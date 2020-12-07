Barcelona vs Juventus Live Result Updates and UCL Scores

12:444 months ago

All the information in the VAVEL preview

All the information about the match with the previous match Barcelona vs Juventus.
12:394 months ago

Summary Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

12:344 months ago

Barça wins the first round

The last game between Barcelona and Juventus was the one they played on October 28 in Turin, where Koeman's men won 0-2 thanks to goals from Demb é l é and Messi.
12:294 months ago

Tobias Stieler will be in charge

The match referee will be the German Tobias Stieler, who will be assisted by René Rohde in the VAR.
12:244 months ago

Camp Nou, Barcelona stadium

Camp Nou, Barcelona stadium | Photo:Noelia Déniz - VAVEL
12:194 months ago

The Camp Nou is still empty

The match will be played at the Camp Nou, despite the fact that current regulations in Spain against Covid19 will prevent the public from attending the stadium.
12:144 months ago

Bonucci represents Juventus' thirst for revenge

Bonucci:“ The Champions League   is the competition of the most important clubs. It will be a difficult match, but we know that with our quality we can hurt Barcelona.   The first match was a centimeter question. "
12:094 months ago

Coutinho ensures a united wardrobe

Coutinho, new stage at Barcelona | Photo:Noelia Déniz - VAVEL
12:044 months ago

Coutinho trusts the costumes

Coutinho:“ We aim to finish first. It will be a great match ”
11:594 months ago

Cristiano Ronaldo, the power of Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo changed Madrid for Turin | Photo:Dani Mullor - VAVEL
11:544 months ago

Attentive in the game Barcelona vs Juventus to:Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese missed the first match against Barcelona due to Covid19, but he will certainly be motivated to return to the Camp Nou and meet Leo Messi again.
11:494 months ago

Leo Messi, Barcelona reference

Leo Messi, Barcelona captain | Photo:Noelia Déniz - VAVEL
11:444 months ago

Attentive in the match Barcelona vs Juventus to:Leo Messi

The Barcelona captain has been included in the XI of the year of the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics. The Argentine wants to redeem himself with several goals that certify the Barça leadership.
11:394 months ago

Pirlo aspires to be leaders

Pirlo:" The game is especially important for our growth and self-esteem. Finishing first is important, but it is even more relevant what we can show on the field. "
11:344 months ago

Koeman, aware of the requirement

Ronald Koeman:" It is an important game, with two very big teams. We will have to defend well and have the ball "
11:294 months ago

Summary Barcelona 3-1 Juventus

11:244 months ago

An unforgettable memory

One of the games most remembered is the 2015 Champions League Final in Berlin, where Luis Enrique's men signed 3-1 that gave the Catalans the title, with goals from Rakitic, Suárez and Neymar.N
11:194 months ago

Maximum equality

Both teams have met 14 times in matches corresponding to the UEFA Champions League with a very even balance and there are 5 Barça victories, another 5 for Juventus and four draws.
11:144 months ago

Juventus 3-0 Dinamo Summary

11:094 months ago

A forward of vertigo

Last Wednesday the black and white beat Dinamo Kiev 3-0 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's &# 39; double &# 39; and Morata's target.
11:044 months ago

Three points of margin

Juventus follow Barcelona very closely in Group G, separated by the victory of the cul é s in Italy. In Serie A, Turin are fourth behind Milan , Inter and Nópoles.N
10:594 months ago

Summary Ferencváros 0-3 Barcelona

10:544 months ago

The team convinces in Europe

Last Wednesday Koeman's team managed to beat Ferencváros to finish winning 0-3 with the less common players.
10:494 months ago

Objective:the plenary session

Barcelona comes to the match being the only team that has achieved 15/15 in these first days of the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, the situation in LaLiga leaves them in 9th position and many doubts with the team.
10:444 months ago

The Champions, always in VAVEL

¡ Welcome to the broadcast of the match Barcelona vs juventus live on VAVEL! The match, corresponding to the 6th day of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage, will be played at the Camp Nou from 21:00h.
VAVEL Logo