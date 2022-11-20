As it happened: England start World Cup campaign with emphatic 6-2 victory against Iran
PICTURE: VAVEL.com

ADVERTISEMENT

15:153 days ago

FT:England 6-2 Iran

FULL TIME: ENGLAND START THE WORLD CUP WITH A WIN!
15:143 days ago

England 6-2 Iran

COOL AS YOU LIKE!

Nice and calm, Taremi places it into the bottom corner. 

15:133 days ago

GOALL!! TAREMI!

THE IRAN STRIKER SCORES FROM THE SPOT!
15:133 days ago

England 6-1 Iran

90+12. So that one was given, it seems against Stones on Taremi.
15:123 days ago

England 6-1 Iran

90+12. PENALTY!
15:113 days ago

England 6-1 Iran

90+10. We are into the final minute of added time here, and there is a VAR check here for a possible Iran penalty.

AND HE'S OFF TO THE MONITOR. 

15:103 days ago

BAR: England 6-1 Iran

90+9. Jordan Pickford has made a fantastic stop to deny Azmoun a consolation at the end. 

The striker is in acres in the box and he lashes it towards goal, but the Everton stopper tips it onto the bar. 

Fine stop, that!

15:073 days ago

England 6-1 Iran

90+5. I guess it is time to pick a player of the match. 

It has been a comfortable ride for England today, largely down to the wonderful performance of Jude Bellingham.

He has strolled around the park like a man 10 years his senior, dictating the play and got the game going with a perfectly timed header in the first half. 

He is going to be massive for the Three Lions in this tournament and in many tournaments in the future.

15:043 days ago

England 6-1 Iran

90+2. I said there would be a large chunk of added time...

TEN. MINUTES. ADDED. 

That makes it 24 for the game!

15:033 days ago

England 6-1 Iran

COUNTER ATTACKING AT IT'S FINEST!

Great play from England at the back, they keep hold of possession well and Callum Wilson is free to run down the right. 

He unselfishly slides it to Manchester City man Grealish who passes it home. 

They equal their best ever scoreline at a World Cup!

15:003 days ago

GOALL!! GREALISH!

ENGLAND HAVE SIX AS GREALISH TAPS HOME!
14:573 days ago

England 5-1 Iran

84. Rashford does very well on the right-side, cutting onto that left foot again and wins a corner. 

Stones rises to win the header but he clatters into his marker and concedes the free kick. 

Game is slowly fizzling away here. 

14:523 days ago

England 5-1 Iran

81. There is going to be a large chunk of added time again here, I think. 

Iran captain Hajsafi is down with cramp. 

Hope you don't have anywhere to be this afternoon. 

14:493 days ago

England 5-1 Iran

75. Callum Wilson is on for the final 15 minutes here, in place of captain Kane. 

Iran have bought their star man Sardar Azmoun onto the pitch, in place of Ahmad Nourollahi. 

14:463 days ago

England 5-1 Iran

74. A first World Cup goal for Marcus Rashford there. What a return to form he has experienced this season. 

England back in control now. 

14:433 days ago

England 5-1 Iran

COOL, CALM, COLLECTED.

Kane gives it to Rashford on the right, he cuts inside onto his left foot and passes it under a lunging defender and Hosseini in the Iran goal.

The four goal cushion is reopened. 

14:423 days ago

GOALL!! RASHFORD!

NO SOONER HAS HE BEEN ON, RASHFORD GETS ENGLAND'S FIFTH!
14:413 days ago

England 4-1 Iran

70. Iran have their tails up here, but waste another chance. 

The changes are being made now. 

Eric Dier is on to replace Maguire, and Sterling, Saka and Mount are also being brought off, being replaced by Marcus Rashford, Phil Foden, and Jack Grealish. 

14:403 days ago

England 4-1 Iran

68. Maguire is going to have to come off now, with a bang to the head, he also doesn't look right.

England have not had the chance to make their changes yet though, and the game is back underway. 

