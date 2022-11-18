Portugal World Cup Preview 2022: Can Ronaldo make a splash in his final World Cup?

LISBON, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 17: Goncalo Ramos of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scores his sides third goal during the friendly match between Portugal and Nigeria at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 17, 2022 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo is a name who has been at the top of the footballing world for most of his career, however this past year he has fallen off slightly and is struggling to make the Manchester United squad.

This past week before the World Cup, he shook the footballing world with his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

Given his age, many expect this to be the 37-year-old's final tournament captaining his country.

Many may have been shocked at his inclusion in the squad, but even given his bad days, it remains hard to leave a player like Ronaldo off of the team sheet.

He has the to escape club football this winter though, heading to Qatar for what will surely be his final World Cup.

Ronaldo is one of the most successful men in international football today, and currently holds the record for international goals, having scored 117 goals since his debut in 2003.

Qualification Path

Portugal had the best goal difference in Group A in qualifying, but it was not enough to see them automatically make it to Qatar.

They made life difficult for themselves with a defeat in Lisbon to Serbia who would finish top of the group, three points clear of Portugal.

Having finished second, Portugal had to go through play-offs.

They beat Turkey 3-1 in their first play-off round, setting up a final with what they would have expected to be European champions Italy.

However, Italy were upset by North Macedonia, and Portugal would go on to beat their unexpected opponents 2-0.

Historical Performances

Portugal have appeared at seven World Cups, and the majority of these have come in this century.

Their best performance came in England's 1966 World Cup victory, where Os Navegadores finished third, losing to the winners and also hosts England 2-1 in the semi-final.

This was one of only two World Cups they reached in the 20th century.

During the 1966 finals, Portuguese striker Eusebio would secure the Golden Boot, scoring nine goals.

Portugal did not appear again in the 1986 edition of the tournament in Mexico, where they did not make it past the group stages.

This would be the last time they qualified until 2002, and they are yet to fail to qualify since.

Their biggest victory at the World Cup came in 2010 in South Africa, beating North Korea 7-0 in the group stages.

In the European Championships, Portugal have won once in 2016, beating the current world champions France in the final, also reaching the Euros final in 2004, where they were beaten 1-0 by shock winners Greece.

Player to Watch

A team with so many star players competing at a high level as well as Ronaldo, they also have his Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes, as well as Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leao, Ruben Dias and Joao Felix.

Many of this squad are competing at the highest level in Europe, either playing Premier League football or in the Champions League.

Despite this fact again the obvious choice to watch is the captain and legendary striker, a man well known for his leadership and passion on the pitch for his country.

His skill demands so much of the defenders marking him, and he has gone down as one of the biggest names in football today alongside Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The pair have enjoyed a competitive rivalry for years be it between Barcelona and Real Madrid or for the prestigious Ballon D'Or.

Many fans are hoping this iconic rivalry could culminate at this tournament, and it would be a perfect summary of both player's careers if it were to be on the world stage in Qatar.

Ronaldo holds the world record for the most international goals in football having scored 117 times for Portugal since his debut.

He was vital at the 2006 World Cup, which saw his side reach the semi-finals.

Ronaldo was rewarded for this in 2008, where he was made the full-time captain of the national team, and has held the armband since.

The 37-year-old could become the nation's all-time top goal scorer in the tournament in Qatar having scored seven goals at the finals throughout his career.

With his skill, it would be surprising to not see his name on the scoresheet a few times this time around.

In what will likely be his final World Cup, this could be Ronaldo's final chance to win the trophy.

It is the only tournament he has played in that he has not ended up winning so far in his illustrious career.

Expected Lineup

Costa, Dias, Pepe, Cancelo, Guerreiro, Carvalho, Neves, Fernandes, Leao, Silva, Ronaldo.

Biggest Talking Point

Of course, the biggest talking point stems from the possibility of this being Ronaldo's final tournament with his national team.

At 37 years old, he is certainly reaching the end of his career, something which has been made clearer through his lack of playing time with his club Manchester United.

Again as mentioned previously, this could be his rival Lionel Messi's final tournament as well and there is a possibility of the tournament culminating with their final showdown.

It is something that would be a beautiful ending to both of their careers, however, neither will be focusing on this, as it may distract them from reaching the final, and they will know not to focus on it during the game itself should it happen.

Predictions

Portugal should make it out of their group comfortably, but will also be aware of the dangers of their South American opponents Uruguay.

Ghana are also a team to watch, they were a surprise to everyone at the 2010 World Cup, before they were controversially eliminated by Uruguay in the semi finals.

There is history in this group, as Uruguay knocked Portugal out in the round of 16 in the 2018 World Cup.

Wins over Ghana and South Korea should be comfortably expected, however the side will know not to get complacent around Ghana especially, Uruguay will also be a tough game, but this is a game Portugal can be expected to edge.

Ronaldo will be the man everyone looks to lead them, with this being his fifth tournament in his career and he will look to lead from the front with his goalscoring ability.

VAVEL's prediction:

Group stage-1st

Eliminated in the semi finals