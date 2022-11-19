World Cup: Qatar ignoring off-field controversies ahead of opener

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez has insisted that the tumultuous build-up to the World Cup will not destabilise the host nation. Since the Gulf state was anointed as hosts in 2010, criticism has rained down with the country’s human rights record and its suitability to put on the 32-team tournament all coming under scrutiny.

This will be the first time that Qatar participate in a World Cup and its inaugural game has been overshadowed by off-field controversies which have included the 11th-hour U-turn regarding alcohol sales in the eight stadiums.

Speaking on the eve of the tournament, Sanchez, a former Barcelona youth coach who joined the Aspire Academy in Qatar 16 years ago, claimed that his team are concentrating solely on the football and any concerted efforts to unsettle them will not succeed.

“There is a lot of misinformation,” said Sanchez, whose side face Ecuador at the Al Bay stadium tomorrow. “No one will be able to destabilise us with these statements. We are not affected at all. We are very happy to be playing in a World Cup tomorrow. We are focused on bringing our A-game and will not take anything else into account.

“The best thing you can do as a team or as a footballer is keep calm and avoid any rumours or noise around you. Obviously we don’t like people criticising our country but in terms of football we have had great preparation.”

In February 2021, it was reported that 6,500 labourers had died in Qatar since it was awarded the World Cup. Authorities dispute the figure and say accident records show there were 37 deaths among workers between 2014 and 2020, three of which were “work-related”.

Qatar open the World Cup against Ecuador on Sunday (Getty)

On the treatment of migrant workers, Sanchez added: “The loss of human life in working hours is a great tragedy whether it’s here in Qatar or anywhere else in the world. I just hope this World Cup means that we can all work together to benefit the conditions for these groups, not just in Qatar but everywhere else in the world.”

'This is a historic moment for Qatar'

Qatar, who won the Asian Cup title for the first time in 2019 and reached the semi-finals of the 2021 Confederations Cup, have risen to 50th in the world rankings. The national team has been treated akin to a club side with the players centrally contracted and spending four months together in a training camp earlier this year followed by a month-long camp in Spain last month. The entire squad play domestic football in Qatar.

“All of our players play in our local league so we decided that one way of strengthening the national team was to take them out of their clubs so they are ready for the national team,” Sanchez explained. “It has been a massive sacrifice. We spent a long period of time abroad and away from our families. That shows our commitment.”

Captain Hassan al-Haydos, Qatar’s most-capped player with 169 appearances, insisted that “if we’d have participated in the qualifiers this time we would have qualified” however the speed of their rise up the rankings has led to questions.

“Tomorrow is a very important day for us, a historic moment,” Sanchez continued. “It will be an extraordinary day like no other. We have made such a huge effort in this country. We are all devoted to this World Cup. I just hope it’s a great party where we can enjoy the football on the pitch and, off it, the whole world can enjoy this experience.”