As it happened: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 VfL Wolfsburg

17:293 months ago

17:283 months ago

Entertaining game

Both teams had their chances in the first half, but Dortmund grew in the second half and took their chances when they came to ensure Edin Terzic gets a win in his first home league game in charge
17:273 months ago

FULL TIME

Akanji and Sancho efforts hand Dortmund their first home win in four games to move up to fourth in the Bundesliga table
17:263 months ago

Added time

There will be four added minutes at Signal Iduna Park [90]
17:253 months ago

BVB change

After the goal, Zagadou comes on to replace Reyna [90]
17:243 months ago

Sancho breaks duck

After 16 league games without a goal, Sancho gets his first goal of the season as he leads a counter attack and beats Otavio before firing low past Casteels [90]
17:233 months ago

GOOOAALLL!!

Jadon Sancho seals the three points! [90]
17:223 months ago

CHANCE!

Baku drives forward down the right, but Bialek, Brooks and then Weghorst all miss it [89]
17:193 months ago

Final changes

Wolfsburg roll the dice for the last time as Bialek and Ginczek come on for Steffan and Schlager [87]
17:173 months ago

Substitution

Marco Reus makes way for Emre Can as we enter the last five minutes [85]
17:143 months ago

CLOSE!

Tigges almost makes an immediate impact as he latches onto a ball through, slots it past Casteels but Brooks gets back to clear off the line [82]
17:133 months ago

Substitution

Haaland's return to action lasts 81 minutes as he is replaced by Tigges, who makes his league debut for the hosts [81]
17:123 months ago

Yellow

Haaland is the third Dortmund name in the referee's book after he kicks the ball away [81]
17:103 months ago

Final change for Wolves

Wolfsburg make their third change as Lacroix comes on for Pongracic [78]
17:043 months ago

Shot on goal

Mehmedi almost makes an impact straight away. After winning possession he drives forward and stings the palms of Burki with a low strike [72]
17:033 months ago

Double change for VfL

The visitors make a double switch as Victor and Mehmedi replace Brekalo and Gerhardt [71]
17:023 months ago

Nearly two!

Sancho again with the delivery, and again his target is Akanji who out-jumps Casteels but heads wide [70]
17:003 months ago

Akanji gets the breakthrough

Sancho whips in a corner from the right and Akanji is there first and his low header beats the diving Casteels [66]
16:573 months ago

GOOOAAALLLL!!!

Manuel Akanji heads Dortmund in front [66]
16:553 months ago

Close!

Reus whips in a great free kick from the left hand side, but Delaney directs his header just wide of the near post [62]
16:473 months ago

Chance

Weghorst rises above Hummels and Burki to meet Brekalo's cross, but he heads over the bar [55]
16:463 months ago

Weghorst threat

Wolfsburg's top scorer threatens to break the deadlock, but he's eased away from goal from Akanji before firing wide of the near post. [54]
16:453 months ago

SAVE!

Haaland is denied by Casteels. A great through ball from Guerreiro plays in Haaland, who gets in behind the defence but only to see his left footed strike turned over the bar by the diving keeper [52]
16:373 months ago

Second half underway

Wolfsburg get the second half underway! [46]
16:213 months ago

HALF TIME

Half time here at Signal Iduna Park and despite there being chances for both teams, it stays goalless at the break
16:203 months ago

Save!

Haaland wins a free kick 20 yards out, and Reus has a go but his strike is beaten away by the diving Casteels [45+]
16:183 months ago

Big chance!

Haaland drives at the Wolfsburg defence and sees his stinging drive pushed away by Casteels, and Sancho looks like he has a tap in but he side foots the ball wide of almost an empty net [45+]
16:163 months ago

Added time

There will be two minutes of added time [45]
16:153 months ago

BVB Chance

Good play between Haaland and Reus sees the latter look to tee up the Norwegian but Otavio recovers to clear and deny him a tap in! [44]
16:133 months ago

CHANCE

Wolfsburg threaten as Brekalo's cross from the left picks out Weghorst in the area but his header is easy for Burki [41]
16:123 months ago

YELLOW

Thomas Delaney is then shown a yellow card after a lunge on Gerhardt in midfield [39]
16:093 months ago

YELLOW

Steffen is shown a yellow card after pulling back Guerreiro as he looked to break forward [38]
16:053 months ago

Chance!

