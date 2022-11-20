As it happened: England start World Cup campaign with emphatic 6-2 victory against Iran

ADVERTISEMENT
FT:England 6-2 Iran
Nice and calm, Taremi places it into the bottom corner.
GOALL!! TAREMI!
AND HE'S OFF TO THE MONITOR.
BAR: England 6-1 Iran
The striker is in acres in the box and he lashes it towards goal, but the Everton stopper tips it onto the bar.
Fine stop, that!
It has been a comfortable ride for England today, largely down to the wonderful performance of Jude Bellingham.
He has strolled around the park like a man 10 years his senior, dictating the play and got the game going with a perfectly timed header in the first half.
He is going to be massive for the Three Lions in this tournament and in many tournaments in the future.
TEN. MINUTES. ADDED.
That makes it 24 for the game!
Great play from England at the back, they keep hold of possession well and Callum Wilson is free to run down the right.
He unselfishly slides it to Manchester City man Grealish who passes it home.
They equal their best ever scoreline at a World Cup!
GOALL!! GREALISH!
Stones rises to win the header but he clatters into his marker and concedes the free kick.
Game is slowly fizzling away here.
Iran captain Hajsafi is down with cramp.
Hope you don't have anywhere to be this afternoon.
Iran have bought their star man Sardar Azmoun onto the pitch, in place of Ahmad Nourollahi.
England back in control now.
Kane gives it to Rashford on the right, he cuts inside onto his left foot and passes it under a lunging defender and Hosseini in the Iran goal.
The four goal cushion is reopened.
GOALL!! RASHFORD!
The changes are being made now.
Eric Dier is on to replace Maguire, and Sterling, Saka and Mount are also being brought off, being replaced by Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish.
England have not had the chance to make their changes yet though, and the game is back underway.
Taremi runs off the back of Maguire, Stones does not get across quick enough and the Porto man smashes it in off the bar.
GOALL!! TAREMI!
The Arsenal man comes in off the right, dribbles into the centre of the box, no one really closes him down and he just strokes it into the back of the net.
England rampant after an hour!
GOALL!! SAKA AGAIN!
He drives and tries to play in Saka, but it is tackled behind for a corner... which comes to nothing.
England have lost their edge from set pieces at the moment, as Mount gives away a free kick on the edge of the Iran box.
Rice picks it up and thrashes it against a defender for another corner.
At the other end, Bellingham wins a corner for his team.
The right back is down on the ground after another late challenge, but he will be alright.
He rolls his ankle under Pouraliganji, who is booked for the foul.
Kane is back on his feet.
There seems to be a renewed sense of urgency in the Iranian side.
HT:England 3-0 Iran
Iran have made three substitutions.
Saeed Ezatolahi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan and Ali Gholizadeh are on, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ali Karimi are the ones to make way.
HT: England 3-0 Iran - The goals in pictures
HT: England 3-0 Iran - The Opener
That header 👌
HT: England 3-0 Iran
Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling with the goals in a half disrupted by a nasty looking injury to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.
Iran have rarely threatened, Alireza Jahanbakhsh blazing a volley over the bar being their best chance.
See you in 15!
Iran get forward for the first time in what seems an eternity, but Jahanbakhsh blazes his volley over the top.
Tiny let off, it should be said.
I don't think I have ever seen that...
Bellingham picks up the loose ball and finds Kane. He takes it down the right and crosses for Raheem Sterling who flies into the ball and it sails past Housseini in the Iran goal.
Fantastic first half display! Iran are shocked.
GOALL!! STERLING!
Shaw's delivery is on the head of Maguire once again, who nods it down to Saka who volleys it off the underside of the bar.
It does take a small deflection but that is a cracking strike and England deserve their lead.
AND THATS NOT IT!
GOALL!! SAKA!
It is nice play down the left-hand side by England, and Luke Shaw puts in a beautiful cross onto the head of Jude Bellingham and he glances it over the stranded Hosseini!
England lead!
GOALL!! JUDE BELLINGHAM!
It is a wonderful corner from Trippier, who plants it on to Maguire's head and his header cannons back off the crossbar.
Closest we have come so far.
Saka and Sterling seem to have swapped sides for now.
CHANCE: England 0-0 Iran
Mount slams the ball into the side-netting after Saka combined with Trippier and Sterling on the right-hand side.
Should have done better there.
The picture tells you everything you need to know, I think.
Mount is then tripped but the free-kick comes to nothing.
The free-kick does not beat the first man, then the second ball in goes over everyone.
Saka wins England a throw in.
Why oh why was he allowed to continue?
They do make the substitution, Hossein Hosseini replaces Alireza Beiranvand - who leaves on a stretcher.
He is wobbling about, there is no way he should be on the pitch.
Concussion protocols are in place to stop this happening, but Beiranvand restarts play with the goal-kick.
He spent 6 minutes on the floor...
He has been down for nearly four minutes now, but fortunately he has now sat up, but now laid back down.
Beiranvand in the Iran goal flicks it away from Sterling who was waiting at the back post.
The 'keeper clashes heads with one of his defenders and the former has bust his nose open.
That was nasty, very nasty.
Saka wins a free kick after being tripped just inside the Iranian half of the pitch.
The referee gives the goal-kick, they then have a look at it on VAR, before sticking with the decision on the pitch.
Seemed pretty stonewall to me, but we play on.