14:373 days ago

England 4-1 Iran

65. HE HAS LASHED THAT INTO THE ROOF OF THE NET!

Taremi runs off the back of Maguire, Stones does not get across quick enough and the Porto man smashes it in off the bar. 

14:363 days ago

GOALL!! TAREMI!

IRAN GET ONE BACK THROUGH MEHDI TAREMI!
14:353 days ago

England 4-0 Iran

64. Iran make another change, Milad Mohammadi is off and Mehdi Torabi is on. 
14:343 days ago

England 4-0 Iran

LOVELY FINISH FROM SAKA!

The Arsenal man comes in off the right, dribbles into the centre of the box, no one really closes him down and he just strokes it into the back of the net.

England rampant after an hour!

14:333 days ago

GOALL!! SAKA AGAIN!

BRILLIANT FROM BUKAYO SAKA! ENGLAND HAVE 4!
14:323 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

61. Ezatolahi fizzes an effort well wide of Pickford's post.
14:283 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

56. England play on the counter this time as Kane flicks the ball around the corner for Sterling. 

He drives and tries to play in Saka, but it is tackled behind for a corner... which comes to nothing.

England have lost their edge from set pieces at the moment, as Mount gives away a free kick on the edge of the Iran box. 

14:253 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

54. Hosseini punched it up rather than away, and Iran fail to clear.

Rice picks it up and thrashes it against a defender for another corner. 

14:243 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

53. Iran are taking the game to England a bit more now, Taremi thinks he has won a corner but a goal-kick is the decision.

At the other end, Bellingham wins a corner for his team. 

14:223 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

51. After a long time to set himself, Trippier smacks it into the wall. 

The right back is down on the ground after another late challenge, but he will be alright. 

14:203 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

49. Kane is fouled just outside the box, and that could be potentially problematic for the England captain. 

He rolls his ankle under Pouraliganji, who is booked for the foul.

Kane is back on his feet. 

14:183 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

47. Pickford was hurried into a clearance but England get away with it. 

There seems to be a renewed sense of urgency in the Iranian side. 

14:183 days ago

HT:England 3-0 Iran

Half-Time: The teams are back out.

Iran have made three substitutions. 

Saeed Ezatolahi, Hossein Kanaanizadegan and Ali Gholizadeh are on, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ali Karimi are the ones to make way. 

14:113 days ago

HT: England 3-0 Iran - The goals in pictures

Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images Embed from Getty Images
14:083 days ago

HT: England 3-0 Iran - The Opener

14:043 days ago

HT: England 3-0 Iran

Half-Time: We finally reach half-time at the Khalifa International Stadium, with England leading 3-0.

Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling with the goals in a half disrupted by a nasty looking injury to Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.

Iran have rarely threatened, Alireza Jahanbakhsh blazing a volley over the bar being their best chance. 

See you in 15!

13:573 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

45+10: The game has lost all of it's energy now.

Iran get forward for the first time in what seems an eternity, but Jahanbakhsh blazes his volley over the top. 

Tiny let off, it should be said. 

13:503 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

45+4: We are to have 14(!) added minutes here due to the earlier Beiranvand injury. 

I don't think I have ever seen that...

13:493 days ago

England 3-0 Iran

45+1: STERLING POKES HOME A THIRD!

Bellingham picks up the loose ball and finds Kane. He takes it down the right and crosses for Raheem Sterling who flies into the ball and it sails past Housseini in the Iran goal.

Fantastic first half display! Iran are shocked.

13:463 days ago

GOALL!! STERLING!

UNBELIEVABLE!! STERLING MAKES IT THREE!
13:463 days ago

England 2-0 Iran

43. WHAT A HIT!

Shaw's delivery is on the head of Maguire once again, who nods it down to Saka who volleys it off the underside of the bar. 

It does take a small deflection but that is a cracking strike and England deserve their lead.

AND THATS NOT IT!

13:443 days ago

GOALL!! SAKA!

