Liverpool 1-0 Ajax: As It Happened
(Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images)

22:524 months ago

Full Time!

Liverpool ultimately deserved winners here as Curtis Jones scores the only goal of the night.

Jurgen Klopp runs over to Kelleher in delight at his youngsters performance

22:494 months ago

Stoppage Time

Into four minutes added time as Ajax push for a way back and Liverpool try to safely secure their passage through
22:464 months ago

88'

Close! Kelleher pulls off a stunning save from close range to keep Liverpool in the lead. 

Huge from the young Irish stopper.

22:444 months ago

86'

Salah fires wide from a tight angle as he gets his first clear sight of goal.

Really open now as Ajax make changes going for the equaliser

22:424 months ago

84'

Almost! Firmino goes close following a lovely one-touch Liverpool move resulting in a fingertip save onto the post from Onana
22:374 months ago

79'

Williams with a delightful touch and pass to set the Reds on their way and it's a cross from Henderson that so nearly finds Mane who would surely have found the net
22:354 months ago

77'

Robertson breaks away after linking up with Mane but his pull back is headed clear by Blind who positioned himself well
22:324 months ago

15 To Go

Last 15 minutes at Anfield and as things stand Liverpool are coasting through to the knockout stages with a game in hand
22:304 months ago

73'

Henderson puts Salah in but the Egyptian forward is crowded out as he tries to make room for the shot
22:264 months ago

67'

Jota's night's work is done as he is replaced by Roberto Firmino
22:214 months ago

61'

ALMOST! Salah doesn't give up and is put through by an under hiy back pass 

This time Onana does well to stop the move. 

Very open all of a sudden

22:164 months ago

GOAL!

Curtis Jones round the back from a Williams delivery opens the scoring! 

Onana let the ball go but Jones remained alive and finished well

22:154 months ago

57'

Kelleher saves well from Antony but Neres strikes the outside of the post on the follow up
22:134 months ago

55'

Daley Blind booked for stopping Jota from getting in behind
22:124 months ago

54'

Mane and Neres both have chances within seconds but both men are eventually flagged for offside
22:104 months ago

50'

Impressive build up from Jones and Mane down the left ultimately results in a volley from Neco Williams - the right-back fires his effort straight into the ground
22:074 months ago

49'

Sadio Mane almost has a clear sight of goal but is denied by a last ditch Ajax challenge
22:034 months ago

Kick-Off

Back underway and Liverpool will attack the, for now, empty Kop stand
22:034 months ago

Improvement Needed

Klopp's side just need to be sharper infront of goal and chances should come this half
22:024 months ago

Players Coming Out

The players are out for the second half at Anfield
21:464 months ago

Half Time

All square at the break with both sides having half chances. 

Open game at time which both sides will fancy their chances of taking hold of in the second half

21:434 months ago

43'

Hosts create an overlap and Robertson tries to find the near post as opposed to pulling it back. The Scottish left-back can only find the side netting
21:404 months ago

40'

Liverpool open Ajax up but Jota's touch lets him down and the opportunity goes begging
21:344 months ago

35'

Kelleher makes a smart stop to deny Alvarez
21:314 months ago

33'

Quiet few minutes as Liverpool dictate much of the ball but fail to carve an opening
21:274 months ago

Robertson Is Down

Andy Robertson is down and getting treated on his left ankle, looks as though he will continue
21:234 months ago

22'

Ajax almost go ahead through Klaasen who can't meet a header in the box. Robertson clears for a corner
21:204 months ago

0-0 At Anfield

Still 0-0 after 20 minutes but elsewhere in Group D FC Midtjylland have taken the lead at Atalanta
21:174 months ago

17'

Game has settled now after a frantic start - Liverpool look a real threat on the counter behind a high Ajax defensive line 
21:114 months ago

11'

As if injuries weren't piled up enough Andy Robertson is limping after an early knock
21:094 months ago

10'

Diogo Jota almost goes in behind but is thwarted by Perr Schuurs
21:064 months ago

CLOSE!

