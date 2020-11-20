Borussia Monchengladbach vs FC Augsburg preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Both these teams went into the international break off the back of a defeat. Marco Rose's Borussia Monchengladbach lost in what many people tipped as the 'fourth place playoff' against Bayer Leverkusen two weeks ago in what was a thrilling 4-3 encounter which included a potential goal of the season contender from Valentino Lazaro. As for the visitors Augsburg, they suffered at the hands of Hertha Berlin, with goals from Matheus Cunha, Dodi Lukebakio and Krzysztof Piatek succumbing them to a 3-0 defeat. Heiko Herrlich's team have had an up and down season so far, beating Dortmund but are now on a current run of one win in five league matches.

Team news

Borussia Monchengladbach - Jonas Hofmann picked up a muscle tear while on international duty with Germany, so he will be ruled out until 2021, while Alassane Plea has tested positive for COVID-19 so he also misses out on the affair with Augsburg. On a better note, Marco Rose confirmed this week that Denis Zakaria will be back on the bench this weekend after being injured since early March. The only other confirmed absentee is Andreas Poulsen for the Foals.

FC Augsburg - Three players are missing for Heiko Herrlich this weekend. Noah Joel Sarenreen Bazee has a knee injury, Frederik Jensen is out with an ankle problem while Jan Moravek has a muscle issue. However, Raphael Framberger has recovered from a thigh injury, so he should feature.

Predicted lineups

Borussia Monchengladbach - Yann Sommer; Stefan Lainer, Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter, Ramy Bensebaini; Valentino Lazaro, Christoph Kramer, Lars Stindl, Florian Neuhaus, Marcus Thuram; Breel Embolo

FC Augsburg - Rafal Gikiewicz; Robert Gumny, Felix Uduokhai, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Iago; Daniel Caligiuri, Tobias Strobl, Rani Khedira, Ruben Vargas; Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Form guide

Borussia Monchengladbach - WDWWL - Last Game - 4-3 (L) vs Bayer Leverkusen

FC Augsburg - DLLWL - Last Game - 0-3 (L) vs Hertha Berlin

Ones to watch

Borussia Monchengladbach - Austrian Valentino Lazaro has played for four clubs across three leagues in less than two years. First at Hertha Berlin where he really established himself as one of their key players while playing at right back. As a result he was snapped up by Italian giants Inter Milan where he struggled for game time before joining Newcastle United on loan in January. Playing here and there, he was unable to force himself into Steve Bruce's plans despite calls from the fans to see him involved more. Now on loan at Gladbach back in the Bundesliga, he made quite a statement against Leverkusen. Scoring a scorpion kick that went viral on Twitter, it already has the potential to win the Bundesliga goal of the season . With injuries and other issues to a few attacking players, Lazaro may be in line to start on Saturday.

FC Augsburg - From Austria to Switzerland, going over the alps, Swiss winger Ruben Vargas is arguably the most exciting player in Heiko Herrlich's squad. Signed from FC Luzern last summer, he scored six goals in his inaugural Bundesliga season while also making his international debut. Vargas has caught the eyes of many with his nimble work on the ball and still only 22 years old, he has plenty of potential left in the tank.

Previous meetings

Last seasons meetings both ended in Monchengladbach wins. The 5-1 victory at Borussia-Park is their biggest league win under Marco Rose to date. Augsburg's last success against Saturday's opponents came back in 2016 when Martin Hinteregger netted a late winner, which was ironic considering the fact that the Austrian defender had been loan at the Foals the season before.

Where to watch on TV

Unfortunately, this match won't be broadcast live in the UK, but those in the United States will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.

What the managers have said

Borussia Monchengladbach - Marco Rose (manager) - "FC Augsburg are looking very solid at the moment and are playing some good football. They've gained a great player in Tobias Strobl. They have a lot of attackers who are full of running too and they're a very well organised team."

FC Augsburg - Heiko Herrlich (manager) - "Gladbach are a very strong team. They almost beat Real Madrid. We will still try our best to take points."