43. ENGLAND DOUBLE THEIR LEAD THROUGH BUKAYO SAKA!
13:373 days ago

England 1-0 Iran

35. WHAT A HEADER!

It is nice play down the left-hand side by England, and Luke Shaw puts in a beautiful cross onto the head of Jude Bellingham and he glances it over the stranded Hosseini!

England lead!

13:363 days ago

GOALL!! JUDE BELLINGHAM!

35. ENGLAND TAKE THE LEAD THROUGH JUDE BELLINGHAM!
13:343 days ago

BAR:England 0-0 Iran

32. MAGUIRE HITS THE BAR!

It is a wonderful corner from Trippier, who plants it on to Maguire's head and his header cannons back off the crossbar. 

Closest we have come so far. 

13:333 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

31. England growing now, and Sterling nutmegs one before winning a corner.

Saka and Sterling seem to have swapped sides for now. 

13:313 days ago

CHANCE: England 0-0 Iran

30. First really chance for England.

Mount slams the ball into the side-netting after Saka combined with Trippier and Sterling on the right-hand side. 

Should have done better there. 

13:293 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

Here is why Beiranvand had to be replaced.

The picture tells you everything you need to know, I think.

Embed from Getty Images

13:273 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

25. First yellow card of the game, Alireza Jahanbakhsh picks it up for going in late on Shaw.

Mount is then tripped but the free-kick comes to nothing. 

13:233 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

21. Iran have a free-kick out on the left-hand side. 

The free-kick does not beat the first man, then the second ball in goes over everyone.

Saka wins England a throw in. 

13:193 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

20. He drops back to the floor and lays on his back and that should be Beiranvand's day - potentially his tournament - is over. 

Why oh why was he allowed to continue? 

They do make the substitution, Hossein Hosseini replaces Alireza Beiranvand - who leaves on a stretcher. 

13:173 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

16. He is back on his feet, one of his teammates splashes some water in his face ... for some reason ... and it seems he is staying on.

He is wobbling about, there is no way he should be on the pitch.

Concussion protocols are in place to stop this happening, but Beiranvand restarts play with the goal-kick.

He spent 6 minutes on the floor...

13:133 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

11. It does not seem like Beiranvand is going to be able to continue here, he does not seem in a good way at all. 

He has been down for nearly four minutes now, but fortunately he has now sat up, but now laid back down. 

13:113 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

8. England take it short down the line to Kane who swings in a delightfully inviting cross into the box.

Beiranvand in the Iran goal flicks it away from Sterling who was waiting at the back post.

The 'keeper clashes heads with one of his defenders and the former has bust his nose open. 

That was nasty, very nasty. 

13:083 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

7. England have enjoyed plenty of possession against a compact Iran.

Saka wins a free kick after being tripped just inside the Iranian half of the pitch.

13:053 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

3. Maguire goes down after being wrestled to the ground.

The referee gives the goal-kick, they then have a look at it on VAR, before sticking with the decision on the pitch. 

Seemed pretty stonewall to me, but we play on.

13:043 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

3. England win a corner inside three minutes.
13:003 days ago

England 0-0 Iran

1. England players take the knee before kick-off, as they planned. 

We are underway in Group B.

12:563 days ago

Here come the teams!

Brazil's Raphael Claus leads the teams onto the pitch, we are just moments away!
12:553 days ago

5 minutes to go!

A reminder of the teams five minutes ahead of kick-off!

England: 

Pickford; Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Mount, Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Kane, Saka

Iran: 

Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Moharrami; Karimi, Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Nourollahi, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

12:533 days ago

Empty seats in the stadium due to ticket issues

It does not seem to be going well outside the ground, with some reports suggesting fans have been stuck outside the Khalifa International Stadium for two hours now. 

Not an amazing look for the tournament. 

12:483 days ago

10 minutes to go!

The warmups are done, and the teams will be going through their final preparations inside these changing rooms!
12:463 days ago

How will both teams set up tactically

It seems England are setting up with a 4-3-3, Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling alongside Harry Kane, while Iran set up in a 4-5-1 formation.

