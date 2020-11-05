Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary UEFA Europa League 
ENFIELD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: Ben Davies, Joe Rodon, Matt Doherty and Gareth Bale of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group J stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 04, 2020 in Enfield, England. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

20:465 months ago

FULL TIME: LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM

Literally nothing to report in the final few moments of the game, as Spurs closed the game out in style as they grab another three points in their group.

Harry Kane managed his 200th goal for Spurs in just 300 appearances, an incredible feat.

Thank you for joining me, the match report and highlights will follow soon.

20:385 months ago

LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM

83' Hojberg the latest to have a shot from distance as he has a pop from a free kick, but the goal keeper gobbles it up after initially dropping it.
20:315 months ago

LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM

77' Not too much to report as Spurs look to close out the game with little stress and work to do.
20:255 months ago

LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM

72' Sub for Spurs as Lo Celso departs for Ndombele.
20:195 months ago

LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM

65' Sub for Spurs as Bergwijn comes on for Bale. 

 

Bergwijn immediately gets involved and has a shot that flies just wide.

20:155 months ago

GOAL!!!LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM (LO CELSO 62')

62' I was just typing to say Son had just come on for Lucas, but seconds after coming on he has assisted for Lo Celso after fantastic work from Hojbjerg who played in Son who in turn laid the ball on a plate for Lo Celso to tap home!
20:095 months ago

LUDOGORETS 1-2 TOTTENHAM

55' Despite the scoreline, Spurs have played really well and it should be way more than just 1-2, Lo Celso the latest player to squander a chance after wonderful play from Doherty on the right-hand side.
20:065 months ago

LUDOGORETS 1-2 TOTTENHAM

52' It will be interesting now to see how Spurs respond, as again they are denied the opportunity to keep a clean sheet.

Vinicius has just blown a clear chance for Spurs as the cut back fell to him near the penalty spot but he blasted it over!

20:045 months ago

GOAL!!! LUDOGORETS 1-2 TOTTENHAM (Keseru 50')

50' We are back just in time to tell you that Ludogorets have come back into the game through 33-year-old Keseru! 

Vinicius and Hojbjerg are also on for Kane and Sissoko.

20:005 months ago

SECOND HALF KICK-OFF

Please bare with us, we are having technical difficulties at the moment.
19:425 months ago

HALF TIME:LUDOGORETS 0-2 TOTTENHAM

A very professional performance from Spurs in the first half as Ludogorets have struggled to create any kind of momentum.
19:395 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-2 TOTTENHAM

42' As we approach half-time, Spurs have just began to slow the tempo down a tad, maybe one more burst of energy right before half-time is on the schedule.
19:355 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-2 TOTTENHAM

38' Almost another for Spurs who aren't satisfied with the scoreline. Doherty's cross was deflected to Bale who headed back across to Kane, but Iliev was equal to the England captain's header.

Kane then had another strike moments later but Iliev was equal to that too.

19:295 months ago

GOAL!!!LUDOGORETS 0-2 TOTTENHAM (LUCAS 33')

32' It's fantastic play from Spurs as Bale picks the ball up and slides Kane through - who you think would shoot from the position he was in, but he slid the ball across to Lucas for a tap-in.

Too easy.

19:245 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-1 TOTTENHAM

27' Penalty appeal for Spurs as Lucas' change of pace leaves two Ludogorets defenders for dead, but right-back Ikoko recovers as Lucas goes to ground.

No penalty is the right decision, but Lucas is on the ground in some pain - it looks like he landed awkwardly but only winded himself and should be okay to keep going.

19:215 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-1 TOTTENHAM

24' Big chance for Spurs up the other end, as Lo Celso slides Kane through who pulled the ball back for Lucas Moura, but his shot is blocked right into the path of Matt Doherty, whose strike is palmed over by Iliev.
19:205 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-1 TOTTENHAM

23' Penalty appeal for Ludogorets, who are livid as the ball appears to strike Eric Dier's arm! But on second viewing, it would be very harsh on the defender to penalise him for that.
19:165 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-1 TOTTENHAM

20' A few slow minutes before two chances for Spurs in rapid succession, both from sloppy passes out the back.

The first a shot from Lo Celso, assisted by Bale, but the Argentinean fired his shot just over, and the second a chance for Lucas Moura who pulled his shot just wide.

Closer and closer for Spurs.

19:095 months ago

GOAL!!! LUDOGORETS 0-1 TOTTENHAM (Kane 13')

13' Lucas Moura picks the ball up and takes it to the corner flag before delivering a wonderful cross to Kane who buries it home for his 200th Spurs goal!
19:085 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM

12' Lucas Moura picks up the ball from a cleared cross and brings it down before striking against a Ludogorets shirt for a corner.
19:055 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM

9' Bale stood over the ball but the movement of it in the air was not enough to trouble Iliev who pushed it out for a corner.

The resulting corner sees Alderweireld flick his header over the bar from Lo Celso's delivery.

19:035 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM

8' Free kick to Spurs in a dangerous position as Lo Celso is pulled to the floor.



19:025 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM

6' WOODWORK HIT! Kane picks the ball up from deep, turns and pulls the trigger, but the ball rebounds against the post and out to safety for Ludogorets!
18:575 months ago

LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM

2' Inside 90 seconds Harry Kane really should have the opener! Harry Winks chips the ball over the top sublimely after very crisp and sharp passing play from Spurs, but Kane's strike is well over from close range!
18:565 months ago

KICK OFF: LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM

1' Ludogorets get us underway here as Spurs look to start quickly.
18:495 months ago

Last time out

With just over five minutes until kick-off, refresh your memory with Spurs' 2-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday.

The scoring was opened by Harry Kane from the penalty spot, before a controversial decision from the referee allowed Tariq Lamptey's equaliser to stand - but Gareth Bale was on hand to give Spurs the three points with his header.

18:365 months ago

Bale to score again?

Bale won Spurs all three points against Brighton on Sunday, but can he score again this evening?

Or will he be putting them on a plate for the man who is in red-hot form, Harry Kane...

18:295 months ago

30 mins until Kick-Off!

Less than half an hour until we kick-off, tweet me your score predictions at @Dan_H26!
18:235 months ago

Danger man

The one-to-watch for Ludogorets will be their frontman Elvis Manu, who has three Netherlands U21 caps to his name.

The winger netted a hat-trick for his club last week against Linz, but somehow still ended up on the losing side as the Bulgarians lost 4-3 away in Austria.

Manu is a rapid wide-man who can also play as a lone striker, and has scored five times already in the Bulgarian Premier Division.


18:195 months ago

Team News

The headline from Jose Mourinho's team selection is that Gareth Bale and Harry Kane start together for the first time after the Welshman's return to North London.

Giovani Lo Celso also starts with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in midfield.

17:595 months ago

Ludogorets XI to face Tottenham

Starting XI: Iliev, Ikoko, Terziev, Verdon, Nedyalkov, Cauly Souza, Anicet, Badji, Keseru, Manu, Yankov
17:505 months ago

Tottenham XI to face Ludogorets

Starting XI: Hart, Doherty, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bale, Lucas, Kane

Subs: Lloris, Austin, Clarke, Son, Hojberg, Dele, Cirkin, Sanchez, White, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Vinicius

17:465 months ago

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Vavel UK's live text coverage of the Europa League Group J game between Ludogorets and Tottenham Hotspur!

 

My name is Daniel Huggins (@DanH_26) and I will be your host this evening!

VAVEL Logo