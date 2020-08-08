As it happened: Barcelona 3-1 Napoli in Champions League 2020

22:028 months ago

Thankyou

Thanks for joining us tonight. A superb first half saw the game entertain before Barca saw the game out and will now fact Bayern
22:008 months ago

Full-time

Barcelona advance to the last eight and will now face Bayern Munich
21:568 months ago

90’: Stoppage time

Five minutes remaining on the clock
21:498 months ago

83’: Barca sub

Monchu comes on to replace Antoine Griezmann
21:468 months ago

80’: Disallowed goal

Milik heads in but he is ruled offside 
21:458 months ago

79’: Another double change

Milik and Elmas replace Insigne and Fabián Ruiz for Napoli 
21:358 months ago

70’: Double change

Politano and Lozano come on for Callejon and Zielinski 
21:258 months ago

59’: Zielinski booked

First yellow card of the night as Zielinski is booked for a foul on Messi
21:178 months ago

51’: Early Napoli pressure

The visitors are in control at the moment but Gerard Pique is having a solid game at the back for Barca
21:108 months ago

Back underway

The second half has kicked off at the Nou Camp
20:558 months ago

Half-time

The half-time whistle blows and it’s 3-1 Barcelona at the break 
20:538 months ago

48’: GOAL

Lorenzo Insigne nets from the spot and gets the away side back in the game 
20:528 months ago

48’: Penalty to Napoli

Napoli win a spot kick 
20:498 months ago

46’: GOAL

Luis Suarez steps up and scores from the spot to make it 3-0
20:478 months ago

44’: Penalty

The referee checks the monitor and it’s a penalty 
20:458 months ago

41’: VAR checking for penalty

Koulibaly looks to have fouled Messi here in the box and it is being checked by VAR
20:458 months ago

32’: VAR rules out Messi’s second

VAR rule Leo Messi used his hand in the build up to that third goal. Ruled out. 2-0
20:348 months ago

30’: GOAL

Frenkie de Jong’s excellent cross finds Leo Messi and he makes it 3-0
20:268 months ago

22’: GOAL for Barca

Lionel Messi comes up with a moment of genius to make it 2-0
20:238 months ago

20’: All Barcelona

The home side are now in control of possession as we reach the 20 minute mark 
20:178 months ago

13’: Chance

Barcelona starting for play well now as Ivan Rakitic hits one from distance which goes just wide 
20:128 months ago

9’: GOAL

Clement Lenglet opens the scoring against the run of the play with a superb header 
20:128 months ago

8’: Chance

‪Zielinski finds space on the edge of the area but sends his effort over the crossbar‬
20:058 months ago

2': Chance

Dries Mertens takes advantage of a Gerard Pique mistake and he hits the post 
20:038 months ago

Kick-off

The game gets underway at the Nou Camp
19:598 months ago

Out come the teams...

Out come the teams to a very strange Champions League theme and we are set for looks to be cracker. 
18:438 months ago

Napoli XI to face Barcelona

Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulbaly, Mário Rui; Zielinski, Demme, Fabián Ruiz; Callejón, Mertens, Insigne. 
18:438 months ago

Barcelona XI to play Napoli

Ter Stegen; Nélson Semedo, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Rakitic; Messi, Luis Suárez, Griezmann
15:378 months ago

How to watch Barca vs Napoli

You can watch all the action as it happens via BT Sport, either through your television, on the website or via the app.

A monthly pass is also available if you are just interested in watching the outcomes of the Champions League and Europa League competitions.

15:368 months ago

Barcelona's latest form...

Barcelona Champions League form: WWDWWD
Barcelona form (all competitions): DWWWLW
15:368 months ago

Napoli's latest form...

Napoli Champions League form: DWDDWD
Napoli form (all competitions): DWLWLW
15:358 months ago

Napoli team news to face Barcelona

Kostas Manolas is definitely absent due to a rib injury, but Lorenzo Insigne will be available.

Nikola Maksimovic is also struggling with a knee injury, but Kalidou Koulibaly, who missed the first leg through injury, is fit to face the Spanish giants.

15:348 months ago

Barcelona team news to face Napoli

Barca are without Samuel Umtiti due to a knee injury, whilst Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal are suspended.

Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to feature but Antoine Griezmann, Clement Lenglet and Frenkie de Jong have all returned to full fitness.

15:328 months ago

What has Quique Setien been saying?

"We have prepared thinking me and my coaching staff are going to continue," Setien said with the tie poised at 1-1.

"At no point has the thought that tomorrow could be my last game passed through my head."

15:318 months ago

What has Gennaro Gattuso been saying?

"They are used to winning and I know that when you get used to winning you always want to do it. Tomorrow we have to climb Everest," Gattuso said on Friday.

"In recent months I have heard many jokes, like 'Barcelona are not in shape', but if you go and watch them there are some players who put on a show.

"We know it will be a very difficult match for us. We know what kind of team awaits us and we know we will have to make a great performance, both technically and tactically, and maybe that won't even be enough.

"We know we're facing great champions. You need a great game to come out with a good result."

15:298 months ago

What happened in the first leg?

15:288 months ago

Stadium and Kick-Off time.

Barcelona vs Napoli will be played at Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain. The Kick-Off time is scheduled at 20:00 BST.
15:278 months ago

Welcome to Barcelona vs Napoli in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Champions League match: Barcelona vs Napoli

My name is Ben Crump and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

