As it happened: RB Leipzig 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

ADVERTISEMENT
That's all, folks!
Dortmund fine winners
Erling Haaland's brace after Jadon Sancho's opener gives Edin Terzic's side a fully deserved win after a great second half performance.
Sorloth pulled a goal back late on but it wasn't enough for Leipzig who suffer their second defeat of the Bundesliga season and miss the chance to go top of the table
FULL TIME
Borussia Dortmund seal a big win at Red Bull Arena to reignite their title challenge at RB Leipzig
Added time
There will be three added minutes at Red Bull Arena [1-3]
Sorloth off the mark
Sorloth opens his account for the season. Angelino lifts the ball in from the left and the substitute sees his initial header saved by Burki, but he slams the rebound into the roof of the net [1-3]
GOAL!
89 | Sorloth grabs a late consolation for Leipzig [1-3]
Double change
85 | Terzic makes a double change as Brandt and Tigges come on for Reus and Sancho [0-3]
Victory sealed
Reus plays a neat ball through and Haaland gets there before Gulacsi, takes it around the keeper and taps in to seal a big win for Edin Terzic's side [0-3]
GOAL!!
84 | It's three! Haaland gets his second and Dortmund seal all three points [0-3]
Shot
82 | Adams cuts in from the left but his deflected effort loops up and its an easy save for Burki [0-2]
Block
77 | A last ditch block from Upamecano denies Dortmund a well-worked third. Reyna breaks forward and finds Meunier on the right, and he pulls the ball across to Reus but his goalbound effort is blocked by the home defender [0-2]
Yellow
74 | Manuel Akanji is booked for fouling Angelino right on the edge of the area [0-2]
Haaland strikes
Haaland makes it 34 goals in 34 games for Dortmund. The striker starts the move, which eventually sees Sancho curl a cross in to the far post and Haaland outjumps Halstenberg to head in from close range [0-2]
GOALL!!!
72 | Erling Haaland doubles Dortmund's lead! [0-2]
Substitution
69 | Zagadou replaces the booked Delaney for Dortmund [0-1]
WOODWORK!
67 | Now it's Leipzig's turn to hit the frame of the goal, as Dani Olmo is denied by the post after good work inside the penalty area having skipped past Guerreiro [0-1]
BAR!
65 | A great through ball from Sancho finds Haaland, who is in on goal but a fingertip save from Gulacsi turns his strike onto the bar and away! [0-1]
Double change
Forsberg and Sabitzer make way for Sorloth and Klostermann as Julian Nagelsmann makes a double change
Dortmund go close again
59 | The visitors are dominating now. Haaland finds Can in space on the left, and he finds Guerreiro but he sends his first time effort just over Gulacsi's goal [0-1]
Corner
57 | Guerreiro breaks down the left and he finds Sancho, who picks out Haaland but the Norwegian striker has his effort blocked by Upamecano. [0-1]
Sancho strikes
After going so long without a goal, Sancho scores twice in two games. Haaland does well on the right to break forward and his ball across finds Reus, who helps it on to the England starlet and he fires past Gulacsi from inside ten yards. [0-1]
GOAL!!
55 | Jadon Sancho puts Dortmund ahead!! [0-1]
Close!
48 | From the resulting corner, Sancho picks out Emre Can but his header is narrowly over the bar [0-0]
SAVE!
47 | Dortmund start the second half with their first shot on goal as Sancho threads a ball through and Reus runs on to it, but his near post shot is palmed around the post by Gulacsi [0-0]
RESTART
We're back underway for the second half [0-0]
HALF TIME
It's been compelling viewing, but there have only been two attempts thus far as it remains goalless between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the break.
Block
43 | Dortmund still wait for their first shot after Sancho finds Reus, but a great lunge from Sabitzer blocks the playmaker's low cross looking for Haaland [0-0]
SHOT!
41 | Guerreiro's clearance isn't the best and it's straight to Dani Olmo on the edge of the box, who chests it down but his volley dips over the bar [0-0]
Cleared
36 | Good spell for the visitors. Reus looks to release Haaland but Gulacsi is out quickly to get there before the striker and clears his lines [0-0]
Yellow
32 | First booking of the game goes to Delaney, who is shown yellow for pulling back Forsberg as Leipzig looked to attack [0-0]
Early change
31 | Emre Can comes on for Dortmund, replacing Witsel who went down with an ankle injury [0-0]
Cleared
25 | Akanji clears as Adams is played in behind the Dortmund defence by Forsberg. Poulsen was waiting for the ball to come but the Dortmund defender clears. [0-0]
Interception
22 | Great challenge from Hummels denies Dani Olmo after a neat turn away from Delaney having been found inside the area by Adams. [0-0]
Passing game
19 | Leipzig certainly enjoying more of the ball so far, with Dortmund yet to really have a dangerous attack. However, the hosts are yet to find the final ball to test Burki in the Black & Yellow goal. [0-0]
Cagey start
10 | As expected, it's been a cagey start with both sides looking to push forwards, although Leipzig are having success with their pressing game.
KICK OFF
Leipzig get us underway here in the East of Germany
Here come the teams!
Kick off moments away at the Red Bull Arena for this key Bundesliga clash
Unchanged BVB
Edin Terzic goes for the same XI that started against Wolfsburg last weekend, but there is a place on the bench for youngster Youssoufa Moukoko who comes back into the squad after injury.
Poulson starts
Yussuf Poulsen comes in for an injured Kevin Kampl, who doesn't even make the bench for Julian Nagelsmann's side. The Dane will start up front with Emil Forsberg moving into an attacking midfield role in behind the striker.
TEAM NEWS
Dortmund: Burki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland.
Subs: Unbehaun (GK), Morey, Zagadou, Schulz, Moukoko, Brandt, Can, Piszczek, Tigges.
TEAM NEWS
RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Adams, Haidara, Sabitzer, Angelino; Dani Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen.
Subs: Martinez (GK), Hwang, Klostermann, Sorloth, Samardzic, Mukiele, Borkowski, Martel, Wosz.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena.
I am Anthony Scott and I will be your host for this fixture, providing you with pre-game analysis, team news and updates as it happens live here on VAVEL.com
Thanks for tuning in!