Akanji's long ball plays in Haaland, who twists and turns but Brooks blocks his effort and it loops over the bar [33]
15:593 months ago

Haaland has a go

First real sight of Haaland as he picks the ball up from midfield and drives forward, but his low effort is straight at Casteels [28]
15:563 months ago

YELLOW

Mats Hummels is the first name in the book after a hefty challenge on Gerhardt [25]
15:553 months ago

VAR Check

A break in play as VAR check a handball appeal from the visitors against Witsel as he blocked Steffen's header, but after a lengthy delay play resumes with no penalty [23]
15:533 months ago

BVB clear

Arnold whips in a dangerous free kick which Steffen heads goalwards, it comes off Witsel and Meunier clears inside his own six yard box [21]
15:423 months ago

Dortmund threaten

Neat play from the hosts as Reyna plays through Reus, but Casteels gets his body in the way of the skipper's effort from ten yards out [10]
15:383 months ago

CHANCE!

Big chance for Wolfsburg. Schlager fires the ball across to Gerhardt inside twelve yards. His goalbound strike is deflected off Hummels and clips the outside of the post! [7]
15:373 months ago

Wolves pressure

Brekalo runs onto a through ball and his pull back to Weghorst is blocked by Meunier, but falls to Schlager but he drags the ball wide [5]
15:313 months ago

KICK OFF

The hosts get us underway at Signal Iduna Park for Edin Terzic's first home league game in charge of Dortmund
15:183 months ago

Schlager, Arnold return

Xaver Schlager, Maximilian Arnold and John Brooks all start for Wolfsburg as Oliver Glasner makes three changes from their last Bundesliga fixture against Stuttgart.
15:163 months ago

Haaland returns

Hosts Dortmund make two changes from their last Bundesliga outing at Union Berlin on December 18 - including the return of striker Erling Haaland.

The 20-year old has scored ten goals in 8 appearances so far this season and makes his first start since the end of November. Thomas Delaney also comes in for Emre Can, who is dropped to the bench.

15:123 months ago

Wolves looking to end BVB hoodoo

If not now, then when? In their last seven league games against Borussia Dortmund, the Green-and-Whites have not even managed a single goal, and they’ve also lost nine of the last 10 meetings – drawing the other.

However, when VfL take on BVB for the 51st time today, they do so from a position of strength: for the first time in their Bundesliga history, the Wolves have only lost one of their first 13 matches of the season.

15:103 months ago

"We want to improve."

Borussia Dortmund entered 2021 placed fifth in the table, two points behind the Champions League spots. ''We're lagging behind in the league, and we've made that clear to the team. Fifth place is not what we're aiming for. We want to improve as quickly as possible,'' said sporting director Michael Zorc as he reflected on the team's performance, going on to add: ''We have lost a lot of home games in recent weeks. We really feel it when the yellow wall isn't there. But that can't be an excuse. I expect the team to make substantial improvements.''
14:573 months ago

Wolfsburg line-up

Casteels; Baku, Brooks, Pongracic, Otavio; Gerhardt, Arnold; Brekalo, Schalger, Steffen; Weghorst.

Subs: Kasten, William, Lacroix, Mehmedi, Mbabu, Bialek, Guilavogui, Ginczek, Victor.

14:533 months ago

Dortmund line-up

Burki; Meunier, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland.

Subs: Hitz, Morey, Zagadou, Dahoud, Schulz, Brandt, Can, Piszczek, Tigges.

02:023 months ago

Do not miss any of the action with live updates and commentaries here at VAVEL. Follow along with us for all the details, commentaries, analysis, and line ups as Borussia Dortmund take on Wolfsburg.
