor in Lazio’s offense as the midfielder leads Serie A with 11 assists and has contributed to much of the Biancocelesti’s success this season. Expect the Spaniard to have a strong performance as he has stepped for Lazio on countless occasions this season and has shown great chemistry with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Immobile.

As for Fabio Quagliarella, the striker comes off a strong performance against Brescia as he scored twice. The forward will look to build off his recent game as he’s had a quiet season this year compared to last season when he scored 26 goals. The striker currently has five goals and one assist this year and will need to start producing if Sampdoria are to have any chance winning against Lazio or moving up in the standings.