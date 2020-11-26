Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Europa League Live Score Updates
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE - This image has been created using a special effects lens filter) General view inside of the stadium prior to kick off during the UEFA Europa League Group J stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

FULL TIME:TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

A routine victory for Spurs and it could have been more.

Thank you for joining me this evening, stay tuned for match highlights and the match report!

Have a great night!

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

90+1' Almost again for Scarlett as another fantastic move involving him and White sees him trying to cut back across for Vinicius - but it is just too far ahead of them.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

84' SO ALMOST FOR SCARLETT! A fantastic ball from Winks for the 16-year-old to chase but his touch lets him down, before he wins the ball back brilliantly to set up White, who's shot flashes past the post.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

83' A first corner of the game for Ludogorets after Sanchez  stops the cross.

Whiteman then gobbles up the corner.

TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

81' TRIPLE SUB FOR SPURS: Hart, Dele and Lucas come off for Whiteman, White and Scarlett.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

80' Clarke does really well to hold his man off and find Winks on the edge, but his shot is slightly overcooked and over the bar.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

77' The corner was cleared but Spurs come forward again. They aren't done here. Vinicius's shot is blocked but the home side regain possession and recycle.
TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS

75' Clarke wins a corner on the right hand side for Spurs.
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 4-0 LUDOGORETS (LUCAS MOURA 73')

73' Fantastic from Vinicius who I mentioned earlier who now has a brace of goals and an assist, after controlling really well in the box and laying off Lucas who curls his ball into the far corner.
TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS

71' Vinicius wins a foul off Grigore. He has been outstanding tonight.
TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS

67' SUB FOR SPURS: Bale departs for Clarke
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 3-0 LUDOGORETS (WINKS 63')

That is incredible. Winks has caught the goalkeeper off his line from near the touchline opposite where the subs are sitting down. Incredible.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

61' SPURS SUB: Ndombele departs for Hojbjerg.

A fantastic display from the Frenchman who surely will play a big role in the game against Chelsea at the weekend.

TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

57' Huge chance for Bale after Doherty's run in behind and header across the face of goal reaches him, but Iliev does enough to stop the Welshman from making it three.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

56' And it's a fantastic delivery from Despadov but not a single man in green commits and the ball runs out of play.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

55' An opportunity now for Ludogorets to deliver a cross from a free kick after Tanganga wiped out Ikoko. 
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

52' A yellow card for Ndombele who brings down a man in green who looked to escape on the counter attack. Clumsy, but the first clumsy error from him all day.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

50' Almost for Spurs again as Doherty's cut back to Lucas is out behind for another corner.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

49' The corner initially goes all the way back to Winks, but Spurs knock the ball around a little bit to create space, before Winks delivered a neat ball to Dele who couldn't get enough pace on his header.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

48' Corner to Spurs as Davies' cross is cleared behind.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

46' Almost a goal straight away as Lucas curls in a cross towards Bale, the Welshman then heads the ball back towards the far corner but it's wide and too far for Vinicius to reach.
SECOND HALF KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

46' Were back underway here as Spurs look for a third.
HALF TIME:TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

A routine first half for Spurs who head into the break in complete control with very little issues to worry about. 


TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

43' Despodov has been shown a yellow card for leading with his arm into an aerial challenge with Ben Davies who is still on the ground.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

41' The corner is swung in deep towards Doherty who cannot get a proper connection at the back post and Ludogorets will have a goal kick.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

40' Doherty's cross deflects behind for a corner. The Bulgarians look knackered now.
TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS

36' Almost a third for Spurs as Lucas manages to get in behind but his shot on the bounce flies well over the bar.
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 2-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 34')

34' Very unselfish from Dele Alli to slide the ball across for Vinicius to tap home after Ndombele's fantastic solo run and shot forced a save from Iliev.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

32' Not too much happening at the moment, Spurs continue to probe but no real chances.


As I say that Davies has been found by Dele Alli but his shot strikes the outside of the post and out.

TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

25' Comical moment there as a Ludogorets forward throws their foot high into the air to challenge for the ball, but Tanganga throws his head into the boot and the ball, winning it fairly but the Bulgarians are claiming for a free-kick.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

23' Only a matter of time now until Spurs get their second, and it must be said that Ndombele looks incredibly sharp as he continues to toy with the Bulgarian side.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

21' Vinicius almost turns provider as he lays the ball off for Bale who's strike nearly finds the top corner but is fractionally too high.
TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS

20' Bale attempts an early cross for Lucas, but the ball is cleared as Spurs continue to press relentlessly. 
GOAL!!! TOTTENHAM 1-0 LUDOGORETS (VINICIUS 17')

17' Vinicius grabs his first goal for Spurs! It's a composed finish from the Brazilian who gets on the end of Dele's deflected through-ball attempt and slots home.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

14' Vinicius holds off his defender and lays off Dele who doesn't catch his strike in the way he would want and Ludogorets survive once again.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

13' First sniff of goal for Vinicius who brings Lucas' ball down in the box but his strike is miscued and goes well wide.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

11' Bale's free kick strikes the wall and is deflected just over for a corner.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

11' Free kick on the edge on the area for Spurs after Ndombele draws a foul.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

10' Doherty's cross is met by Bale but his header has not got enough power or direction to cause any trouble.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

9' Spurs still in control but Ludogorets are managing to keep the ball away from their box. 


TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

6' First yellow card of the game is a harsh one as Keseru is booked for handball after Bale's powerful free kick hit him in the arm.

The Welshman's next attempt flies well wide past the goal.

TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

5' The Bulgarian side cannot get out their own box at the moment, but still no chances yet.
TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

2' Ndombele straight away has got Spurs off on the right foot with a few neat turns. Spurs in control from the start here.
KICK OFF: TOTTENHAM 0-0 LUDOGORETS

1' We are underway here at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium!
TEAMS ARE OUT

The teams have walked out onto the pitch and we are almost ready to kick-off.
LAST TIME OUT

Tottenham beat Manchester City 2-0 at the weekend, thanks to goals from Heung-Min Son and Giovani Lo Celso.

Ludogorets haven't played since the 8th November, where they won 3-0 away to CSKA 1948.


HALF AN HOUR UNTIL KICK OFF

Let us know your score predictions by tweeting me @Dan_H26!
STATE OF PLAY

Tottenham currently sit joint top of the group on six points with LASK and Antwerp, while Ludogorets are rock bottom with 0 points. 

Qualification can't be secured today, but a win is still required for Jose Mourinho's men.

20:124 months ago

ALLI STARTS

It's a first start for Dele Alli since October, amid speculation the midfielder is set to move away from North London.

Ndombele remains in the starting line-up, while there is a start for returning Japhet Tanganga.

Young star Dane Scarlett is on the bench after scoring four goals for the U18s at Spurs during the weekend.

TEAM NEWS

Ludogorets Starting XI: Iliev, Ikoko, Nedyalkov, Moti, Verson, Grigore, Badji, Andrianantenaina, Yankov, Despodov, Keseru.

Subs: Mitkov, Stoyanov, Cauly, Yordanov, Tekpetey, Tchibota, Sa, Terziev, Manu, Damyanov

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham Starting XI: Hart, Doherty, Sanchez, Tanganga, Davies, Ndombele, Winks, Alli, Moura, Vinicius, Bale.

Subs: Austin, Whiteman, Reguilon, Hojbjerg, Son, Kane, Dier, Sissoko, Aurier, Clarke, White, Scarlett. 

WELCOME

Welcome to VAVEL UK's live text coverage of the Europa League tie between Tottenham and Ludogorets.

I am your host, Dan Huggins, and I will be keeping you up to date with all the action from the game.

