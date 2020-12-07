Tigres Femenil vs Querétaro Femenil: Live Score Updates and How to Watch Semifinals Liga MX Femenil 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres Femenil vs Querétaro Femenil match.
How to watch Tigres Femenil vs Querétaro Femenil Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: TUDN.
If you want to directly stream it: TUDN App.
If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
Queretaro will roll againts the current!
The encounter culminated in the first leg with two goals in favor of the felines against zero of the queretanas, reason why this afternoon; those directed by Carla Rossi will look for to revert the marker and to triumph in the North.
Querétaro Femenil: Last LineUp |
D. García; D. Valente, V. Miranda, A. Camargo, A. Calderón; M. Santana, A. Orozco, S. Álvarez, F. Servín; L. Rodríguez, L. Ramos.
Tigres Femenil: Last LineUp |
O. Solís; B. Sierra, G. Espinoza, C. Ferral, N. Villareal; N. Antonio, L. Mercado, L. Ovalle, N. Gómez; S. Mayor, K. Martínez.
To the feat!
Those directed by Carla Rossi arrive at this encounter against all prognosis, with a disadvantage of two goals, the Queretaro's have not been able to win to the ones of the north since the creation of the League, nevertheless; they will look for with all the pass to the great end.
Let' keep maiking history!
The cats arrive at this duel with a two-goal advantage, where they will seek to consummate their advantage and advance to the MX League final again.
Kick-off Time |
The Tigres vs Querétaro match will be played at the Universitario stadium, in Nuevo León, Mty. The kick-off is scheduled at 07:00pm ET.
