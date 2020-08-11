As it happened: Atalanta 1-2 PSG 

22:088 months ago

22:058 months ago

Full time: Atalanta 1-2 PSG

WOW! 

What an end to the game! A late PSG bombardment of attacking prowess from Les Parisiens has put them into the Semi-final of the Champions League for the first time in 25 years! 

Heart break for Atalanta; they have done the city of Bergamo proud, a city torn apart by Covid-19 has a football team for a beacon of hope. 

Atalanta will be back for next seasons tournament, as for PSG, they will play the winner of Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig. 

 

21:558 months ago

Atalanta 1-2 PSG - Choupo-Moting!!!!!!!!!

I do not believe it, right at the death, former Stoke City player, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, has become the hero for PSG! 

He has broken Atalanta hearts and won the praise from Paris!

21:528 months ago

Atalanta 1-1 PSG - Marquinhos

GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL GOAL!!!! 

Heart break for Atalanta! 

Marquinhos levels from a Neymar cross. 

A lifeline for Les Parisiens!

Relief across the city of Paris!

21:478 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

85' BIG CHANCE FOR PSG!

Choupo-Moting heads the ball inches over the bar!

21:468 months ago

Atalanta - Yellow Card

84' Malinovsky becomes the seventh Atalanta player to go into the book. 
21:438 months ago

Atalanta - Substitution

82' Off comes Meijers and Zapata. On comes De Riva and Castagne. 
21:428 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

80' Outstanding defending to deny Mbappe a certain goal from Palomino!
21:418 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

80' Mbappe fires a shot striaght at Sportiello. 
21:408 months ago

PSG - Substitution

79' Off comes Navas and Icardi. On comes Rico and Choupo-Moting. 
21:388 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

76' That man Neymar glides through the Atalanta defence. 

His shot lacked venom and was straight at Sportiello. 

21:368 months ago

PSG - Yellow card

75' Parades is booked.
21:348 months ago

PSG - Substitution

70' Double change: Off comes Gueye and Herrera. On comes Draxler and Parades. 
21:318 months ago

Atalanta - Substitution

69' Off comes Pasalic. On comes Muriel. 
21:288 months ago

Atalanta - Yellow Card

66'  Toloi booked for a foul on Mbappe.
21:278 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

65' PSG are putting on the pressure, but they are staggering to break down the Atalanta stubborn defensive block. 
21:218 months ago

PSG - Substitution

On comes Kylian Mbappe!
21:218 months ago

Atalanta - Substitution

Off comes Gomez and Djimsiti. On comes Palomino and  Malinovsky.
21:198 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

58' So close from Atalanta. 

Their threat from set pieces Djimsiti, slices a shot inches wide! SO CLOSE!

21:188 months ago

PSG - Yellow card

57' Ander Herrera booked.
21:168 months ago

PSG - Yellow Card

54' Bernat booked for a foul on Mario Pašalić. 
21:158 months ago

Still no sign of Mbappe

The French cover star has been warming up for the past half an hour, but he has yet to be called upon. 

There is a big story potentially here for Mbappe!

21:138 months ago

Yellow Card

53' Zapata booked and the next Atalanta player to into Anthony Taylor's book. 
21:118 months ago

Yellow Card

49' De Roon is booked for a foul on Neymar. 
21:098 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

47' Corner for Atalanta. 

Djimsiti heads inches over!

21:088 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

46' PSG have failed to reach a Champions League Semi-final in 25 years. Their biggest half of football in decades!
21:058 months ago

Second half!

45' PSG get us underway for the second half. 
20:518 months ago

Half time:Atalanta 1-0 PSG

A wonderful goal from Mario Pašalić gives Atalanta the lead at the break. 

Les Parisiens have had two or three glorious opportunities begging to be put away, but Neymar has struggled in front of goal this evening. 

A big 45 minutes to come for both sides!

20:498 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

45' Neymar whips in another glorious free-kick begging to be put away. 

