Liverpool 1-0 Ajax: As It Happened

Full Time!
Stoppage Time
88'
Huge from the young Irish stopper.
86'
Really open now as Ajax make changes going for the equaliser
84'
79'
77'
15 To Go
73'
67'
61'
This time Onana does well to stop the move.
Very open all of a sudden
GOAL!
Onana let the ball go but Jones remained alive and finished well
57'
55'
54'
50'
49'
Kick-Off
Improvement Needed
Players Coming Out
Half Time
Open game at time which both sides will fancy their chances of taking hold of in the second half
43'
40'
35'
33'
Robertson Is Down
22'
0-0 At Anfield
17'
11'
10'
CLOSE!
5'
3'
Big Night
Kick Off
Here We Go
Getting Close
Klopp On Ajax Attacking
Klopp On Alisson Being Left Out
Ajax Form
The Dutch visitors will fancy their chances of getting a result to set up a showdown next week against Atalanta.
One Hour To Go
Confirmed Ajax Team
Subs: Stekelnburg, Scherpen, Timber, Kleiber, Huntelaar, Promes, Ekkelenkamp, Labyad, Martinez, Traore
No Alisson!
Confirmed Team
Subs: Adrian, Jaros, Firmino, Minamino, Origi, Cain, Clarkson, R Williams, Tsimikas
Predicted Liverpool Team
Predicted XI: Alisson, N Williams, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Salah
Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match
What's To Come
VAVEL Prediction
After two lacklustre performance last week, we expect the Reds to bounce back and get the job done tonight.Liverpool 3-1 Ajax
Ajax Team News
Liverpool's Depleted Team News
Naby Keita is touch and go for this one whilst James Milner, Thiago and Xherdan Shaqiri were all ruled out.
Where To Watch
Otherwise you can stick with VAVEL for updates all night.
Last Time Out
It took a bizarre own goal to separate the sides.
Ajax In The Hunt
The Dutch side face Atalanta on the final matchday in what could be a winner takes all affair.
Liverpool Hoping To Bounce Back
The Reds were dismal that night and the Italians made them pay, thus leaving the group wide open.
Kick-Off Time
Jurgen Klopp runs over to Kelleher in delight at his youngsters performance