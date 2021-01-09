As it happened: RB Leipzig 1-3 Borussia Dortmund

20:273 months ago

That concludes our coverage of this Bundesliga fixture which saw Borussia Dortmund make it back-to-back league wins and ensure they continue their fine start to 2021.

20:253 months ago

Dortmund fine winners

Erling Haaland's brace after Jadon Sancho's opener gives Edin Terzic's side a fully deserved win after a great second half performance.

Sorloth pulled a goal back late on but it wasn't enough for Leipzig who suffer their second defeat of the Bundesliga season and miss the chance to go top of the table

20:233 months ago

FULL TIME

Borussia Dortmund seal a big win at Red Bull Arena to reignite their title challenge at RB Leipzig
20:223 months ago

Added time

There will be three added minutes at Red Bull Arena [1-3]
20:213 months ago

Sorloth off the mark

Sorloth opens his account for the season. Angelino lifts the ball in from the left and the substitute sees his initial header saved by Burki, but he slams the rebound into the roof of the net [1-3]
20:193 months ago

GOAL!

89 | Sorloth grabs a late consolation for Leipzig [1-3]
20:163 months ago

Double change

85 | Terzic makes a double change as Brandt and Tigges come on for Reus and Sancho [0-3]
20:153 months ago

Victory sealed

Reus plays a neat ball through and Haaland gets there before Gulacsi, takes it around the keeper and taps in to seal a big win for Edin Terzic's side [0-3]
20:143 months ago

GOAL!!

84 | It's three! Haaland gets his second and Dortmund seal all three points [0-3]
20:133 months ago

Shot

82 | Adams cuts in from the left but his deflected effort loops up and its an easy save for Burki [0-2]
20:073 months ago

Block

77 | A last ditch block from Upamecano denies Dortmund a well-worked third. Reyna breaks forward and finds Meunier on the right, and he pulls the ball across to Reus but his goalbound effort is blocked by the home defender [0-2]
20:033 months ago

Yellow

74 | Manuel Akanji is booked for fouling Angelino right on the edge of the area [0-2]
20:033 months ago

Haaland strikes

Haaland makes it 34 goals in 34 games for Dortmund. The striker starts the move, which eventually sees Sancho curl a cross in to the far post and Haaland outjumps Halstenberg to head in from close range [0-2]
20:013 months ago

GOALL!!!

72 | Erling Haaland doubles Dortmund's lead! [0-2]
19:593 months ago

Substitution

69 | Zagadou replaces the booked Delaney for Dortmund [0-1]
19:573 months ago

WOODWORK!

67 | Now it's Leipzig's turn to hit the frame of the goal, as Dani Olmo is denied by the post after good work inside the penalty area having skipped past Guerreiro [0-1]
19:553 months ago

BAR!

65 | A great through ball from Sancho finds Haaland, who is in on goal but a fingertip save from Gulacsi turns his strike onto the bar and away! [0-1]
19:513 months ago

Double change

Forsberg and Sabitzer make way for Sorloth and Klostermann as Julian Nagelsmann makes a double change
19:493 months ago

Dortmund go close again

59 | The visitors are dominating now. Haaland finds Can in space on the left, and he finds Guerreiro but he sends his first time effort just over Gulacsi's goal [0-1]
19:483 months ago

Corner

57 | Guerreiro breaks down the left and he finds Sancho, who picks out Haaland but the Norwegian striker has his effort blocked by Upamecano. [0-1]
19:463 months ago

Sancho strikes

After going so long without a goal, Sancho scores twice in two games. Haaland does well on the right to break forward and his ball across finds Reus, who helps it on to the England starlet and he fires past Gulacsi from inside ten yards. [0-1]
19:453 months ago

GOAL!!

55 | Jadon Sancho puts Dortmund ahead!! [0-1]
19:403 months ago

Close!

48 | From the resulting corner, Sancho picks out Emre Can but his header is narrowly over the bar [0-0]
19:393 months ago

SAVE!

47 | Dortmund start the second half with their first shot on goal as Sancho threads a ball through and Reus runs on to it, but his near post shot is palmed around the post by Gulacsi [0-0]
19:353 months ago

RESTART

We're back underway for the second half [0-0]
19:183 months ago

HALF TIME

It's been compelling viewing, but there have only been two attempts thus far as it remains goalless between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at the break.
19:143 months ago

Block

43 | Dortmund still wait for their first shot after Sancho finds Reus, but a great lunge from Sabitzer blocks the playmaker's low cross looking for Haaland [0-0]
19:123 months ago

SHOT!

41 | Guerreiro's clearance isn't the best and it's straight to Dani Olmo on the edge of the box, who chests it down but his volley dips over the bar [0-0]
19:063 months ago

Cleared

36 | Good spell for the visitors. Reus looks to release Haaland but Gulacsi is out quickly to get there before the striker and clears his lines [0-0]
19:023 months ago

Yellow

32 | First booking of the game goes to Delaney, who is shown yellow for pulling back Forsberg as Leipzig looked to attack [0-0]
19:023 months ago

Early change

31 | Emre Can comes on for Dortmund, replacing Witsel who went down with an ankle injury [0-0]
18:573 months ago

Cleared

25 | Akanji clears as Adams is played in behind the Dortmund defence by Forsberg. Poulsen was waiting for the ball to come but the Dortmund defender clears. [0-0]
18:533 months ago

Interception

22 | Great challenge from Hummels denies Dani Olmo after a neat turn away from Delaney having been found inside the area by Adams. [0-0]
18:503 months ago

Passing game

19 | Leipzig certainly enjoying more of the ball so far, with Dortmund yet to really have a dangerous attack. However, the hosts are yet to find the final ball to test Burki in the Black & Yellow goal. [0-0]
18:413 months ago

Cagey start

10 | As expected, it's been a cagey start with both sides looking to push forwards, although Leipzig are having success with their pressing game.
18:313 months ago

KICK OFF

Leipzig get us underway here in the East of Germany
18:303 months ago

Here come the teams!

Kick off moments away at the Red Bull Arena for this key Bundesliga clash
18:003 months ago

Unchanged BVB

Edin Terzic goes for the same XI that started against Wolfsburg last weekend, but there is a place on the bench for youngster Youssoufa Moukoko who comes back into the squad after injury.
17:593 months ago

Poulson starts

Yussuf Poulsen comes in for an injured Kevin Kampl, who doesn't even make the bench for Julian Nagelsmann's side. The Dane will start up front with Emil Forsberg moving into an attacking midfield role in behind the striker.
17:553 months ago

TEAM NEWS

Dortmund: Burki; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro; Witsel, Delaney; Sancho, Reus, Reyna; Haaland.

Subs: Unbehaun (GK), Morey, Zagadou, Schulz, Moukoko, Brandt, Can, Piszczek, Tigges.

17:533 months ago

TEAM NEWS

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Orban, Upamecano, Halstenberg; Adams, Haidara, Sabitzer, Angelino; Dani Olmo, Forsberg; Poulsen.

Subs: Martinez (GK), Hwang, Klostermann, Sorloth, Samardzic, Mukiele, Borkowski, Martel, Wosz.

13:123 months ago

Welcome

Welcome to VAVEL's LIVE coverage of the Bundesliga clash between RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund at Red Bull Arena.

I am Anthony Scott and I will be your host for this fixture, providing you with pre-game analysis, team news and updates as it happens live here on VAVEL.com

