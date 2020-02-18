Borussia Dortmund vs Paris Saint Germain: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2020
Photo by Adam Millington/VAVEL UK

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
Tuchel believes PSG need confidence to win

Thomas Touchel has spoken to psg.fr about how his side needs to be confident to get anything at the Signal Iduna Park:

"Being confident will be absolutely vital, if we aren't, we won't survive in this stadium, in front of these fans. We can be confident because we have picked up good results in all competitions. We attack and we defend together. The spirit of the team will be important. We will need to be able to adapt to various situations. For me, that's the key. Dortmund have quality, are very good with their counter-press and have impressive stats. We will need to be intelligent. That will be our challenge."

Axel Witsel counting on the yellow wall

Axel Witsel has told bvb.de that he is counting on the yellow wall to be the twelfth man on Tuesday night:

"It's more than just a detail," he declared. "Our fans make for a crazy atmosphere. In some games where we're having difficulties, it helps us – and pushes us. I'm sure there'll be a super atmosphere tomorrow and that will help us to produce a good performance."

The midfielder also wants to replicate their performance that they showed against Eintracht Frankfurt:

"We were more aggressive against Frankfurt. When we lost the ball, we wanted it back immediately. We'll need to do that tomorrow too. We can't let them have too much space; we need to defend well together."

How to watch Dortmund vs PSG Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport App

If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Paris Saint Germain: Predicted lineup

Navas; Meunier, Marquinhos, Silva, Bernat; Di Maria, Gueye, Verratti, Neymar; Icardi, Mbappe
Borussia Dortmund: Predicted lineup

Burki; Piszczek, Akanji, Hummels; Hakimi, Can, Witsel, Guerreiro; Sancho, Haaland, Hazard
Paris Saint Germain: Team News

Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo will both be unavailable through injury. Neymar is expected to overcome a rib injury that ruled him out against Amiens and he should start on Tuesday.

Mbappe may feature in a more central role with Mauro Icardi, sitting at the top of an attacking 4-4-2 formation

Young centre-back Presnel Kimpembe is in doubt due to a thigh problem meaning that Brazillian Marqunihos could line up with his compatriot Thiago Silva in the middle of the defence.
 

Borussia Dortmund: Team News

Dortmund will be without Marco Reus and Thomas Delaney who are both injured for Tuesday's tie. An ankle problem is also expected to rule out midfielder Julian Brandt from the game

Julian Favre has a full squad at his disposal except from those three, however. The home side will be expected to line up in a 3-4-3 formation, with an attacking trio of Thorgan Hazard and Jadon Sancho flanking youngster Erling Haaland in the middle

PSG want a different game to Amiens blunder

A Paris Saint Germain side without Neymar of Mbappe struggled in their previous match against Amiens, and four late goals helped them to avoid a drastic slip up in the north of France.

Tanguy Kouassi impressed for the side from the French capital, and the youngster could threaten the home team at the Westfalenstadion on Tuesday

Dortmund aim to bounce back from weak Rückrunde start

Borussia Dortmund’s start to the second half of the season wasn’t exactly what they will have hoped for, but a 4-0 demolishing of Eintracht Frankfurt in their last game sets them up for what could be a brilliant tie. Eintracht’s defensive liabilities showed, and Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland worked their usual magic to defeat the side from Hessen using space on the wings.

Similar tactics will probably be employed on Tuesday night, with frailties in PSG's backline leading to them letting in four against Amiens last weekend

This could be an extremely evenly matched game, with both sides having incredible attacking threats going forward and the counter-attack being their main asset. Both netted four in their last games retrospectively, so we could be in for another high-scoring encounter
Kick-off time

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG will be played at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund, Germany. The kick-off is scheduled for 20:00 GMT.
