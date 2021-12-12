AFF Suzuki Cup 2020: Singapore Vs Timor-Leste Preview, Predictions and more

Having accumulated six points in two games, this has been one of the strongest start to a competition that the Lions have displayed after a long time. From a dominating win of 3-0 against Myanmar to a hard-fought battle against the Azkals with a score of 2-1 in favour to the Lions, star defender Safuwan was buzzing right after his second game against the Philippines, “It has been a while since we won our opening two games, and it is a good time to break the chain”.

This could only be possible under the helms of coach Tatsuma, whom Safuwan had specially credited as well, “In the past, we played our football differently, trying to hit the ball forward and hope for the best. Now we are playing progressive football under coach Tatsuma and the players know what we can all do”.

Tatsuma approached this tournament with different plans, as it is evident looking at past results in previous competitions like the World Cup Qualifiers which happened last June and was one to learn from. Playing at home soil could also be a motivating factor for the Lions grabbing their two wins in a row. “This victory is a very big turning point for us in this competition” as Tatsuma mentioned in an interview with the Football Association of Singapore reflecting his team’s performance after beating Philippines 2-1.

Timor-Leste, having played thrice in this competition, have neither earned their first point nor scored their first goal yet. Coach Fabio have been playing some exciting football in this competition thus far, but their individual qualities were still no match for the qualities Thailand, Myanmar and Philippines possess.

“This is a huge experience for the players, and we are continuing to build things for the future and showing better football but of course it’s also about the present. This match was more open than the one against Thailand but for sure we’re looking to rest and recover and then aim to collect our first points in the next match,” as Fabio mentioned in a post-match interview following his 2-0 loss against Myanmar.

After playing Thailand and Myanmar and the outcome was not in favour towards his side, Fabio even mentioned that is side would be looking to turn the tide around with a much better performance against the Philippines. However, his side were completely unmatched as they got hammered with a score of 7-0 by the Philippines.

“It’s difficult to explain and I don’t like to blame the players, but the first half was shameful and the so-called senior players have to take responsibility for that. In the end I needed to bring the younger players on to try and change things and stop this shame,” he mentioned in his post-match interview after his side got thumped 7-0 by the Philippines.

Singapore vs Timor-Leste head-to-head:

This would be the second meeting between both teams as the last time they clashed against each other was back in 2018, in the same competition. The game ended 6-1, with Singapore collecting all three points comfortably.

Singapore Form Guide: L-L-W-W-W

Timor-Leste Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Singapore vs Timor-Leste team news:

Singapore

There are no reported injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Gabriel Quak

Other reasons: None

Timor-Leste

There are no reported injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Other reasons: None

Singapore vs Timor-Leste Predicted Starting XI

Singapore predicted starting XI ( 5-4-1): H.Sunny (GK), S.Hamzah, Z. Arifin, S. Baharudin, I.Fandi, Z. Suzliman, F. Ramli, A. Mohan Kumar, H. Harun, S. Anuar, I. Fandi

Timor-Leste predicted starting XI ( 4-3-3 ): J. M. De Castro Pereira (GK), Y. K. Paulus, Filomeno, J. Panji, N. Sarmento, C. M. Fernandes, A. De Almeida, J. F. O. L. de Oliveira, J. P. D. S. Freitas, Mouzinho, P. Gali

This would be a very good chance for host nation Singapore to capitalize and secure their three points against a completely damaged Timor-Leste side to advance to the Semi-finals, before they meet powerhouse Thailand. However, Timor-Leste on the other end have got nothing to lose at this point, and they may be able to cause an upset to the Lions.

Prediction: Singapore 4-0 Timor-Leste