Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Europa League Live Score Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
FULL TIME:TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
Whiteman then gobbles up the corner.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS (LUCAS MOURA 73')
TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS (WINKS 63')
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
A fantastic display from the Frenchman who surely will play a big role in the game against Chelsea at the weekend.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
SECOND HALF KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
HALF TIME:TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 34')
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
As I say that Davies has been found by Dele Alli but his shot strikes the outside of the post and out.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 17')
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
The Welshman's next attempt flies well wide past the goal.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS
TEAMS ARE OUT
LAST TIME OUT
Ludogorets haven't played since the 8th November, where they won 3-0 away to CSKA 1948.
HALF AN HOUR UNTIL KICK OFF
STATE OF PLAY
Qualification can't be secured today, but a win is still required for Jose Mourinho's men.
ALLI STARTS
Ndombele remains in the starting line-up, while there is a start for returning Japhet Tanganga.
Young star Dane Scarlett is on the bench after scoring four goals for the U18s at Spurs during the weekend.
TEAM NEWS
Subs: Mitkov, Stoyanov, Cauly, Yordanov, Tekpetey, Tchibota, Sa, Terziev, Manu, Damyanov
TEAM NEWS
Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Dier, Sissoko, Aurier, Clarke, White, Scarlett.
WELCOME
I am your host, Dan Huggins, and I will be keeping you up to date with all the action from the game.
Thank you for joining me this evening, stay tuned for match highlights and the match report!
Have a great night!