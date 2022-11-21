Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Post-Match Player Ratings

After a fairly promising start to the clash between Netherlands and Senegal, the action gradually calmed as the game went on.

With there being very little between the two teams, a 0-0 draw seemed the likely outcome, as time was running out.

However, an 84th minute goal from Cody Gakpo, following a brilliant cross from Frenkie de Jong, provided the game with a much-desired opening goal.

Late in added time, following a poor bit of goalkeeping from Edouard Mendy, Davy Klaassen was gifted a chance to get himself on the scoresheet and boost his team's goal difference - which he gladly accepted.

The result leaves Netherlands and Ecuador top of Group A, as the two favourites to qualify for the Round of 16.

Here are the player ratings from the Al-Thumama Stadium:

Senegal

Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Edouard Mendy - 4/10

A very disappointing attempt to deal with a fairly tame effort from Depay led to Klaassen's added time goal. Was caught in no man's land for the opener; a bit harsher to blame Mendy for that goal, although some may argue he could have also done better in that instance.

Youssouf Sabaly - 7/10

Was one of Senegal's most active players. An impressive, energetic performance, during which he very often got himself in good attacking positions and was able to remain disciplined defensively.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6/10

Saw a fair amount of the ball, as his team was much more active down the right side. For 84 minutes, it seemed a solid night for the Chelsea centre-back. However, the two late goals put a significant dent into his rating.

Pape Abou Cisse - 5.5/10

Like Koulibaly, was mostly able to deal with the Dutch threat, up until the final minutes. Contributed much less in possession than his partner did, however.

Abdou Diallo (62') - 6/10

A very solid defensive performance on the left side of the back four. Did not seem too comfortable on the ball - completed less than half of his attempted passes.

Idrissa Gueye - 7/10

Played as the most advanced man of the midfield trio. A fairly unconventional role, compared to what we have seen from Gueye in the Premier League. However, he was very comfortable, if not overly threatening, in possession. Impressive performance.

Nampalys Mendy - 6/10

A respectable game. Played his part in the midfield unit, even though he was, perhaps, the least impressive of the trio.

Cheikhou Kouyate (74') - 7/10

Had a distinctive physical advantage over the opposing midfield unit, which he demonstrated fairly infrequently. Had a good evening in possession and covered plenty of ground before being taken off, due to an injury.

Ismaila Sarr - 6.5/10

Very active presence down the left side - contributed both in and out of possession. Always looked dangerous on the few occasions when he was on the ball. Completed four key passes and won 13 combined aerial and ground duels.

Krepin Diatta (74') - 6/10

Saw a lot more of the ball than his fellow-winger, Sarr. Retained possession very well and also looked quite threatening at times, but was unable to find himself in dangerous positions often enough.

Boulaye Dia (69') - 6/10

Was fairly active within his team's attacking play. Caused the Dutch backline some issues with his energetic movement and pressing. Only real sight of goal was well saved by the keeper.

Substitutes:

Ismail Jakobs (62') - 6/10

Did not have much of an impact following his introduction.

Bamba Dieng (69') - 6/10

Saw very little of the ball; unable to carry the same threat as Dia did.

Papa Gueye (74') - N/A

Nicolas Jackson (74') - N/A

Netherlands

Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Andries Noppert - 7.5/10

Was called into action on a few occasions. Made a good, low save at his near post from Dia's effort and, in the end, earned a deserved clean sheet.

Mathijs de Ligt - 7/10

A composed presence with and without the ball. Often supported his team-mates in advanced positions down the right side of the pitch.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

Would feel that he should have done better with a couple of headed attempts at goal from corners. Defensively, one moment of a loss of concentration was the only real lapse during an impressive performance.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Saw the most of the ball out of his team's back three. Like his fellow centre-backs, dealt with the threat of Senegal well.

Denzel Dumfries - 7/10

Was not able to provide the final product after he often found himself in very advanced positions. He still provided great energy down the right side and is a very important player to the Dutch team.

Daley Blind - 7/10

Makes up for a lack of pace with his good technical ability and vast experience. Blind is not demanded to get up and down the left side, as much as Dumfries does, on the other wing. A good all-round performance.

Frenkie de Jong - 8/10

A majestic cross led to his team's late opener. His overall performance was very impressive, as well. Was particularly impressive defensively, as his quality in possession is already obvious to most.

Steven Berghuis (79') - 6/10

Kept the ball well. Did not have a significant impact on the game, but a decent performance, nonetheless.

Cody Gakpo (90') - 7.5/10

He had probably one of the quietest evenings of anyone on the pitch, prior to his late goal. A very smart bit of movement allowed de Jong to pick him out with a perfect cross, right into Gakpo's path. A glanced header was all that was required to finally break the deadlock.

Steven Bergwijn (79') - 6/10

A very smart, composed bit of play on the counter led to him playing a lovely through ball to Berghuis, which led to big chance for de Jong. Other than that, it was a fairly quiet evening for the forward.

Vincent Janssen (62') - 5.5/10

Struggled to play a significant part in his team's attacking play. A slightly uncomfortable lay-off to Berghuis may have prevented the midfielder from getting a better attempt at goal. His eventual substitution seemed inevitable.

Substitutes:

Memphis Depay (62') - 6/10

Was not able to have a significant impact in the last half-hour. However, it was his parried attempt at goal which led to Klaassen extending the lead.

Teun Koopmeiners (79') - N/A

Davy Klaassen (79') - 7/10

Tapped in from close-range, after Mendy spilled Depay's tame effort.

Marten de Roon (90') - N/A