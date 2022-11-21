World Cup 2022 Day 2 Preview: England and Wales kick-off while Senegal face Netherlands

Day One: Ecuador comfortably overcome hosts Qatar

Embed from Getty Images

As was the case in the 2014 and 2018 World Cup, the tournament’s first day saw the host nation kick-off with a stand-alone match.

Unlike Brazil and Russia on those occasions, though, the home team didn’t come away with three points here.

Following the opening ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium, it was Ecuador who began with a 2-0 victory thanks to skipper Enner Valencia’s first-half brace.

After the former West Ham United forward had seen an early opener ruled out for offside via VAR, he won and scored a 16th-minute penalty and then converted an excellent header on the half-hour mark.

Monday now sees the action step up a gear, with three group matches scheduled, before Tuesday marks the first of 11 consecutive days where four games will be played.

Today’s action

England v Iran – 1pm GMT (Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan)

Senegal v Netherlands – 4pm GMT (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha)

USA v Wales – 7pm GMT (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan)

England v Iran – Group B: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 1pm GMT

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium, Ar-Rayyan

Where can I watch? BBC (coverage starts at 12pm GMT) (UK)

Embed from Getty Images

Gareth Southgate’s side come into the World Cup with underwhelming recent form behind them, with their last competitive victory now over a year ago, but having made excellent progress in each of their last two major tournaments.

The run to the semi-finals at the 2018 World Cup and the final at Euro 2020 should still be a source of confidence – and valuable experience – for the Three Lions.

And some of that will need to be drawn upon against a strong-looking Iran side.

Now under the stewardship of Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz, they can be expected to be tough be break down and dangerous when they turn the ball over.

FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Sardar Azmoun have the potential to offer a considerable goal-threat, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh – formerly of Brighton and Hove Albion and now of Feyenoord – could offer valuable dynamism in transition.

It's also worth keeping an eye out for goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who holds the record for the longest throw in football, having launched the ball 66.7 yards in a match against South Korea in 2016.

Whether England will – or should – start with a back-three or back-four remains a point of considerable discussion, but it does somewhat reflect their growing flexibility under Southgate. Both were used effectively within the Euros.

Harry Kane’s intelligence in the final third and ruthlessness in front of goal look likely to be as valuable as ever. Declan Rice will also be aiming to move the ball with speed and incision in midfield, where he may well be joined by the exciting Jude Bellingham.

As is so often the case in a tournament context, patience – alongside plenty of discipline – could well be the order of the day for England.

There has also, in the buildup, been plenty of discussion regarding what England players will do to raise awareness on issues such as supporting the LGBTQ+ community and working against discrimination in general.

It was announced on Monday morning that England, as well as Wales and other European nations, will not wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup due to the threat of a yellow card. That, understandably, is a point of frustration for many.

The Three Lions are still set to take the knee ahead of kick-off, though.

Iran's buildup to the tournament has also been unsettled, with widespread protests taking place in the country following the death of Mahsa Amini in custody.

Senegal v Netherlands – Group A: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 4pm GMT

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Where can I watch? ITV (UK)

Embed from Getty Images

Arguably the most enticing game of the day. African champions Senegal – admittedly without injured talisman Sadio Mané – face an exciting-looking Dutch side who appear to be growing in strength under the vastly experienced Louis van Gaal.

Goalkeeper Édouard Mendy, centre-back and Chelsea colleague Kalidou Koulibaly, Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye and Watford forward Ismaïla Sarr all remain within the team’s strong-looking spine, though. Valuably, the Lions of Teranga are a team that are used to winning, too.

The Netherlands will likely still head into this one as favourites. Within what is likely to be a 3-4-1-2 shape, Liverpool centre-back – and Dutch captain – Virgil van Dijk, Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong and PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo each look set to play key roles.

De Jong’s Barcelona teammate Memphis Depay is expected to start this one from the bench but could well play a starring role up top as the tournament progresses.

A contest that could offer plenty of openness and excitement, if both sides hit their stride.

USA v Wales – Group B: Matchday 1

Kick-off time: 7pm GMT

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan

Where can I watch? ITV (UK)

Embed from Getty Images

After 64 years away, Wales finally make their return to the men’s World Cup finals on Monday evening.

It’s fair to say that plenty has changed since their 1958 quarter-final exit to a Brazilian side that included a 17-year-old Pelé. The considerable headway that they have made in recent years, however, means Rob Page’s side ought to head into their meeting with Gregg Berhalter’s US with confidence.

Having reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 and the round of 16 at last year’s delayed Euro 2020, they are now a relatively seasoned tournament outfit.

Joe Allen’s absence with a hamstring injury is a blow, but there remains plenty of strength in the Welsh ranks. The experience of the likes of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, combined with youthful stars such as Brennan Johnson, ought to give them a healthy balance.

Their opponents could also catch the eye. Midfielders Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson, alongside forwards Christian Pulišić, Timothy Weah and Giovanni Reyna are just some of the young players who look set to help the American team continue to grow in strength ahead of their joint hosting of the World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico in 2026.

If they can operate coherently over the coming days, there is every chance that this tournament could represent far more than simply a precursor to that.