That could allow them to move to a midfield and front three when going forward, allowing former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh to move alongside Taremi up top. 

12:423 days ago

How Iran will line-up

Positionally, here is how Iran will line-up. 

Beiranvand; Mohammadi, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Moharrami; Karimi, Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Nourollahi, Jahanbakhsh; Taremi

12:313 days ago

30 minutes until kick-off

The excitement is starting to build ever-so-slightly with half an hour until the start. 

 

12:253 days ago

Some statistics!

Gareth Southgate could win his ninth major tournament game today, which would take him one above the great Sir Alf Ramsey. 

Iran, however, have won just two of their 15 previous World Cup games, and have lost six of their last eight games against European opposition at the World Cup. 

 

12:143 days ago

Taremi leads line for Team Melli

Porto's hitman Mehdi Taremi starts down the middle in the absence Sardar Azmoun.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker picked up a calf injury in October and has not recovered enough to be an option from the start.

If the game is in the balance, though, it would be no surprise to see him thrown on in search of a goal. 

12:113 days ago

Harry Maguire starts!

Despite his poor form and lack of game time for his club, Harry Maguire starts in defence for England. 

He partners John Stones at the back, as England line up in a 4-3-3 formation, which means there is no place for Phil Foden, who takes his place on the bench.

12:063 days ago

Iran star Azmoun only fit enough for the bench

Here is the Iran starting 11!

Beiranvand, Moharrami, Hajsafi, Mohammadi,  Jahanbakhsh, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Cheshimi, Karimi, Hosseini, Nourollahi

(Will get it in a positional order when I can!)

11:583 days ago

The team news!

Here is how England line-up!
11:493 days ago

England have arrived!

11:373 days ago

OneLove armbands not to be worn by Kane, Bale

It is important to start with some news breaking in the last hour or so, as England, Wales and five other countries have decided against wearing the OneLove captain's armband after threats of sanctions from FIFA.

FIFA unveiled an armband of their own that states that "Football Unites", and this is what England captain Harry Kane and Wales skipper Gareth Bale will wear. 

This outcome is a disappointment to many who were expecting the leading countries to take a stand against the host nation Qatar's laws against homosexuality. 

England are still expected to take the knee, as has been commonplace in football since the Covid-19 pandemic, as a show of unity against discrimination. 

11:313 days ago

It's matchday!!

Hello and welcome to England vs Iran in the FIFA World Cup!

This Group B match is the first game of three in the tournament today, and the team news is just minutes away.

07:233 days ago

Tune in here for England vs Iran

I will be back here tomorrow, at 11:45am GMT ahead of the team news announcement, ready to bring you all of the action!

Do not miss a detail of the match England vs Iran live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

07:183 days ago

What time does the game kick-off around the world?

Iran – 4:30pm

Japan – 10pm

South Africa – 3pm

Australia – 12am (November 22)

India - 6:30

07:133 days ago

What time does the game kick-off?

The game is live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the United Kingdom, and kick-off is at 1pm GMT.
07:083 days ago

England vs Iran prediction

England 1-0 Iran

It is not going to be an easy game for England, and they routinely make hard work of opening games in tournaments and I expect that to happen here.

Iran have a host of good footballers and have had longer together, with much of squad joining up a few weeks ago in preparation for the tournament.

Their defeat to Tunisia last week will cause some doubts, but not too much can be read into that, likewise with England’s poor Nations League form, as rarely did the best eleven players feature at the same time in any of those games.

The heat will play a factor, too, so I would expect to see a cagey, tight affair, with chances few and far between, but England’s strength in depth playing the decisive role here.

07:033 days ago

England vs Iran head-to-head record

England and Iran have never played each other at senior level. What a time for the first meeting!
06:583 days ago

Key player for Iran

Mehdi Taremi has quietly built an impressive career for himself, becoming a mainstay of the Porto team in recent seasons.