Atalanta defended well and stopped Marquinhos from equalising. 

20:468 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

42' A mistake at the back from Hateboer played in Neymar. 

The Brazilian yet again rushed his opportunity and balloons a chance high and wide!

20:448 months ago

Neymar vs Atalanta

40' Neymar has been the only bright spark for PSG this evening. 

Although the forward missed a golden opportunity, he has been the only player who has created something for Tuchel's side. 

20:408 months ago

Yellow Card

38' Djimsiti goes into the book for a foul on Icardi. 

Neymar sends the free-kick into the box, but it comes to nothing. 

20:398 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

35' Free-kick for PSG in a dangerous position, but Neymar's shot was straight down the throat of Sportiello. 
20:388 months ago

20:378 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

31' Atalanta are playing some really nice football here this evening. 

Their wing backs, Hateboer and Meijers are running the show!

20:338 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG

28' Neymar looks for an instant reply and drives his way past the Atalanta midfield. 

The Brazilians' shot goes just inches wide. 

20:318 months ago

Atalanta 1-0 PSG - GOAL!

GOAL GOAL GOAL! 

Mario Pašalić puts Atalanta 1-0 up! 

Zapata played the ball to Pašalić on the edge of the area, the Croation then curls the ball beautifully past Navas.  

20:298 months ago

20:278 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

23' Marquinhos marauds forward on a mazy run. 

The cross failed to find a PSG player. 

20:248 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

20' Papu Gomez whips a deadly free-kick into the box. 

Pasalic's header was an easy catch for Navas in the end. 

20:228 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

18' Neymar breaks through the Atalanta defence. 

The superstar is caught in two minds to shoot or pass to the incoming  Icardi. 

Neymar ends up passing, but his pass was poor. 

20:178 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

14' Djimsiti drifted through the PSG defence, however, he was unable to guide his header on target. 
20:168 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

13' Free-kick for Atalanta on the edge of the box.

Gomez to take. 

20:158 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

11' A huge save from Navas to deny Hateboer. 

The Dutchman had drifted around the back of Bernat and guided a header towards goal. 

He forced a smart save from Navas. 

20:148 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

Both sides are playing some free flowing football here this evening. 

The defending side of the game seems to have gone out of the window.

20:118 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

WHAT A MISS FROM NEYMAR! 

The Brazilian forward finds himself one on one with Sportiello. 

The PSG forward somehow puts his shot wide!

A huge let off for the Nerazzurri. 

20:068 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

2' Zapata plays in Gomez, who turns and shoots but it was a comfortable save for Navas in the end. 
20:058 months ago

Atalanta 0-0 PSG

1' Herrera gives away a free-kick inside his own half. 
20:028 months ago

Kick-off!

1' Atalanta get us underway for this seasons first quarter-final in the UEFA Champions League.
19:578 months ago

Here come the teams!

We are moments away from kick-off!

The biggest night in Atalanta's 112 year history tonight. 

As for PSG and their world class talent, a point to prove. 

19:468 months ago

15 minutes!

There are only 15 minutes until kick-off here at the Estadio da Luz!
19:328 months ago

Atalanta to do this for Bergamo

The town of Bergamo was ravished by the Covid-19 crisis. 

Atalanta have been a beacon of hope for the town as they compete in their first Champions League quarterfinal. 

Gian Piero Gasperini's side play swashbucklerling football with free flowing attacking prowess. That will not change tonight.  

19:288 months ago

Can the big name players turn up?

For the first time since his arrival in 2017 for a record £222 million transfer from Barcelona, Neymar will be the star man for PSG tonight in the Champions League, a competition which he was brought in to win for Les Parisiens. 

Mbappe will start from the bench but Tuchel has world class talent running through his side to choose from. 

A big night for Tuchel and PSG!

