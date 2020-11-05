Ludogorets 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur Live Commentary UEFA Europa League 

ADVERTISEMENT
Bergwijn immediately gets involved and has a shot that flies just wide.
GOAL!!!LUDOGORETS 1-3 TOTTENHAM (LO CELSO 62')
Vinicius has just blown a clear chance for Spurs as the cut back fell to him near the penalty spot but he blasted it over!
GOAL!!! LUDOGORETS 1-2 TOTTENHAM (Keseru 50')
Vinicius and Hojbjerg are also on for Kane and Sissoko.
SECOND HALF KICK-OFF
HALF TIME:LUDOGORETS 0-2 TOTTENHAM
Kane then had another strike moments later but Iliev was equal to that too.
GOAL!!!LUDOGORETS 0-2 TOTTENHAM (LUCAS 33')
Too easy.
No penalty is the right decision, but Lucas is on the ground in some pain - it looks like he landed awkwardly but only winded himself and should be okay to keep going.
The first a shot from Lo Celso, assisted by Bale, but the Argentinean fired his shot just over, and the second a chance for Lucas Moura who pulled his shot just wide.
Closer and closer for Spurs.
GOAL!!! LUDOGORETS 0-1 TOTTENHAM (Kane 13')
The resulting corner sees Alderweireld flick his header over the bar from Lo Celso's delivery.
KICK OFF: LUDOGORETS 0-0 TOTTENHAM
Last time out
The scoring was opened by Harry Kane from the penalty spot, before a controversial decision from the referee allowed Tariq Lamptey's equaliser to stand - but Gareth Bale was on hand to give Spurs the three points with his header.
Bale to score again?
Can @GarethBale11 bag another ⚽ tonight? #UEL ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/FSqhwmerQm— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2020
Or will he be putting them on a plate for the man who is in red-hot form, Harry Kane...
30 mins until Kick-Off!
Danger man
The winger netted a hat-trick for his club last week against Linz, but somehow still ended up on the losing side as the Bulgarians lost 4-3 away in Austria.
Manu is a rapid wide-man who can also play as a lone striker, and has scored five times already in the Bulgarian Premier Division.
Team News
Giovani Lo Celso also starts with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in midfield.
Ludogorets XI to face Tottenham
Tottenham XI to face Ludogorets
Subs: Lloris, Austin, Clarke, Son, Hojberg, Dele, Cirkin, Sanchez, White, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Vinicius
Welcome
My name is Daniel Huggins (@DanH_26) and I will be your host this evening!
Harry Kane managed his 200th goal for Spurs in just 300 appearances, an incredible feat.
Thank you for joining me, the match report and highlights will follow soon.