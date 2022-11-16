World Cup: Maddison never felt England ambitions were over despite snubs

James Maddison never felt the door was closed on his England ambitions and says he used his rejections over the past three years as fuel to force his way into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The attacking midfielder has been in fine form for Leicester City this season and, although having made only one appearance off the bench for the national team in a 7-0 win over Montenegro in November 2019, Southgate has realised the clamour and called the 25-year-old up for his first tournament.

“No there was no bitterness,” said Maddison, who has scored seven goals and contributed four assists so far this season. “As England manager, Gareth has a lot of talent at his disposal. It is just about keeping that mindset of staying hungry, scoring, assisting and affecting games and showing that I can be an asset for him at this level.”

“We have seen with Gareth especially in the past that he has brought players back in if they’re in good form, and thankfully that was me for this tournament. I managed to squeeze my way back into the squad, which I was very happy about. I don’t think at any point I thought it was a closed door and the opportunity had gone.”

Asked if he had expected to be named in England’s squad last week, Maddison said: “I was kind of braced for both a little bit – I think the saying is almost like hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. I hadn’t been in a squad for three years and I’m not naive. I understand how it works and stuff.

Maddison has scored seven goals and provided four assists so far this season (Getty)

“But I also had that hope, that I was playing, I was in good form, I was in goalscoring form. I’ve been a threat for a little while now on the pitch and was hoping for the good call instead of the bad call. There was obviously some players that missed out and stuff, but thankfully I was on the receiving end of a good phone call from Gareth and one that I’ll never forget.”

'Conversation with Southgate was a blur'

Maddison revealed that conversation with Southgate was a bit of a blur, having gone back down to the dressing room after a meeting with his club manager, Brendan Rodgers, to see a missed call from the England boss.

“He [Rodgers] was just being a good man-manager, putting his arm around me if I didn't get the call,” he said. “I went downstairs into the dressing room and I’d missed a call off Gareth Southgate. So the heart starts beating. I’d had his number saved still.

“I went up and called him back and he gave me the good news, which was all a bit of a blur. After the call had ended it was a head-on-the-wall moment, I took a big deep breath and then I called my parents.”

“My dad actually cried and my dad is not a crier. I’ve not seen him cry for years. They were happy tears, of course. Your family and parents are on this journey with you. In previous years when I have been left out of squads, the disappointment of that is spread through the family. On the other end of the scale, the happiness comes out.

“After training, I wanted to see them, I went to Coventry and had dinner with them. That was a moment I will cherish forever.”

All 26 members of England's squad took part in training on Wednesday (Getty)

There was late drama after Southgate made his selection when Maddison was forced off in Leicester’s win at West Ham United on Saturday. But he delivered a positive update on his knee complaint, suggesting he will be fit for the group opener if called upon.

“It’s OK. We had a scan the day before we met up and it was a positive scan,” he said. “I had a little problem in the lead up to the West Ham game. I wanted to play, I didn't want to not play because of the World Cup, that's not the sort of person I am. I wanted to show the focus was still there.”

Walker: I won't be fit for Iran opener

Meanwhile, Kyle Walker has revealed that he is targeting a return to action in England’s second group game against the United States next week. The right back has not played for Manchester City since October 2 after undergoing groin surgery and will not be ready to feature in England’s opener against Iran on Monday.

“That is down to the manager,” he told ITV Football on being ready for the start of the finals. “I think probably the first game is too short, but from then onwards I will be good and ready to go.”

Walker took part in England’s first training session at the Al Wakrah Sports Complex along with the rest of Southgate’s 26-man squad on Wednesday.