Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets: Europa League Live Score Updates

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 26: (EDITORS NOTE - This image has been created using a special effects lens filter) General view inside of the stadium prior to kick off during the UEFA Europa League Group J stage match between Tottenham Hotspur and PFC Ludogorets Razgrad at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 26, 2020 in London, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Christopher Lee - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)



