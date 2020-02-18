Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Tuchel believes PSG need confidence to win
"Being confident will be absolutely vital, if we aren't, we won't survive in this stadium, in front of these fans. We can be confident because we have picked up good results in all competitions. We attack and we defend together. The spirit of the team will be important. We will need to be able to adapt to various situations. For me, that's the key. Dortmund have quality, are very good with their counter-press and have impressive stats. We will need to be intelligent. That will be our challenge."
Axel Witsel counting on the yellow wall
"It's more than just a detail," he declared. "Our fans make for a crazy atmosphere. In some games where we're having difficulties, it helps us – and pushes us. I'm sure there'll be a super atmosphere tomorrow and that will help us to produce a good performance."
The midfielder also wants to replicate their performance that they showed against Eintracht Frankfurt:
"We were more aggressive against Frankfurt. When we lost the ball, we wanted it back immediately. We'll need to do that tomorrow too. We can't let them have too much space; we need to defend well together."
Paris Saint Germain: Predicted lineup
Borussia Dortmund: Predicted lineup
Paris Saint Germain: Team News
Mbappe may feature in a more central role with Mauro Icardi, sitting at the top of an attacking 4-4-2 formation
Young centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is in doubt due to a thigh problem meaning that Brazillian Marqunihos could line up with his compatriot Thiago Silva in the middle of the defence.
Borussia Dortmund: Team News
Julian Favre has a full squad at his disposal except from those three, however. The home side will be expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with an attacking trio of Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho flanking youngster Erling Haaland in the middle
PSG want a different game to Amiens blunder
Tanguy Kouassi impressed for the side from the French capital, and the youngster could threaten the home team at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday
Dortmund aim to bounce back from weak Rückrunde start
Similar tactics will probably be employed on Tuesday night, with frailties in PSG's backline leading to them letting in four against Amiens last weekend
Kick-off time
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 UEFA Champions League match: Borussia Dortmund vs PSG!
My name is Aaron Hindhaugh and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL UK