As it happened: Man Utd progress to semi-finals thanks to Fernandes penalty

Wrap up
FT Analysis: Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen
This was far tougher than I, and probably most, thought it would be for United. They were prevented from opening the scoring by the woodwork, VAR, the linesman's flag, and most impressively by Johnsson who was quality in the Copenhagen goal. Fourteen shots on target Solskjaer's side managed but their breakthrough came from the penalty spot.
Copenhagen didn't even create a single shot at Romero's goal but they displayed plenty of fight in defence and central areas whilst out wide Falk, the impish winger, certainly impressed on the left before going off.
Had United played more intricately and with more composure and a high tempo earlier in the game then this could have turned out to be a very different evening and they could have secured their progression much earlier. Still they have done so and they will have just short of a week to prepare for a semi-final against Wolves or Sevilla.
FT: Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen
Falk goes off for Boving in another Copenhagen change.
ET HT: Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen
Anyway we'll have a two minute break whilst each team move to the other end.
Bartolec and Mudrazija replace Stage and Varela for Copenhagen
There will be two extra minutes at the end of this half
95' Manchester United 1-0 FC Copenhagen (Goal!)
Then Martial receives the ball again and is pulled down by a Copenhagen defender. Turpin awards a penalty and VAR is not going to deny United again.
We're back underway.
What. A. Save!
FT: Manchester United 0-0 FC Copenhagen
In other news, down the road in Dusseldorf, Inter have beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 to progress into the semi-finals - they will face either Shakhtar Donetsk or Basel, who face off tomorrow evening.
Third time lucky maybe?
HT: Manchester United 0-0 FC Copenhagen
Copenhagen have played well, though, it must be said and Solbakken will be relatively pleased with his side's showing. He would be even happier had they taken one of their chances that came in the earlier stages of the half.
It's 0-0 at the interval.
However, there is a check as to whether the 18-year-old is offside. VAR is taking a look and has ruled that he is indeed past the last defender when sent through. So no goal. It was well-taken by Greenwood, though, whenever he gets the ball in those positions he demonstrates what a fine finisher he is.
Meanwhile, Wan-Bissaka is down having taken a fierce delivery right in the gob and also Copenhagen's left-back Boilesen is down. It seems the defender has a hamstring injury and looks to be heading off.
Kickoff!
Players are out
Five minutes to KO
Here is one bonkers stat...
The last team to score more than one European goal against Copenhagen was Atletico Madrid in 2018.
That record surely will come to an end tonight, no?
Romero starts as expected
Teams Analysed
Romero continues in goal for United in Europe - he's kept seven clean sheets in the limited number of games he's played this season. Also Bailly plays in central defence with Maguire rather than Lindelof.
For Copenhagen it's a case of full strength with Wind the playmaker in the No10 role where he was so devastating against Istanbul Basaksehir in the second leg of the last-16. Whether that will be enough for the Danes this evening, though, is certainly doubtful but then again it's 90 minutes (not 180) and anything could(!) happen.
Everyone's here (except the fans)
Team News
Starting XIs confirmed
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.
Substitutes: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Lindelof, Mengi, Andreas, James, Lingard, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Chong, Ighalo.
FC Copenhagen (4-2-3-1): Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Zeca, Stage; Biel, Wind, Falk; Daramy.
Substitutes: Andersen, Grytebust, Bengtsson, Papagiannopoulos, Bartolec, Oviedo, Mudrazija, Kaufmann, Boving, Hjaelmhof.
Referee: Clement Turpin (France)
Follow Manchester United vs FC Copenhagen live on VAVEL UK
United & Copenhagen train in Cologne
United press conference
We're delighted he's back playing. He's fit, he's enjoying his football. Of course, he's got to make up for lost time, and he's trying to do that. He's training extra, he's always a great personality in and around the place, and hopefully we can see him lift this trophy [like] he's done before.
Solskjaer also had a few words to say about Anthony Martial who has been in fine form since football's partial resumption...
Anto has made huge strides this season in many aspects his game. He's worked hard in the gym, and on his fitness, so physically he's at the best level he's been at in his career - there's more to come from him.
United's manager will have to make the decision as to which goalkeeper he selects for the remainder of this competition, with Sergio Romero having been the regular starter in Europe and David De Gea having made some poor mistakes in recent months...
