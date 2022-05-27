Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid's history has pushed us forward in tough moments and that's why we deserve to be in the final

Carlo Ancelotti, Marcelo and Thibaut Courtois addressed the media ahead of their Champions League final clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

Courtois confidently stated that when Real Madrid play in finals, they win them.

That won't particularly look good tomorrow evening if they were to lose...

Ancelotti's quotes in full

As expected, the Real Madrid boss was full of praise for his number nine Karim Benzema: "Benzema has always had so much character, he has grown in that department, but his quality hasn't changed and he has always been humble as well."



The newly-laid pitch has also attracted attention in the build-up to the final and after Jurgen Klopp's comments, this is what Ancelotti had to say: "Yes, I knew they were going to change it but we haven't been out there yet. We haven't trained but I don't think it will be an issue.



"I can't judge or say if he [Klopp] is right or not, because I haven't been out on the pitch yet.



"I'm here to manage the game with the veteran players helping the younger ones."



Are you happy, Carlo? "Me? No, I'm very sad," he joked. "I've really enjoyed it this year. I've enjoyed my time at this club with these players, I'm still enjoying it.

"I'm very happy today, very calm, full of confidence and I might get a bit worried tomorrow afternoon but you fight against those worries through the players because they are filling me with confidence."

Ancelotti expects to feel Everton's support

"I had a good memory of my time in Liverpool, on the blue side, and I am sure that they will support me tomorrow."

But Ancelotti is not expecting it to be an easy ride against Liverpool: "It's my fifth final and there is always a similar feeling in the build-up.

"We have to enjoy it until the referee blows the whistle, then it will be another story that will be written."

The Italian also expressed why he thinks his team deserve to be in the final and how they can use Madrid's history to spur them on.



"I think we deserve to be in the final because of everything I said earlier. Quality isn't enough in football nowadays, talent isn't enough.

"You have to try and combine that talent with everyone's quality coming together and making a committed team.

"This club's history has pushed us forward in tough moments and that's why we deserve to be in the final.

"As for deserving to win it, we have to deserve it tomorrow, there is no other way," he added.