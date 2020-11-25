Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: As It Happened

10:144 months ago

Full Time

That's all from Anfield and Liverpool will have to wait to qualify after a poor showing tonight
10:094 months ago

Two Minutes Additional

Into added time
10:044 months ago

Final Throw

Takumi Minamino on for Joel Matip
09:594 months ago

Time Running Out!

Looking unlikely Liverpool get back into this and given their lacklustre performance, rightfully so
09:544 months ago

Final 15 Minutes

Into the final 15 minutes and it's still Liverpool trailing by two goals to nil and failing to create
09:494 months ago

Goal!

Atalanta double their lead through Gosens who couldn't miss with his volley from just outside the six yard box
09:444 months ago

Goal!

Atalanta lead through Illic who arrived late at the back post to give the visitors the lead
09:394 months ago

Four Changes

Diogo Jota on for Mohamed Salah

Fabinho on for Gini Wijnaldum

Andy Robertson on for Kostas Tsimikas

Roberto Firmino on for Divock Origi

09:344 months ago

Changes Afoot

Plenty of substitutes getting ready for Liverpool
09:294 months ago

Tempo Up

Definite signs early in the half the Reds are at least attempting to increase their intensity
09:244 months ago

A Passive Performance

All too slow for Liverpool still as they fail to create anything in the final third
09:194 months ago

Second Half Underway

Back underway at Anfield where Liverpool will be desperate to spark into life
09:144 months ago

No Subs

No changes, surprisingly
09:094 months ago

Half Time

The referee brings a rather drab first half to an end.

Expect far more from the Reds in the second period

09:044 months ago

Salah Goes Close

First sight of goal for any of Liverpool's attackers sees Mohamed Salah fire over with his weaker right foot
08:594 months ago

Very Quiet

Both teams are failing to create anything clear cut as we approach 40 minutes. 

Defences well and truly on top

08:544 months ago

Half Hour

30 minutes gone and Atalanta have been the better team as Liverpool struggle to get going at all. 
08:494 months ago

Blazed Over

Atalanta carve out another half chance thanks to a poor pass from Joel Matip. 

Liverpool surrendering possession far too easily and frequently

08:444 months ago

Frantic Start

A busy first 20 minutes without a clear cut chance for either side
08:394 months ago

Close Again

Neco Williams is dispossessed too easily but Gomez fires wide from the edge of the box
08:344 months ago

Close!

Gosens goes close for the visitors from a tight angle but Alisson tips it wide with a strong arm
08:294 months ago

Change In Appraoch

No early chances as Atalanta look to be more compact this time against Liverpool
08:244 months ago

Bright Start

It's the visitors who have started the better as the game settles down into some kind of pattern
08:194 months ago

Kick Off

Atalanta get things underway
08:144 months ago

All Set

Minutes silence is observed and the players are in position
08:094 months ago

Here We Go

Players are out and the Champions League anthem is blaring into a, for now, empty Anfield
08:044 months ago

10 Minutes

10 minutes until kick-off. There will be a minutes silence before the match gets underway in respect to Diego Maradona who passed away in Argentina earlier today
07:594 months ago

Klopp Pre-Match

''We just have to be ready for another proper fight.''

''He has trained well, absolutely fine, he has looked good and we will see how long.'' On Mohamed Salah

07:544 months ago

Almost Time

Just 30 minutes until kick-off at Anfield and the players are out warming up
07:494 months ago

Jurgen Klopp Speaks...

On Diego Maradona: "I was very young when I first saw him, maybe nine or 10, I saw him when he was 16 or 17 and you just knew.''

"Diego was a sensational guy and Maradona had some struggles, let me say it like this. I will miss them both."

07:444 months ago

Atalanta XI

Gollini, Toloi, Romero, Djimisti, Hateboer, de Roon, Freuler, Pessina, Gosens, Gomez, Illicic

Expect a more conservative approach from the visitors after being humbled at home last time out against Liverpool

07:394 months ago

Team News Reaction

No surprise to see Klopp make changes to his lineup. 

Still no sign of Thiago, Alexander-Arnold or Henderson whilst some key men get a well earned break. 

Expect to see plenty of changes if possible during the match

07:344 months ago

Liverpool Starting Lineup

XI: Alisson, N Williams, R Williams, Matip, Tsimikas, Milner, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Mane, Origi

Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Robertson, Cain, Clarkson, Koumetio

07:294 months ago

Team News Coming

We are fast approaching team news from Liverpool and Atalanta. 

Jurgen Klopp's selection holds the most interest with the injury concerns at the club and with big games on the horizon

07:244 months ago

Group D Hotting Up

Elsewhere in the group Ajax play host to FC Midtjylland with the Dutch side hoping to move into a commanding position themselves
07:194 months ago

But First...RIP Diego Maradona

07:144 months ago

What's To Come

Join us later for confirmed team news as well as more pre-match build up and manager comments
07:094 months ago

Official Matchday

07:044 months ago

Seasons So Far

Atalanta have struggled to reach the heights of last season thus far and sit seventh in Serie A after eight matches. 

Liverpool however are joint top of the Premier League after seeing off Leicester City 3-0 last time out

 

06:594 months ago

Possible Changes

Klopp could ring a number of changes with Premier League matters in mind. 

Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson are both in line for a well due rest whilst Mohamed Salah could return after his positive COVID-19 test

06:544 months ago

Atalanta's Squad News

Atalanta have travelled without a host of their own star names owing to injury, fitness and COVID protocols. 

The exciting Italian's are a joy to watch but will need to be far more assured defensively tonight

06:494 months ago

Injury Problems

Liverpool have been suffered with plenty of injury problems this term but thus far have coped well. 

Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are nearing a return whilst Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be certainly be missing

06:444 months ago

Last Time Out

Jurgen Klopp's side were in imperious form when the sides last met in Bergamo and Diogo Jota in particular shone as he netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 victory
06:394 months ago

Visitors Need The Points

Tonight's Italian visitors meanwhile will be looking to get to winning ways in the group as they sit on four points from the opening three matches and behind Ajax as things stand
06:344 months ago

Looking For Early Qualification

Liverpool will be hoping to seal their route into the knockout stages tonight with a win to keep up their 100% record in Group D
06:294 months ago

How To Watch

Tonight's clash will be available on BT Sport or the app with coverage starting from 19:30 BST Or you can stick with VAVEL.com and get all the updates you need
06:244 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to coverage of Liverpool v Atalanta from Anfield, Liverpool. 

I am your host Dan Clubbe and over the next few hours you can expect previews, team news, manager quotes and more ahead of the action.