Sergio [Romero], David [De Gea] and Dean [Henderson] - three tops keepers. This season has shown how important Sergio has been for us. David has been performing there. We'll see what we'll do going forward. Difficult? Yes, but that's a good problem to have.
United full-back, Brandon Williams, was also present at the pre-match press conference and spoke of the tremendous break-through season he has had which has led to a new four-year contract...
It has been a crazy season for myself and my family, to be honest. Obviously, I started with the reserves and now I am playing with the first team, and I just want to carry it on. I want to keep working hard, keep working on what I need to improve and try to play as many games as I can.
Copenhagen press conference
We have to play perfectly. We need a bit of luck. We maybe need a United that doesn't fire on all cylinders. We need to be perfect defensively. We need to take those one or two or three chances we get during a game like this. So, the chances are not great, but it's an advantage for us that it's over 90 minutes. You shouldn't put your house on us tomorrow, but we will give everything.
Solbakken was a team-mate of Solskjaer's in the 1990s and he had plenty to say on his friend...
We're team-mates and friends from the national team in the 1990s, when Norway was the second-best team in the world - you won't believe that. At least we were rated number two in the world! He took his coaching badges. I think he came to me before the last-16 against Chelsea in the Champions League in 2011, so we have a good relationship. We're not close friends but I can say we are good friends.
Copenhagen midfielder, Carlos Zeca, also spoke about being a Man Utd supporter...
Since I was young, they are the team I've liked the most. I liked the way they play, I loved the stadium, the atmosphere, and it was always a dream for me to go there and see a game at least in this stadium.
Press conferences later
They're on their way!
Some video highlights of the recent second legs
How to watch Manchester United v FC Copenhagen - Live TV and Stream
On Radio: this match will be available on both BBC Radio 5 Live and Talksport.
Online: but best of all, this match can be followed directly on VAVEL UK - bookmark this webpage and return on matchday where you will be able to follow team news, updates and match commentary.
Jubilant scenes as Copenhagen progressed
Who's expected to start?
In Cologne on Monday, we expect a reversion back to Solskjaer's more stable starting XI. The likes of Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will all return whilst Brandon Williams will continue to deputise for the injured Luke Shaw.
Solskjaer must decide, however, whether to stick with Sergio Romero, who has played in the all other Europe League games this season bar one and kept seven clean sheets, or go with first choice David De Gea, who has made numerous errors in the league this season.
Stale Solbakken, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers manager who is now in charge of Copenhagen, is expected to make minimal changes to his starting XI after their impressive showing last week.
Guillermo Varela, who played 11 times for United during the 2015-16 campaign, will line up at right-back. Jonas Wind is regarded as one of Copenhagen's danger men after scoring twice and providing an assist against Basaksehir.
Possible lineups:
Manchester United -
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pogba, Matic; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial
Copenhagen -
Johnsson; Varela, Nelsson, Bjelland, Boilesen; Mudrazija, Zeca; Biel, Wind, Jensen; Kaufmann
How have they got here?
This time around they have had a fairly easy run through the competition. FC Astana, AZ Alkmaar and Partizan Belgrade were United's opponents in the groupstage and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were all but through after four matches. A tricky first leg of the last-32 against Brugge (1-1) was soon forgotten when United dispatched the Belgians 5-0 in the return leg. Then LASK Linz were thrashed by the same scoreline in the first match of the last-16.
FC Copenhagen entered the competition at the play-off round last August, and so if they reach the final they will have played in this season's tournament for exactly 365 days. After progressing past Riga, the Scandinavians emerged from their group of Malmo, Dynamo Kyiv and Lugano despite losing once and drawing three games. Copenhagen did the business away to Celtic in the last-32 and then came back from a first leg deficit to eliminate Turkish champions Istanbul Basaksehir by an aggregate score of 3-1.
This is the first time the Danes have reached this stage of the European competition.
We've decamped to Germany
This game between United and Copenhagen is being played in Cologne's stadium, kick-off is at 20:00 BST on Monday. The winners of this Europa League quarter-final will face the winner of Sevilla vs Wolves, which takes place on Tuesday, and so there is the possibility of an all-English semi-final.
Welcome!
I'm Oliver Miller and I'll be taking you through this one-off knockout match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, team news and updates as the match takes place live here on VAVEL.com