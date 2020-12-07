Barcelona vs Juventus Live Result Updates and UCL Scores

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
Barça wins the first round
The last game between Barcelona and Juventus was the one they played on October 28 in Turin, where Koeman's men won 0-2 thanks to goals from Demb é l é and Messi.
Tobias Stieler will be in charge
The match referee will be the German Tobias Stieler, who will be assisted by René Rohde in the VAR.
Camp Nou, Barcelona stadium
The Camp Nou is still empty
The match will be played at the Camp Nou, despite the fact that current regulations in Spain against Covid19 will prevent the public from attending the stadium.
Bonucci represents Juventus' thirst for revenge
Bonucci:“ The Champions League is the competition of the most important clubs. It will be a difficult match, but we know that with our quality we can hurt Barcelona. The first match was a centimeter question. "
Coutinho ensures a united wardrobe
Coutinho trusts the costumes
Coutinho:“ We aim to finish first. It will be a great match ”
Cristiano Ronaldo, the power of Juventus
Attentive in the game Barcelona vs Juventus to:Cristiano Ronaldo
The Portuguese missed the first match against Barcelona due to Covid19, but he will certainly be motivated to return to the Camp Nou and meet Leo Messi again.
Leo Messi, Barcelona reference
Attentive in the match Barcelona vs Juventus to:Leo Messi
The Barcelona captain has been included in the XI of the year of the International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics. The Argentine wants to redeem himself with several goals that certify the Barça leadership.
Pirlo aspires to be leaders
Pirlo:" The game is especially important for our growth and self-esteem. Finishing first is important, but it is even more relevant what we can show on the field. "
Koeman, aware of the requirement
Ronald Koeman:" It is an important game, with two very big teams. We will have to defend well and have the ball "
Summary Barcelona 3-1 Juventus
An unforgettable memory
One of the games most remembered is the 2015 Champions League Final in Berlin, where Luis Enrique's men signed 3-1 that gave the Catalans the title, with goals from Rakitic, Suárez and Neymar.N
Maximum equality
Both teams have met 14 times in matches corresponding to the UEFA Champions League with a very even balance and there are 5 Barça victories, another 5 for Juventus and four draws.
Juventus 3-0 Dinamo Summary
A forward of vertigo
Last Wednesday the black and white beat Dinamo Kiev 3-0 thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo's &# 39; double &# 39; and Morata's target.
Three points of margin
Juventus follow Barcelona very closely in Group G, separated by the victory of the cul é s in Italy. In Serie A, Turin are fourth behind Milan , Inter and Nópoles.N
Summary Ferencváros 0-3 Barcelona
The team convinces in Europe
Last Wednesday Koeman's team managed to beat Ferencváros to finish winning 0-3 with the less common players.
Objective:the plenary session
Barcelona comes to the match being the only team that has achieved 15/15 in these first days of the UEFA Champions League. Despite this, the situation in LaLiga leaves them in 9th position and many doubts with the team.
The Champions, always in VAVEL
¡ Welcome to the broadcast of the match Barcelona vs juventus live on VAVEL! The match, corresponding to the 6th day of the UEFA Champions League Group Stage, will be played at the Camp Nou from 21:00h.