We are underway in Group B.
Here come the teams!
5 minutes to go!
England:
Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Mount, Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Saka
Iran:
Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Moharrami; Karimi, Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Nourollahi, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi
Empty seats in the stadium due to ticket issues
Not an amazing look for the tournament.
10 minutes to go!
How will both teams set up tactically
That could allow them to move to a midfield and front three when going forward, allowing former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh to move alongside Taremi up top.
How Iran will line-up
Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Moharrami; Karimi, Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Nourollahi, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi
30 minutes until kick-off
Some statistics!
Iran, however, have won just two of their 15 previous World Cup games, and have lost six of their last eight games against European opposition at the World Cup.
Taremi leads line for Team Melli
The Bayer Leverkusen striker picked up a calf injury in October and has not recovered enough to be an option from the start.
If the game is in the balance, though, it would be no surprise to see him thrown on in search of a goal.
Harry Maguire starts!
He partners John Stones at the back, as England line up in a 4-3-3 formation, which means there is no place for Phil Foden, who takes his place on the bench.
Iran star Azmoun only fit enough for the bench
Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi, Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshimi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi
(Will get it in a positional order when I can!)
The team news!
England have arrived!
OneLove armbands not to be worn by Kane, Bale
FIFA unveiled an armband of their own that states that "Football Unites", and this is what England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale will wear.
This outcome is a disappointment to many who were expecting the leading countries to take a stand against the host nation Qatar's laws against homosexuality.
England are still expected to take the knee, as has been commonplace in football since the Covid-19 pandemic, as a show of unity against discrimination.
It's matchday!!
This Group B match is the first game of three in the tournament today, and the team news is just minutes away.
Tune in here for England vs Iran
Do not miss a detail of the match England vs Iran live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time does the game kick-off around the world?
Japan – 10pm
South Africa – 3pm
Australia – 12am (November 22)
India - 6:30
What time does the game kick-off?
England vs Iran prediction
England 1-0 IranIt is not going to be an easy game for England, and they routinely make hard work of opening games in tournaments and I expect that to happen here.
Iran have a host of good footballers and have had longer together, with much of squad joining up a few weeks ago in preparation for the tournament.
Their defeat to Tunisia last week will cause some doubts, but not too much can be read into that, likewise with England’s poor Nations League form, as rarely did the best eleven players feature at the same time in any of those games.
The heat will play a factor, too, so I would expect to see a cagey, tight affair, with chances few and far between, but England’s strength in depth playing the decisive role here.
England vs Iran head-to-head record
Key player for Iran
The striker has been pivotal for the Portuguese champions following his move there in 2020, scoring six goals in the league and five in five Champions League games, making him one of Europe’s top strikers this season.
He can play alone – and likely will against England – or in a pair, as he is quick to get in behind and strong enough to hold up play to get his team up the pitch with him.
He has 28 goals for his country, making him the country’s joint-fifth top scorer but he is, of course, a long way behind record scorer Ali Daei, who notched 109 times during his international career.
Key player for England
After a solid start to his career in Germany, the Borussia Dortmund star has taken another step up this season, carrying much of the burden left behind when a certain Erling Haaland left the club.
His directness from midfield for club needs to be taken to his country, something England have been crying out for in recent years.
Bellingham’s searching runs forward will create space for the forwards to get opportunities at goal and also potentially allow him to get on the scoresheet himself.
He is still young, so he has many major tournaments ahead, but he could really leave his mark on the international stage, starting with a good performance in the opening game.
Probable line-up for Iran
They are expected to be without striker Sadar Azmoun, who tore his calf muscle just last month, so Porto frontman Mehdi Taremi will lead the line.
Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos could be forced to make an appearance from the bench, as captain Ehsan Hajsafi will make his 122nd appearance for his country while Alireza Beiranvand is Iran’s number one and will make his 54th appearance in goal.
Predicted XI:
Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri
Probable line-up of England
Kyle Walker is out for Southgate’s side, but he is close to a return to action from the injury that has kept him on the sidelines all season. Walker’s Manchester City teammate Kalvin Phillips is expected to be involved after his return for his club side just before joining up with the England squad.
Phillips is unlikely to be involved from the start, so Jude Bellingham could start alongside Declan Rice, with captain Harry Kane leading the line.
Despite being out of favour at his club, Harry Maguire is expected to start in central defence, with Kieran Trippier coming in at right back as the Three Lions are likely to start with a back-four.
Predicted XI:
Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Foden, Mount; Kane
Who is the referee?
Iran: A tough opposition not to be taken lightly
On the field, they have seen themselves rise up the FIFA rankings since the last World Cup and have improved seriously as a footballing nation. Carlos Queiroz has taken them to 20th in the world, a place below their next opponents in the group, Wales.
Iran suffered a 2-0 defeat in a pre-tournament friendly with Tunisia on Wednesday, but were able to get minutes into the legs of all of the players they have selected.
England: Is this the year for Three Lions?
The defeat in the European Championship final to Italy was followed by a disastrous Nations League campaign – hardly ideal preparation ahead of a FIFA World Cup. They will be looking to put any doubts about them to bed as soon as possible, starting with this game with Iran.
The match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium
It will also be the venue for the third-place playoff match at the end of the tournament.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup match: England vs Iran Live Updates
England vs Iran is the first game in Group B and both teams will be looking to get their tournament’s off to the best possible start.