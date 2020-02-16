FC Porto's Moussa Marega walks off the pitch during match in alleged racism chants.

For the first time in professional football in Portugal, a player has left the pitch after racism chanting.

Vitoria Guimaraes and FC Porto played at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques for match day 21 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga but unfortunately another racism related issue has prevailed in the sport.

Respect for Marega. Respect for football. Respect for all. ⛔ pic.twitter.com/eFrSVDlR4j — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) February 16, 2020

Porto's Moussa Marega who restored his side's lead in the 60th minute, celebrated excessively by pointing directly at his skin colour. However, 12 minutes after, he asked to be substituted following loud boos from the crowd and alledged monkey chants. His teammates pleaded for him to stay on the field and Porto's boss Sergio Conceicao walked on to the pitch to show his support and hoped to convince the striker to continue playing as he headed down the tunnel with Conceicao's assistant, he swore to the home fans for the incident.

Say not to Racism:

"This is a disgrace," shouted Conceicao towards Guimaraes' fans while his player abandoned the field.

"We are a family independently of our nationality, skin colour, hair colour. We are human and we deserve respect. What happened here was deplorable.

"He was insulted since he was warming up."

Having said that, Marega represented the conquerors during the 2016/17 season, scoring 14 goals.

Some clubs have shown their support for the Malian on social media:

O #SportingCP vem por este meio manifestar a sua solidariedade com o jogador Marega do FC Porto e repudiar qualquer acto de racismo e preconceito social.



Comunicado na íntegra 👉 https://t.co/AcWElha4CU pic.twitter.com/xd5DHnmRyw — Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) February 16, 2020

We strongly support and stand with Porto’s Moussa Marega who was subjected to racial chants today.



Again and again, enough is enough!#BorussiaVerbindet https://t.co/VC3d1NWeaZ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) February 16, 2020

The Portuguese Football Federation have reiterated that any type of racism is intolerable and should never take place anywhere.

"Racist behaviour is intolerable in an open and developed society. Those responsible for the racist insults must be identified & brought to justice. The FPF repudiates racist behaviour, wherever it comes from and wherever it occurs."

The Super Dragoes have also demonstrated their endless support for the number 11 after Porto's 2-1 victory over Guimaraes.

The 28-year-old later posted an image on Instagram where he revealed his anger, while Conceicao did not attend the post-match interview.