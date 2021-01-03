As it happened: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg

ADVERTISEMENT
Thanks for tuning in!
That's it from me, thank you for joining us this afternoon and see you again soon!
Entertaining game
Both teams had their chances in the first half, but Dortmund grew in the second half and took their chances when they came to ensure Edin Terzic gets a win in his first home league game in charge
FULL TIME
Akanji and Sancho efforts hand Dortmund their first home win in four games to move up to fourth in the Bundesliga table
Added time
There will be four added minutes at Signal Iduna Park [90]
BVB change
After the goal, Zagadou comes on to replace Reyna [90]
Sancho breaks duck
After 16 league games without a goal, Sancho gets his first goal of the season as he leads a counter attack and beats Otavio before firing low past Casteels [90]
GOOOAALLL!!
Jadon Sancho seals the three points! [90]
CHANCE!
Baku drives forward down the right, but Bialek, Brooks and then Weghorst all miss it [89]
Final changes
Wolfsburg roll the dice for the last time as Bialek and Ginczek come on for Steffan and Schlager [87]
Substitution
Marco Reus makes way for Emre Can as we enter the last five minutes [85]
CLOSE!
Tigges almost makes an immediate impact as he latches onto a ball through, slots it past Casteels but Brooks gets back to clear off the line [82]
Substitution
Haaland's return to action lasts 81 minutes as he is replaced by Tigges, who makes his league debut for the hosts [81]
Yellow
Haaland is the third Dortmund name in the referee's book after he kicks the ball away [81]
Final change for Wolves
Wolfsburg make their third change as Lacroix comes on for Pongracic [78]
Shot on goal
Mehmedi almost makes an impact straight away. After winning possession he drives forward and stings the palms of Burki with a low strike [72]
Double change for VfL
The visitors make a double switch as Victor and Mehmedi replace Brekalo and Gerhardt [71]
Nearly two!
Sancho again with the delivery, and again his target is Akanji who out-jumps Casteels but heads wide [70]
Akanji gets the breakthrough
Sancho whips in a corner from the right and Akanji is there first and his low header beats the diving Casteels [66]
GOOOAAALLLL!!!
Manuel Akanji heads Dortmund in front [66]
Close!
Reus whips in a great free kick from the left hand side, but Delaney directs his header just wide of the near post [62]
Chance
Weghorst rises above Hummels and Burki to meet Brekalo's cross, but he heads over the bar [55]
Weghorst threat
Wolfsburg's top scorer threatens to break the deadlock, but he's eased away from goal from Akanji before firing wide of the near post. [54]
SAVE!
Haaland is denied by Casteels. A great through ball from Guerreiro plays in Haaland, who gets in behind the defence but only to see his left footed strike turned over the bar by the diving keeper [52]
Second half underway
Wolfsburg get the second half underway! [46]
HALF TIME
Half time here at Signal Iduna Park and despite there being chances for both teams, it stays goalless at the break
Save!
Haaland wins a free kick 20 yards out, and Reus has a go but his strike is beaten away by the diving Casteels [45+]
Big chance!
Haaland drives at the Wolfsburg defence and sees his stinging drive pushed away by Casteels, and Sancho looks like he has a tap in but he side foots the ball wide of almost an empty net [45+]
Added time
There will be two minutes of added time [45]
BVB Chance
Good play between Haaland and Reus sees the latter look to tee up the Norwegian but Otavio recovers to clear and deny him a tap in! [44]
CHANCE
Wolfsburg threaten as Brekalo's cross from the left picks out Weghorst in the area but his header is easy for Burki [41]
YELLOW
Thomas Delaney is then shown a yellow card after a lunge on Gerhardt in midfield [39]
YELLOW
Steffen is shown a yellow card after pulling back Guerreiro as he looked to break forward [38]
Chance!
Akanji's long ball plays in Haaland, who twists and turns but Brooks blocks his effort and it loops over the bar [33]
Haaland has a go
First real sight of Haaland as he picks the ball up from midfield and drives forward, but his low effort is straight at Casteels [28]
YELLOW
Mats Hummels is the first name in the book after a hefty challenge on Gerhardt [25]
VAR Check
A break in play as VAR check a handball appeal from the visitors against Witsel as he blocked Steffen's header, but after a lengthy delay play resumes with no penalty [23]
BVB clear
Arnold whips in a dangerous free kick which Steffen heads goalwards, it comes off Witsel and Meunier clears inside his own six yard box [21]
Dortmund threaten
Neat play from the hosts as Reyna plays through Reus, but Casteels gets his body in the way of the skipper's effort from ten yards out [10]
CHANCE!
Big chance for Wolfsburg. Schlager fires the ball across to Gerhardt inside twelve yards. His goalbound strike is deflected off Hummels and clips the outside of the post! [7]
Wolves pressure
Brekalo runs onto a through ball and his pull back to Weghorst is blocked by Meunier, but falls to Schlager but he drags the ball wide [5]
KICK OFF
The hosts get us underway at Signal Iduna Park for Edin Terzic's first home league game in charge of Dortmund
Schlager, Arnold return
Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold and John Brooks all start for Wolfsburg as Oliver Glasner makes three changes from their last Bundesliga fixture against Stuttgart.
Haaland returns
Hosts Dortmund make two changes from their last Bundesliga outing at Union Berlin on December 18 - including the return of striker Erling Haaland.
The 20-year old has scored ten goals in 8 appearances so far this season and makes his first start since the end of November. Thomas Delaney also comes in for Emre Can, who is dropped to the bench.
Wolves looking to end BVB hoodoo
If not now, then when? In their last seven league games against Borussia Dortmund, the Green-and-Whites have not even managed a single goal, and they’ve also lost nine of the last 10 meetings – drawing the other.
However, when VfL take on BVB for the 51st time today, they do so from a position of strength: for the first time in their Bundesliga history, the Wolves have only lost one of their first 13 matches of the season.
"We want to improve."
Borussia Dortmund entered 2021 placed fifth in the table, two points behind the Champions League spots. ''We're lagging behind in the league, and we've made that clear to the team. Fifth place is not what we're aiming for. We want to improve as quickly as possible,'' said sporting director Michael Zorc as he reflected on the team's performance, going on to add: ''We have lost a lot of home games in recent weeks. We really feel it when the yellow wall isn't there. But that can't be an excuse. I expect the team to make substantial improvements.''
Wolfsburg line-up
Casteels; Baku, Brooks, Pongracic, Otavio; Gerhardt, Arnold; Brekalo, Schalger, Steffen; Weghorst.
Subs: Kasten, William, Lacroix, Mehmedi, Mbabu, Bialek, Guilavogui, Ginczek, Victor.
Dortmund line-up
Burki; Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland.
Subs: Hitz, Morey, Zagadou, Dahoud, Schulz, Brandt, Can, Piszczek, Tigges.
Make sure to follow VAVEL live updates!
Do not miss any of the action with live updates and commentaries here at VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis, and line ups as Borussia Dortmund take on Wolfsburg.