Tottenham vs RB Leipzig: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2020
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE live icon gif

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates of VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis, and team news for Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig.
12:29an hour ago

How to watch Spurs vs Leipzig on Live TV and Streams

If you want to watch the game on TV, your sole option is BT Sport 2.

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option.

12:27an hour ago

12:23an hour ago

'Mini Mourinho' has his say

Despite distancing himself from his counterpart's methodologies, Nagelsmann told the Independent that his nickname 'Mini Mourinho' does not bother him as he prepares his Leipzig side for their trip to North London on Wednesday. 

"It's around six years ago now Tim Weise called me 'Mini Mourinho'," the German explains. "We don't have the same philosophy but I don't think it's the worst thing in the world to have a nickname associated with Mourinho."

He continued: "He has managed so many knockout games and knows what to do if his team goes ahead, behind, concedes early, needs a late goal. I love his press conferences.

12:16an hour ago

Mourinho looking to reclaim his European throne

There was once a time when Jose Mourinho was European royalty. His Champions League success with Inter Milan in 2010 made him one of only three managers to have won the competition with two different clubs after the underdog fairytale with Porto in 2004. He was the 'special one', after all.

To win it again with Spurs would make him the only manager to have tasted Champions League victory with three different clubs, however - after 10 painful years - the title continues to elude him.

His tenures at Real Madrid and Chelsea saw resounding domestic success, but the spell in the Spanish capital was defined by the frustrating tendency to falter in the semi-finals. And at Chelsea, the adventure on the continent was over before it had even begun as Mourinho was sacked in December following a turgid start to the Premier League season.

The 57-year-old's time in Manchester ended in similar turmoil, and - although adorned by a Europa League trophy - his lasting European legacy at Old Trafford be the insipid 2018 exit in the Round of 16 at the hands of Sevilla.

Mourinho has lost his Midas touch. But bringing unprecedented European silverware to the empty cabinets of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would ensure he bows out on a high with his reputation as one of the greatest - if not the greatest - managers to grace the Champions League.

 

12:032 hours ago

Newcomers Leipzig will be no pushovers

With an inexperienced coach in Julian Nagelsmann at just 32-years-old, and a young squad lacking any real household names aside from Timo Werner and Marcel Sabitzer, it would be easy to write off RB Leipzig as they commence their first-ever knockout campaign.

Look a little deeper, though, and it becomes very clear that this Leipzig outfit are a force to be reckoned with. Flying high in 2nd in the Bundesliga, Nagelsmann has evolved what was once a one-dimensional high-pressing side into a well-balanced, flexible team that can deal damage not just out of possession, but when in possession too.

With 20 goals in 22 Bundesliga appearance, it is indeed the aforementioned Werner who grabs not just the headlines, but the attention of Europe's elite with his pace and potency in the penalty area. Behind him is Sabitzer, a goalscoring midfielder in the mold of David Beckham. Konrad Laimer has also impressed in midfield, while the likes of Konate and Upamecano offer protection against counter-attacks with their excellent one-on-one defending skills.

11:232 hours ago

A chaotic 3-2 win for Mourinho's men last time out

10:533 hours ago

Leipzig team news

The visitors will be without the suspended centre-back Dayot Upamecano, who joins the injured quartet of Tyler Adams (calf), Kevin Kampl (ankle), Ibrahima Konate (hamstring), and Willi Orban (knee) in the stands.
10:493 hours ago

Tottenham were dealt a huge blow on Sunday with talisman Heung-Min Son sustaining a fracture to his right arm against Aston Villa. He will undergo surgery later this week. Erik Lamela and Juan Foyth, however, are both in contention to return from their respective groin injuries on Wednesday, though the latter is the bigger doubt.

Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) remain sidelined.

10:363 hours ago

10:253 hours ago

Kick-off time

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 BST.
10:223 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2020 UEFA Champions League match between Tottenham Hotspur and RB Leipzig !

My name is Toby Bowles and I'll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, team updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

10:203 hours ago
VAVEL Logo