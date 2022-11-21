Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Post-Match Player Ratings

Ecuador had an easy time of things in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup, defeating host nation Qatar 2-0 in Group A play.

Enner Valencia scored both goals and had another ruled out for offsides for La Tri while the Maroons barely offered anything in attack.

Here are the player ratings for both teams.

Saad Al-Sheeb - 5

Had an adventure in net, his mistake only nullified when Ecuador were offsides in the build-up play. Gave away the penalty that Valencia converted and was beaten by the Ecuador skipper later on.

Pedro Miguel - 5.5

Very undisciplined with some silly tackles that led to numerous fouls and his first touches left something to be desired.

Bassam Al-Rawi - 7

You could argue he was the Maroons' man of the match with his vigilance and positioning that slowed Ecuador down on a few occasions.

Boualem Khoukhi - 5.5

Was strong in the air, but shaky in possession and needlessly gave the ball away early on.

Abdelkarim Hassan - 6.5

Was the architect of the Maroons' long balls and did well in helping his side regain possession. Along with Al-Rawi, was a bright spot on an otherwise dismal evening.

Homam Ahmed - 5.5

Didn't do much of anything and had issues getting into the flow of the match.

Hassan Al-Haydos - 7

Was a huge threat and created the chance that Ali should have scored on with a lovely cross.

Karim Boudiaf - 6

Failed to deal with Ecuador's pressure in the first half, fouling Valencia on multiple occasions and was booked in the 29th minute.

Abdulaziz Hatem - 7

Worked the ball well and was terrific in the little build-up play Qatar had. Put in a solid night's work.

Almoez Ali - 5.5

He'll be thinking about that glorious opportunity he wasted for a long time as if he scored, he would have given the hosts all the momentum going into the second half.

Akram Afif - 6.5

He fired over the bar when presented with a rare chance and was shown a yellow card minutes later for a silly challenge on Gonzalo Plata.

Substitutes

Mohammed Al-Bayati - 4

Came in for Al-Haydos in the 71st minute and did nothing to impact the game.

Mohammed Muntari - 6

Replaced Ali in the 72nd minute and wasted a terrific chance to score with four minutes remaining, firing his effort over the bar with a dipping shot.

Hernan Galindez - 7

Picked up a clean sheet, which was almost guaranteed of happening once the game unfolded with Qatar offering almost nothing in attack.

Angelo Preciado - 8

Picked up an assist on Valencia's second goal with a scintillating cross and put the Maroons' defense under constant pressure with his creativity and energy.

Felix Torres - 6

Played well, but was never really tested by the Qatar attacking players.

Piero Hincapie - 6.5

Was accurate with his long balls to drive his side forward and was good on the other end, as well.

Pervis Estupinan - 7

Was solid as a rock in defense, making four tackles to go along with three clearances. Had dangerous runs forward to cause problems for the hosts' defense.

Gonzalo Plata - 5.5

Didn't complete any of his six attempted crosses and was sloppy on the ball. Didn't have a good game.

Sebas Mendez - 6

Had an active evening, winning turnovers in midfield, put pressure on Qatar and fouled Ali to go into the book.

Moises Caicedo - 7.5

The numbers tell the story: 92% pass accuracy, 44 passes completed on his 54 touches two of three ground duels won and two interceptions.

Romario Ibarra - 5

Only completed ten passes on the night and offered little to the contest.

Enner Valencia - 9

He made up for the disallowed goal with a coolly-taken penalty for his first goal and a sublime header for the second.

Michael Estrada - 7

Strong in the air and won most of his duels, but could have done better in both his passing and possession.

Substitutes

Jeremy Sarmiento - 7

He did a good job regaining possession and made some intelligent runs.

Jose Cifuentes - 5

Struggled to make any sort of impact.

Alan Franco - N/A

Wasn't on the field long enough to judge one way or the other.

Kevin Rodriguez - N/A

Same reasoning for him as for Franco.