Saudi Arabia World Cup 2022 Preview: An impossible task in Group C?

Saudi Arabia's opening game see's them take on Argentina on the 22nd of November to kick-off their World Cup 2022 campaign. So who will Lionel Messi and co be up against when they face off in Qatar?

Overview

Managed by Herve Renard, Saudi Arabia qualified for this year's competition by winning seven out of their ten qualifying games and topping their group, which included Australia and Japan, who will both be represented in Qatar. Though that may sound impressive, over the ten games they only managed to score 9 goals excluding penalty kicks and things so far this year haven't been great.

The Frenchman has been at the helm of the Saudi team since 2019 and was previously the manager of Zambia and the Ivory Coast, winning the African Cup of Nations with both countries, the first manager to ever do so, in 2012 and 2015 respectively.

Saudi Arabia's manager Herve Renard

Creator: AMER HILABI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images

The Saudis have not had the best preparation for what is just their sixth World Cup, having made their debut in the 1994 tournament, with their best performance to date, exiting at the last 16 stage with a defeat to Sweden. This year, they have played on four occasions, losing twice and drawing twice, without scoring a single goal so there is definite cause for concern for Renard. But they do also have some cause for optimism as their form last year was considerably better, managing seven wins out of 13.

Group C survival

Aside from Argentina, Group C also consists of Poland and Mexico. Unfortunately for Saudi Arabia, it is here that things begin to look a bit bleak again for their chances of repeating their 1994 World Cup heroics, with the draw not having been kind to them.

The only time in which the Saudi's have played any one of theses countries and not lost was a 0-0 draw with Argentina back in November 2012. It would therefore be quite the fairytale story if Saudi Arabia did manage to find their way out of their group this time around, something they have failed to do with their last five attempts at a world cup competition.

In their most recent game, which took place at the end of September, Saudi Arabia played a warm-up game against the United States Men's Senior Team which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Argentina and Poland will offer the toughest tests for the Saudi's you would have thought and will be positive about their chances against Renard's men and about their prospects of making it through to the knock-out stages.

The Squad

Renard will be able to pick up to 26 players to make the journey across the border to Qatar and all of the likely squad members he has to choose from ply their trades domestically in the Saudi Professional League.

The man they will be hoping will give them a chance of breaking their scoring duck is likely to be Saleh Al-Shehri of Al-Hilal, current Saudi champions and Asia's most decorated club. Al-Shehri has got on the scoresheet in eight of his 16 appearances for the national team, including 7 goals in 13 games during the qualification campaign, but has not been a regular for Al-Hilal this season, making just three substitute appearances at the time of writing due to an achilles tendon injury. Though Al-Shehri faces a race against time to prove his fitness to his manager, he is unlikely to miss out, even if not entirely match-ready. Competition in this position will come from Al-Fateh's Firas Al-Buraikan.

Saudi Arabia's forward Saleh Al-ShahriCreator: HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI | Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Long-term goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais, 30 can expect to make the short trip to Qatar, as can relative veterans Yasser Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj, who have both made over 65 appearances for their country and will bring the benefit of experience to their team.

Other players to watch also include 31 year-old winger Salem Al-Dawsari of Al-Hilal and Fahad Al-Muwallard who plays for Al-Shabab. Both men will carry the expectation of creating opportunities for their forwards such as Al-Shehri and Al-Buraikan to compete in games, offering pace and ingenuity on the wings and the most likely to worry opposing defences facing up against them.

Possible line-up for the opening match against Argentina:

Saudi Arabia XI (4-2-3-1): Al-Owais; Al-Ghanam, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Amri, Al-Shahrani; Al-Faraj, Otayf; Al-Muwallad, Bahebri, Al-Dawsari; Buraikan.

Tournament Prediction

It is difficult to see a way out of Group C for Saudi Arabia and Herve Renard, with each country offering up stiff competition for a side struggling for goals and wins in this calendar year. Therefore the task in front of the Saudi's is a colossal one and it is hard to predict another other than a group stage exit.

If they manage to finish anything other than last in this group, then they should consider that an achievement based on their form and the quality of their opponents. They should get a good show of support inside stadiums during their minimum of three games in the tournament due to being an Arab country, but Renard and his squad have a tough job on their hands.

Verdict: Group stage exit!