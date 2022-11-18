Four things we learnt from Ecuador's victory over Qatar

AL KHOR, QATAR - NOVEMBER 20: Enner Valencia of Ecuador scores his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Qatar and Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, and the opening match of the tournament saw the hosts Qatar, losing by two goals against Ecuador.

The game had everything from a controversial VAR call, a penalty and two brilliantly taken goals from the winning side.

Ecuador thought they had taken the lead after just three minutes through Enner Valencia but it was bizarrely disallowed by VAR without any explanation given at the time.



Valencia was on-hand to grab not one, but two goals for his nation as they cruised to victory against a disappointing Qatar side.

However, what things did we learn from the game, let’s find out…

The hosts fail to lead by example

When you go into any major international tournament, all eyes are immediately placed on the host nation, and this time around it was the turn of Qatar.

Despite not having a side full of big names, the nation are full of players that play for the same side, so theoretically, the squad morale should have been as high as possible. This is also based on the fact they have lost just one game this calendar year.

However, the host nation failed to leave a lasting positive impression on the match, after they struggled to match the quality of their opponents, as well as managing to register just three touches in Ecuador’s penalty area throughout the entire game.

With games against Senegal and Holland to come, it looks likely that Qatar will become the second host nation to fail to qualify for the knockout stages, after South Africa’s 2010 group-stage exit.

A day to forget for Al Sheeb

Qatar goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb had an evening to forget for his nation, after conceding a penalty and almost gifting Ecuador an opener, if it wasn’t for VAR.

When a host nation is already under huge pressure due to the political circumstances surrounding the tournament, they need their squad to step-up and try to let their football do the talking.

This is especially relevant when the nation are one of the lower ranked sides at the tournament. Unfortunately, the Qatar goalkeeper made several errors throughout the game, including flapping at two crosses which would have led to Ecuador’s opener if it wasn’t ruled out.

He then brought down Valencia in the box to concede a penalty and his overall distribution was very nervous to witness. If the host nation are going to provide a fight back, they need their players to step up moving forward.

Valencia at the double

Former West Ham United and Everton striker Enner Valencia had an evening to cherish for his native Ecuador, as his brace secured the dream start for Gustavo Alfaro’s side.

Despite having an opening goal ruled out, he bravely won his side a penalty, which he then stepped up to take and cooly rolled the ball past the goalkeeper to put his side ahead.

In what was his 76th cap for his country, he then scored a contender for header of the tournament overall when he connected with a cross brilliantly. The cross wasn’t necessarily powerful, but Valencia rose highest to guide the ball into the far corner to double his nations side.

Although he later hobbled off with a knee injury, the 33-year-old has got his side off to a flying start as they sit top of group A, ahead of tomorrow’s match between Senegal and Holland.

Ecuador will be praying that the injury is nothing more than a knock, rather than a serious blow. Especially considering the nation have a strong possibility of making the knockout stages of the competition.

VAR deny Valencia a hat-trick

Just three minutes into the game, Enner Valencia thought he’d gave his side the lead after heading home a cross/shot from a teammate.

However, the goal was disallowed by VAR without any given explanation at the time, leaving fans in the stadium as well as fans at home confused and full of humour due to the lack of explanation.

The reasoning later given was that during the initial free-kick, the ball hit Felix Torres which fell to his teammate Michael Estrada. However, Estrada was actually offside.

This is because the goalkeeper became the last outfield player, and the defender behind the keeper would have became the goalkeeper when it came to seeing whether or not the player was on or offside.

Once reviewed, it showed that Estrada’s knee was ahead of the goalkeeper making him offside when the initial kick was taken. The rule is definitely confusing to understand due to it being a newly installed rule, but VAR got the decision spot-on.

If the goal was given, Valencia would have technically had a hat-trick, but his side will not be overly concerned post-match, as they came away with a comfortable win regardless. Even despite the second-half being a very dull affair, with neither side really creating a clear-cut opportunity.