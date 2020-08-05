Dani Parejo edging closer to Villarreal move as Valencia launch mass clear-out

Valencia captain Dani Parejo is set to switch La Liga sides and join Villarreal.

Despite being Valencia's club captain, Parejo emerged on a 12-man list of first team players at the Mestalla who were told by the club's owners that they could move clubs this summer.

The former Real Madrid youngster moved to Los Che in 2011 after spending time with Getafe and he has since gone on to make 383 appearances for the club.

Cadena COPE now report that Villarreal have opened negotiations with Valencia and the midfielder's representatives over a summer move.

Valued at £18million by website Transfermarkt, Parejo's exit from Los Che is expected to be a significantly cheaper deal given that he is now 31-years-old and the club are keen to have a summer clear out.

Who else could be leaving Valencia?

With Parejo featuring on a 12-man list, the Mestalla outfit are keen to allow the likes of Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ferran Torres, Goncalo Guedes, Ruben Sobrino, Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno to leave the club this summer.

The perfect replacement for Santi Cazorla at Villarreal

Having seen Spanish midfielder Santi Cazorla leave the Estadio de la Ceramica last month, Parejo's potential arrival provides the club with a direct and solid replacement.

Cazorla was arguably one of the most in-form and impressive players in La Liga last term and Parejo will be chomping at the bit to provide a similar impact.