Live Updates: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the draw
But stick with us for instant analysis.
Two teams to watch
What a spectacle that would be at Ibrox, and then the Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would take his team to Old Trafford.
Fingers crossed for match-ups like that!
When will the games be played?
This will realign the competition with its big brother, the Champions League.
The key difference
So who is in the hat?
Basel
Copenhagen
Getafe
Inter
Istanbul Basaksehir
LASK
Leverkusen
Manchester United
Olympiacos
Rangers
Sevilla
Shakhtar
Wolfsburg
Wolves
Eintracht OR Salzburg
One tie still to be played
Frankfurt should progress after winning the first leg 4-1.
The big stories of the Round of 32
Elsewhere, 2019 Champions League semifinalists Ajax fell to Getafe and Istanbul Basaksehir overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit to knock out Sporting.
There were varying fortunes for Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic, the former pulling off a memorable victory over Braga before the latter were dumped out by Copenhagen on home soil following two late goals for the visitors.
Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Sevilla all made it safely through.
When is the draw?
Welcome
I'm David Comerford and I'll be taking you through the ties as they emerge from the hat.