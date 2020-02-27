Live Updates: UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Draw 2020
That's all for now, then. Check back at midday on Friday for our live coverage. The draw should begin at a few minutes past the hour, once UEFA have set out their procedural rules. 
How to watch the draw

The draw will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 in the UK and on the official UEFA website.

But stick with us for instant analysis. 

Two teams to watch

Let's pick out one particularly mouthwatering potential combination: Rangers vs Manchester United.

What a spectacle that would be at Ibrox, and then the Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard would take his team to Old Trafford.

Fingers crossed for match-ups like that!

When will the games be played?

The first legs are set for Thursday, 12 March and the second legs for the following week.

This will realign the competition with its big brother, the Champions League. 

The key difference

Now that it's the Round of 16, there are no more seedings. That means, to put it simply, anyone can meet anyone.
So who is in the hat?

A rundown of the sides involved then:

Basel

Copenhagen

Getafe

Inter

Istanbul Basaksehir

LASK

Leverkusen

Manchester United

Olympiacos

Rangers

Sevilla

Shakhtar

Wolfsburg

Wolves

Eintracht OR Salzburg

One tie still to be played

There will be one unconfirmed tie on Friday afternoon, with Salzburg set to meet Frankfurt at 18.00 in a fixture rearranged due to a storm warning.

Frankfurt should progress after winning the first leg 4-1. 

The big stories of the Round of 32

It was a dramatic night of second legs on Thursday, with perhaps the biggest upset coming at the Emirates, where Olympiacos stunned Arsenal moments after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang thought he had secured the Gunners' spot in the last 16. 

Elsewhere, 2019 Champions League semifinalists Ajax fell to Getafe and Istanbul Basaksehir overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit to knock out Sporting. 

There were varying fortunes for Glasgow rivals Rangers and Celtic, the former pulling off a memorable victory over Braga before the latter were dumped out by Copenhagen on home soil following two late goals for the visitors.

Roma, Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Sevilla all made it safely through. 

When is the draw?

We'll have live updates from 12.00 UK time. That's when the draw gets underway in Nyon, Switzerland. 
Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of 2019/20 Europa League Round of 16 draw. 

I'm David Comerford and I'll be taking you through the ties as they emerge from the hat. 

