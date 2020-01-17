Juventus vs Parma: Juve look to remain atop Serie A

The teams

Thanks to two early goals, leading to a 2-1 victory against AS Roma last weekend and a Internazionale draw, Juventus FC are now back atop the Serie A standings. The Bianconeri will be hoping to keep their place at the top this weekend when seventh place Parma Calcio 1913 visit the Allianz Stadium Sunday evening.

Parma are having a rather impressive season also. Collecting eight wins thus far and are currently only one point behind sixth place Cagliari Calcio. They have proven a tough task for many Serie A clubs this season and will surely give Juventus a tough task on Sunday.

Furthermore, with Inter Milan only two points behind Juve for the Serie A lead, any slip up could prove costly. After a more impressive 4-0 win over Udinese Calcio in their midweek Coppa Italia match, manager Maurizio Sarri will be hoping his squad will can keep up that mentality and hunger come this weekend.

Potential lineups

Juventus (4-3-1-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi; Aaron Ramsey; Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe; Matteo Darmian, Bruno Alves, Simone Iacoponi, Giuseppe Pezzella; Antonino Barilla, Hernani, Juraj Kucka; Dejan Kulusevski, Roberto Inglese, Jasmin Kurtic

Injuries

Coach Sarri and Juventus look to be missing: Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and midfielder Sami Khedira, all due to various injuries.

Parma coach Roberto D'Aversa will not have Alberto Grassi and Yann Karamoh at his disposal this weekend due to their injuries.

Ones to watch

From Juve, look for their Argentine star, Paulo Dybala. The 26-year-old has been lights out this season and has continued to prove how important he is to this squad. In a total of 25 matches played this season, Dybala has collected 11 goals and has added 9 assists. He has certainly had a bounce-back season after a slow season last year. Dybala will be hoping to add to his totals during this weekends clash against Parma.

Parma's best player this season is now owned by Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski. The 19-year-old versatile midfielder has really impressed the footballing world this season and in the January transfer window Juve snatched him up but kept him on loan at Parma for the rest of the season. The young Swede is currently leading Parma with 7 assists and has added 4 goals. Furthermore, he has started all 19 of Parma's Serie A matches and has contributed to almost 50% of Parma's goals this season, very impressive stats for a 19-year-old.

Match details

The clash between first-place Juventus and seventh place Parma is set to take place Sunday evening at the Allianz Stadium at 7:45 p.m (GMT+1). Both teams will be fighting to collect victories and stay in their respected spots in the Serie A table.