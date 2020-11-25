Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta: As It Happened

ADVERTISEMENT
Full Time
Two Minutes Additional
Final Throw
Time Running Out!
Final 15 Minutes
Goal!
Goal!
Four Changes
Fabinho on for Gini Wijnaldum
Andy Robertson on for Kostas Tsimikas
Roberto Firmino on for Divock Origi
Changes Afoot
Tempo Up
A Passive Performance
Second Half Underway
No Subs
Half Time
Expect far more from the Reds in the second period
Salah Goes Close
Very Quiet
Defences well and truly on top
Half Hour
Blazed Over
Liverpool surrendering possession far too easily and frequently
Frantic Start
Close Again
Close!
Change In Appraoch
Bright Start
Kick Off
All Set
Here We Go
10 Minutes
Klopp Pre-Match
''He has trained well, absolutely fine, he has looked good and we will see how long.'' On Mohamed Salah
Almost Time
Jurgen Klopp Speaks...
"Diego was a sensational guy and Maradona had some struggles, let me say it like this. I will miss them both."
Atalanta XI
Expect a more conservative approach from the visitors after being humbled at home last time out against Liverpool
Team News Reaction
Still no sign of Thiago, Alexander-Arnold or Henderson whilst some key men get a well earned break.
Expect to see plenty of changes if possible during the match
Liverpool Starting Lineup
Subs: Adrian, Kelleher, Fabinho, Firmino, Minamino, Jota, Robertson, Cain, Clarkson, Koumetio
Team News Coming
Jurgen Klopp's selection holds the most interest with the injury concerns at the club and with big games on the horizon
Group D Hotting Up
But First...RIP Diego Maradona
What's To Come
Official Matchday
Seasons So Far
Liverpool however are joint top of the Premier League after seeing off Leicester City 3-0 last time out
Possible Changes
Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson are both in line for a well due rest whilst Mohamed Salah could return after his positive COVID-19 test
Atalanta's Squad News
The exciting Italian's are a joy to watch but will need to be far more assured defensively tonight
Injury Problems
Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are nearing a return whilst Thiago Alcantara and Trent Alexander-Arnold will be certainly be missing
Last Time Out
Visitors Need The Points
Looking For Early Qualification
How To Watch
Welcome!
I am your host Dan Clubbe and over the next few hours you can expect previews, team news, manager quotes and more ahead of the action.