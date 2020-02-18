Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Spurs vs Leipzig on Live TV and Streams
'Mini Mourinho' has his say
"It's around six years ago now Tim Weise called me 'Mini Mourinho'," the German explains. "We don't have the same philosophy but I don't think it's the worst thing in the world to have a nickname associated with Mourinho."
He continued: "He has managed so many knockout games and knows what to do if his team goes ahead, behind, concedes early, needs a late goal. I love his press conferences.
Mourinho looking to reclaim his European throne
To win it again with Spurs would make him the only manager to have tasted Champions League victory with three different clubs, however - after 10 painful years - the title continues to elude him.
His tenures at Real Madrid and Chelsea saw resounding domestic success, but the spell in the Spanish capital was defined by the frustrating tendency to falter in the semi-finals. And at Chelsea, the adventure on the continent was over before it had even begun as Mourinho was sacked in December following a turgid start to the Premier League season.
The 57-year-old's time in Manchester ended in similar turmoil, and - although adorned by a Europa League trophy - his lasting European legacy at Old Trafford be the insipid 2018 exit in the Round of 16 at the hands of Sevilla.
Mourinho has lost his Midas touch. But bringing unprecedented European silverware to the empty cabinets of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would ensure he bows out on a high with his reputation as one of the greatest - if not the greatest - managers to grace the Champions League.
Newcomers Leipzig will be no pushovers
Look a little deeper, though, and it becomes very clear that this Leipzig outfit are a force to be reckoned with. Flying high in 2nd in the Bundesliga, Nagelsmann has evolved what was once a one-dimensional high-pressing side into a well-balanced, flexible team that can deal damage not just out of possession, but when in possession too.
With 20 goals in 22 Bundesliga appearance, it is indeed the aforementioned Werner who grabs not just the headlines, but the attention of Europe's elite with his pace and potency in the penalty area. Behind him is Sabitzer, a goalscoring midfielder in the mold of David Beckham. Konrad Laimer has also impressed in midfield, while the likes of Konate and Upamecano offer protection against counter-attacks with their excellent one-on-one defending skills.
A chaotic 3-2 win for Mourinho's men last time out
Leipzig team news
Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain sidelined.
Kick-off time