19:198 months ago

19:068 months ago

19:048 months ago

Atalanta starting XI

Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Pasalic, Zapata.
19:038 months ago

18:338 months ago

18:038 months ago

16:498 months ago

Gian Piero Gasperini: Pre match comments

“It’s a match that we’ve been waiting for months. We slowly got there. It’s an important match, there’s great anticipation, everything. We’ll try to see it as a standard football match, against a strong team. At this point of the competition, I think we won the requirements to play this game on the pitch”.

“I think that’s the most important aspect. Through these values, we reached these achievements in the recent years. We can’t compete, under the economical aspect, against such big clubs. However, we can tap into all our resources."

"It’s a football game, in the presence of very important players like PSG’s, we can be confident that we can play a good game. We would like to play the game as best as we can, beyond the result”. 

16:488 months ago

Tuchel: Pre match comments

"I have the impression there's always a lot of pressure on Neymar. You can't imagine the pressure that's on Ney. But he is a lad who likes that, who's used to playing with that pressure,"

"We're glad he has the possibility of finishing the match with Kylian - they like playing together a lot"

"He likes the big matches and he likes decisive matches. He's a player you can trust in the big matches."

"I'm absolutely convinced he will put on a big performance and that he holds the keys for us, he has the mentality for situations like this."

16:288 months ago

Neymar's yearly wage vs the Atalanta squad

It is a real David vs Goliath underdog story tonight at the Estadio da Luz. 

Atalanta's yearly wage bill is around £27 million every season. Neymar's is £32.5 million.

Tonight is the biggest night is Atalanta's history!

14:318 months ago

PSG last time out: 2nd leg

14:308 months ago

PSG last time out: 1st leg

14:308 months ago

Atalanta last time out: 2nd leg

14:298 months ago

Atalanta last time out: 1st leg

22:178 months ago

22:158 months ago

PSG Form Guide

Champions League: WDWLW

All competitions: WWWWW

22:138 months ago

Atalanta Form Guide

Champions League: DWWWW

All competitions: DWDWL

22:128 months ago

How to watch and follow Atalanta vs PSG

If you wish to follow the game on television: BT Sport 

If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL is your best option! 

22:108 months ago

Predicted XI's

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskiy; Zapata. 

PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar.

22:098 months ago

Atalanta Team News

Atalanta's top scorer, Josip Iličić, looks set to miss the clash due to a personal issue. 

Manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, will have a fully fit squad to choose from. 

However, PSG will be looking to exploit the fact that Atalanta are the side left in the tournament who have conceded the most goals.

21:598 months ago

PSG Team News

Kylian Mbappe looks fit to feature in some part of the game, following a horrific challenge in his last outing looked to have ruined his chances of making this mini-tournament. 

However, Thomas Tuchel will be without Marco Verratti, Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa. Whilst Angel Di Maria is suspended. The German manager will also be unable to call upon Edinson Cavani, who departed the club in June following his contract expiring. 

21:538 months ago

PSG hungry for Champions League sucess

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his star-studded PSG will show their world class talents to ease past Atalanta this evening. 

PSG are unbeaten in this years Champions League and the Parisians will be full of confidence heading into this game, fresh from winning the French Cup Final. 

21:448 months ago

First quarterfinal for Atalanta!

Gian Piero Gasperini's Atalanta side are competing in their first Champions League season in the first time in their 112 year history. 

The Nerazzurri thrashed Valencia on their way to the quarterfinals and will be hoping their underdog status can see them past PSG tonight. 

21:408 months ago

The first quarterfinal match!

This is the first match in this UEFA Champions League minu-tournament in Lisbon, with all ties being concluded by a knockout style single leg fixture. 

 

21:058 months ago

Stadium and Kick-Off time

Atalanta vs PSG will be played at Estadio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal.

Kickoff time is scheduled for 20:00 BST.

20:598 months ago

Welcome to Atalanta vs PSG in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League

Welcome to VAVEL UK’s LIVE coverage of this 2020 Champions League clash between Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain!

My name is Edmund Brack and I’ll be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

