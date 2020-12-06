Pumas vs Cruz Azul Live Score, Stream Updates and How to Watch 2020 Liguilla Liga MX

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Pumas vs Cruz Azul match.
First match advantage
Cruz Azul beat Pumas 4-0 in the first leg, so the university students need to win by the same score if they want to pass, and therefore avoid conceding a goal as an away team (Pumas have not beaten Cruz Azul 4-0 since 1989).
How to watch Pumas vs Cruz Azul Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options is: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key player Cruz Azul
Luis Romo has had a dream group because not only does he have the ability to mess with a fifth defender, but he also knows how to step into the opponent's area and in the postseason he has already scored three goals.
Key player Pumas
If the university students want to create an epic comeback, the Paraguayan Carlos González will have to stand up with his fine and accurate aim and think about the miracle.
Referee for Pumas vs Cruz Azul
Pumas vs Cruz Azul will be arbitrated by César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Last lineup Cruz Azul
Corona; Domínguez, Aguilar, Aldrete, Escobar; Romo, Baca, Rivero, Pineda; Alvarado, Rodríguez.
Last lineup Pumas
González, Mayorga, Freire, Vázquez, Rodríguez; Gutiérrez, Vigón, Lira, Waller; Dinenno, González.
Cruz Azul: mark as a visitor
Beyond the goals they may concede, the Machine knows that scoring one goal as an away team would force the opponent to score six.
Pumas: rowing against the current
It will be key that the Pumas can score a goal before the 15 minutes to gain in confidence and if they can go with two at half time it would be great.
Kick-off time
The Pumas vs Cruz Azul match will be played at the stadium Olímpico Universitario, in Mexico City. The kick-off is scheduled at 7:30pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Liguilla of Liga MX match: Pumas vs Cruz Azul!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.