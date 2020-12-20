Union Berlin 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Terzic suffers first defeat

Borussia Dortmund suffered their first defeat under Edin Terzic as they suffered a narrow loss away at Union Berlin.

The hosts took the lead when Taiwo Awoniyi headed home just before the hour. And although Youssoufa Moukoko levelled moments later, Marvin Friedrich converted from a corner twelve minutes from time to give Berlin a 2-1 win.

Returning from injury

The Black & Yellows welcomed Thomas Meunier back to the starting line up, whilst Emre Can came in to replace Jude Bellingham. Thomas Delaney was only fit enough for the bench.

Union restricted Dortmund’s chances in the first half, but the visitors still managed to create a few openings early on. Moukoko squared the ball to tee up Jadon Sancho ten minutes in, though his effort from twelve yards was thwarted by the agile Andreas Luthe.

16-year old Moukoko then had a shot from the edge of the area turned away for a corner before he had the biggest chance of the half just before the break. Raphael Guerreiro played a neat through ball but Moukoko’s shot struck the upright having beaten Luthe.

At the other end, the hosts came close twice to taking advantage of BVB errors. Roman Burki made a good save with his feet in the 17th minute to deny Awoniyi, before Cedric Teuchert blazed the follow up well over. Sheraldo Becker then went for goal after the half hour mark, but his effort was straight at the Dortmund keeper.

Deadlock broken

Union’s opener came via a set-piece. Grischa Promel flicked a corner on toward the back post and the unmarked Awoniyi stooped to head home from close range. Moukoko narrowly missed getting on the end of Meunier’s cross seconds later, but his moment of celebration came a few minutes later.

In an almost identical move to the one where he hit the post before the break, Moukoko latched onto a great through pass from Guerreiro and fired home powerfully to level the scores.

Hosts back in front

Just when it looked like Dortmund would turn the game around, they conceded another goal from a set play. Teuchert chipped the ball towards the penalty spot from the right and the unmarked Friedrich met the ball with a header that flew in off the inside of the post with twelve minutes to go.