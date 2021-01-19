As it happened: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

ADVERTISEMENT
Contender eliminator?
Game of two halves
Youngster Florian Wirtz proved the matchwinner, after Julian Brandt cancelled out Moussa Diaby's opener.
The 17-year old strikes!
Burki saves again
Close again!
CLOSE!
Brandt opens account
BVB go close again
Missed chance
Leverkusen dominant
Diaby strikes
BVB enjoying the better
End to end
Meunier wants a response
“This is not a good result for us,” he said. “We had so many chances, it’s unbelievable that we only scored one goal. There were so many positive things on display.
“My first goal for BVB obviously doesn’t leave me feeling satisfied today. Leverkusen didn’t win, we’ve had so many opportunities to get back into the top three. Something’s been missing every time, we need to work on that.”
Alario returns for B04
The Argentine is yet to start in the Bundesliga since returning from injury in mid-December, with appearances coming from the bench after Patrik Schick impressed in his absence.
With eight goals to date, the striker will be looking to help his side return to winning ways and move within four points of Bayern Munich ahead of their game on Wednesday.
TEAM SHEET
BVB looking for return to winning ways
Levin Oztunali opening the scoring with a goal of the season contender, before Thomas Meunier’s equaliser, whilst Marco Reus put a penalty wide of the goal late on. Dortmund dominated the ball, as expected, with Erling Haaland having an effort ruled out to VAR, but the Black & Yellows could not find the breakthrough they needed.
Leverkusen searching for form
Despite topping the standings prior to their last-gasp defat to Bayern before the winter break, winning the Bundesliga was always going to be a huge task for Peter Bosz’s side. However, the 57-year old will still be expected to deliver Champions League football to BayArena after narrowly missing out last term.
One point from three matches against Eintracht Frankfurt, Werder Bremen and Union Berlin – whom they lost 1-0 to on Saturday – is simply not an acceptable return with those expectations in mind.
BVB line up
Subs: Hitz (GK), Morey, Dahoud, Schulz, Moukoko, Reinier, Piszczek, Tigges, Reyna
Leverkusen line up
Subs: Lomb (GK), Dragovic, Demirbay, Schick, Jedvaj, Sinkgraven, Fosu-Mensah, Gedikli