The striker has been pivotal for the Portuguese champions following his move there in 2020, scoring six goals in the league and five in five Champions League games, making him one of Europe’s top strikers this season.

He can play alone – and likely will against England – or in a pair, as he is quick to get in behind and strong enough to hold up play to get his team up the pitch with him.

He has 28 goals for his country, making him the country’s joint-fifth top scorer but he is, of course, a long way behind record scorer Ali Daei, who notched 109 times during his international career.

06:533 days ago

Key player for England

Jude Bellingham is going to be very important for England at this tournament, after he was comfortably his country’s best player in the final round of Nations League games.

After a solid start to his career in Germany, the Borussia Dortmund star has taken another step up this season, carrying much of the burden left behind when a certain Erling Haaland left the club.

His directness from midfield for club needs to be taken to his country, something England have been crying out for in recent years.

Bellingham’s searching runs forward will create space for the forwards to get opportunities at goal and also potentially allow him to get on the scoresheet himself.

He is still young, so he has many major tournaments ahead, but he could really leave his mark on the international stage, starting with a good performance in the opening game.

Embed from Getty Images

06:483 days ago

Probable line-up for Iran

Team Melli have a host of recognisable names available for the first game of the group, including former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

They are expected to be without striker Sadar Azmoun, who tore his calf muscle just last month, so Porto frontman Mehdi Taremi will lead the line.

Brentford’s Saman Ghoddos could be forced to make an appearance from the bench, as captain Ehsan Hajsafi will make his 122nd appearance for his country while Alireza Beiranvand is Iran’s number one and will make his 54th appearance in goal.

Predicted XI:

Beiranvand; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri

06:433 days ago

Probable line-up of England

James Maddison is a huge doubt as the Leicester City star has missed training earlier this week, so it is unlikely he will be risked.

Kyle Walker is out for Southgate’s side, but he is close to a return to action from the injury that has kept him on the sidelines all season. Walker’s Manchester City teammate Kalvin Phillips is expected to be involved after his return for his club side just before joining up with the England squad.

Phillips is unlikely to be involved from the start, so Jude Bellingham could start alongside Declan Rice, with captain Harry Kane leading the line.

Despite being out of favour at his club, Harry Maguire is expected to start in central defence, with Kieran Trippier coming in at right back as the Three Lions are likely to start with a back-four.

Predicted XI:

Pickford; Trippier, Maguire, Stones, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Foden, Mount; Kane

06:383 days ago

Who is the referee?

Brazil’s Raphael Claus is the man in the middle of England vs Iran.
06:333 days ago

Iran: A tough opposition not to be taken lightly

Political issues have led to many calling for Iran not to take part in this tournament, but they are present in Qatar.

On the field, they have seen themselves rise up the FIFA rankings since the last World Cup and have improved seriously as a footballing nation. Carlos Queiroz has taken them to 20th in the world, a place below their next opponents in the group, Wales.

Iran suffered a 2-0 defeat in a pre-tournament friendly with Tunisia on Wednesday, but were able to get minutes into the legs of all of the players they have selected.

Embed from Getty Images

06:283 days ago

England: Is this the year for Three Lions?

England have experienced a period of improvement since Gareth Southgate took charge back in 2016. Regardless of your opinion of his playing style, the past two tournaments have yielded the mens team’s best results since the 1990’s.

The defeat in the European Championship final to Italy was followed by a disastrous Nations League campaign – hardly ideal preparation ahead of a FIFA World Cup. They will be looking to put any doubts about them to bed as soon as possible, starting with this game with Iran.

06:233 days ago

The match will be played at Khalifa International Stadium

England vs Iran will be played at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, and can hold more than 45,000 fans.

It will also be the venue for the third-place playoff match at the end of the tournament.

06:183 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup match: England vs Iran Live Updates

Hello! My name is Luke Williamson and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

England vs Iran is the first game in Group B and both teams will be looking to get their tournament’s off to the best possible start.

VAVEL Logo