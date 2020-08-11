As it happened: Atalanta 1-2 PSG 

ADVERTISEMENT
Full time: Atalanta 1-2 PSG
What an end to the game! A late PSG bombardment of attacking prowess from Les Parisiens has put them into the Semi-final of the Champions League for the first time in 25 years!
Heart break for Atalanta; they have done the city of Bergamo proud, a city torn apart by Covid-19 has a football team for a beacon of hope.
Atalanta will be back for next seasons tournament, as for PSG, they will play the winner of Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig.
Atalanta 1-2 PSG - Choupo-Moting!!!!!!!!!
He has broken Atalanta hearts and won the praise from Paris!
Atalanta 1-1 PSG - Marquinhos
Heart break for Atalanta!
Marquinhos levels from a Neymar cross.
A lifeline for Les Parisiens!
Relief across the city of Paris!
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Choupo-Moting heads the ball inches over the bar!
Atalanta - Yellow Card
Atalanta - Substitution
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
PSG - Substitution
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
His shot lacked venom and was straight at Sportiello.
PSG - Yellow card
PSG - Substitution
Atalanta - Substitution
Atalanta - Yellow Card
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
PSG - Substitution
Atalanta - Substitution
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Their threat from set pieces Djimsiti, slices a shot inches wide! SO CLOSE!
PSG - Yellow card
PSG - Yellow Card
Still no sign of Mbappe
There is a big story potentially here for Mbappe!
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Djimsiti heads inches over!
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Second half!
Half time:Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Les Parisiens have had two or three glorious opportunities begging to be put away, but Neymar has struggled in front of goal this evening.
A big 45 minutes to come for both sides!
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Atalanta defended well and stopped Marquinhos from equalising.
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
The Brazilian yet again rushed his opportunity and balloons a chance high and wide!
Neymar vs Atalanta
Although the forward missed a golden opportunity, he has been the only player who has created something for Tuchel's side.
Yellow Card
Neymar sends the free-kick into the box, but it comes to nothing.
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Is Mario Pasalic showing Chelsea what they are missing?
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
Their wing backs, Hateboer and Meijers are running the show!
Atalanta 1-0 PSG
The Brazilians' shot goes just inches wide.
Atalanta 1-0 PSG - GOAL!
Mario Pašalić puts Atalanta 1-0 up!
Zapata played the ball to Pašalić on the edge of the area, the Croation then curls the ball beautifully past Navas.
Papu Gomez is up for it!
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
The cross failed to find a PSG player.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
Pasalic's header was an easy catch for Navas in the end.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
The superstar is caught in two minds to shoot or pass to the incoming Icardi.
Neymar ends up passing, but his pass was poor.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
Gomez to take.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
The Dutchman had drifted around the back of Bernat and guided a header towards goal.
He forced a smart save from Navas.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
The defending side of the game seems to have gone out of the window.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
The Brazilian forward finds himself one on one with Sportiello.
The PSG forward somehow puts his shot wide!
A huge let off for the Nerazzurri.
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
Atalanta 0-0 PSG
Kick-off!
Here come the teams!
The biggest night in Atalanta's 112 year history tonight.
As for PSG and their world class talent, a point to prove.
15 minutes!
Atalanta to do this for Bergamo
Atalanta have been a beacon of hope for the town as they compete in their first Champions League quarterfinal.
Gian Piero Gasperini's side play swashbucklerling football with free flowing attacking prowess. That will not change tonight.
Can the big name players turn up?
Mbappe will start from the bench but Tuchel has world class talent running through his side to choose from.
A big night for Tuchel and PSG!
line-ups
Can PSG change this tonight?
Atalanta starting XI
PSG starting XI
Will Mbappe play?
The stage is set!
Gian Piero Gasperini: Pre match comments
“I think that’s the most important aspect. Through these values, we reached these achievements in the recent years. We can’t compete, under the economical aspect, against such big clubs. However, we can tap into all our resources."
"It’s a football game, in the presence of very important players like PSG’s, we can be confident that we can play a good game. We would like to play the game as best as we can, beyond the result”.
Tuchel: Pre match comments
"We're glad he has the possibility of finishing the match with Kylian - they like playing together a lot"
"He likes the big matches and he likes decisive matches. He's a player you can trust in the big matches."
"I'm absolutely convinced he will put on a big performance and that he holds the keys for us, he has the mentality for situations like this."
Neymar's yearly wage vs the Atalanta squad
Atalanta's yearly wage bill is around £27 million every season. Neymar's is £32.5 million.
Tonight is the biggest night is Atalanta's history!
PSG last time out: 2nd leg
PSG last time out: 1st leg
Atalanta last time out: 2nd leg
Atalanta last time out: 1st leg
Stay tuned!
PSG Form Guide
All competitions: WWWWW
Atalanta Form Guide
All competitions: DWDWL
How to watch and follow Atalanta vs PSG
If you wish to follow the game online: VAVEL is your best option!
Predicted XI's
PSG: Navas; Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera; Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar.
Atalanta Team News
Manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, will have a fully fit squad to choose from.
However, PSG will be looking to exploit the fact that Atalanta are the side left in the tournament who have conceded the most goals.
PSG Team News
However, Thomas Tuchel will be without Marco Verratti, Thomas Meunier and Layvin Kurzawa. Whilst Angel Di Maria is suspended. The German manager will also be unable to call upon Edinson Cavani, who departed the club in June following his contract expiring.
PSG hungry for Champions League sucess
PSG are unbeaten in this years Champions League and the Parisians will be full of confidence heading into this game, fresh from winning the French Cup Final.
First quarterfinal for Atalanta!
The Nerazzurri thrashed Valencia on their way to the quarterfinals and will be hoping their underdog status can see them past PSG tonight.
The first quarterfinal match!
Stadium and Kick-Off time
Kickoff time is scheduled for 20:00 BST.
Welcome to Atalanta vs PSG in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League
My name is Edmund Brack and I’ll be your host for this game.
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
We will have comprehensive coverage of all of the remaining Champions League games, so stay tuned!