Curtis Jones smashes the post from outside the area!
21:054 months ago

5'

Ajax create a half opening from a long ball but Fabinho snuffs out the danger
21:024 months ago

3'

Liverpool break smartly and Curtis Jones is set up on the edge of the box but his effort is straight at the goalkeeper
21:014 months ago

Big Night

Huge night for Liverpool and Ajax who both hold out aspirations of sealing qualification
21:004 months ago

Kick Off

We are underway as Jordan Henderson kicks off
20:574 months ago

Here We Go

Players are coming out and lining up for the obligatory anthem
20:444 months ago

Getting Close

Players are out and warming up as we approach the final 15 minutes until kick-off
20:174 months ago

Klopp On Ajax Attacking

''By defending in the right spaces, they didn't play like they normally play in the other game, Blind man marked Bobby Firmino.''
20:164 months ago

Klopp On Alisson Being Left Out

''It's not Covid. He told us he felt his hamstring, it's a little one for today and probably another week.''
20:064 months ago

Ajax Form

Ajax come into this clash in fine form and sitting top of the Eredevisie. 

The Dutch visitors will fancy their chances of getting a result to set up a showdown next week against Atalanta.

20:044 months ago

One Hour To Go

We are one hour from kick-off and with team news in we are eagerly anticipating a tricky clash for the Reds
19:544 months ago

Confirmed Ajax Team

Ajax Starting XI: Onana, Schuurs, Alvarez, Klaasen, Neres, Gravenberch, Tadic, Mazraoui, Blind, Tagliafico, Antony

Subs: Stekelnburg, Scherpen, Timber, Kleiber, Huntelaar, Promes, Ekkelenkamp, Labyad, Martinez, Traore

19:464 months ago

No Alisson!

Alisson Becker misses out for Liverpool with a tight leg muscle - young Irish stopper Caoimhín Kelleher comes in
19:454 months ago

Confirmed Team

Liverpool Starting XI: Kelleher, N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jota, Jones, Mane, Salah

Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Firmino, Minamino, Origi, Cain, Clarkson, R Williams, Tsimikas

19:044 months ago

Predicted Liverpool Team

We are just over half an hour away from the all important team news...

Predicted XI: Alisson, N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Salah

19:034 months ago

Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match

On current situation and injuries: ''It's not a perfect situation but obviously not enough people want to offer us any kind of help, not only for us but for [all] football people. We just have to deal with it, said it always - as long as we can line up with 11 players, we will fight with all we have. And that's still the case.''
18:134 months ago

What's To Come

Over the course of the next two hours we will bring you pre-match manager comments as well as the confirmed lineups which will be released around 18:45 GMT. 
18:084 months ago

VAVEL Prediction

Whilst Liverpool are struggling heavily with their injuries they still possess enough quality to cause plenty of problems. 

After two lacklustre performance last week, we expect the Reds to bounce back and get the job done tonight.

Liverpool 3-1 Ajax
18:034 months ago

Ajax Team News

By stark contrast to their hosts Ajax head to Anfield with almost a clean bill of health and they will be hoping to make that count.
17:584 months ago

Liverpool's Depleted Team News

Jurgen Klopp's squad has been decimated in recent weeks and the German manager is likely to field his strongest available XI in order to seal qualification with one game to spare. 

Naby Keita is touch and go for this one whilst James Milner, Thiago and Xherdan Shaqiri were all ruled out.

17:534 months ago

Where To Watch

This clash will be exclusive to BT Sport for UK viewers with coverage from around 19:30 GMT. 

Otherwise you can stick with VAVEL for updates all night. 

17:484 months ago

Last Time Out

The two sides, with enormous European history, met on matchday one in Amsterdam and it was Liverpool who came out on top in what was a cagey affair. 

It took a bizarre own goal to separate the sides. 

17:434 months ago

Ajax In The Hunt

Meanwhile Ajax can give their own last 16 chances a huge boost with a positive result here. 

The Dutch side face Atalanta on the final matchday in what could be a winner takes all affair.

17:384 months ago

Liverpool Hoping To Bounce Back

Liverpool can qualify from the group tonight despite their poor outing last week at home to Atalanta. 

The Reds were dismal that night and the Italians made them pay, thus leaving the group wide open.

17:334 months ago

Kick-Off Time

The match action will start at 20:00 GMT from Anfield and we at VAVEL will bring you all the updates between now and then throughout.k
17:284 months ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League clash between Liverpool and Ajax.

My name is Daniel Clubbe and I'll be your be your host for this game.

We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.com.

